Cancel Culture censors Princetons American Jewish artists exhibit

The Cancel Culture which seems to dominate so much of American life has manifested itself in a rather unusual way. Princeton University has canceled an exhibit of 19th Century American Jewish artists. The exhibit was intended to showcase the little-known contributions of Jewish artists in the period after the Civil War. The reason: two of the artists to be featured served in the Confederate Army.

Last summer, Princeton agreed to organize the exhibit, which would feature fifty pieces, including a life-size marble sculpture called “Faith” by the most renowned Jewish American sculptor of the period, Moses Jacob Ezekiel (1844-1917). The exhibit, funded by Leonard Milberg, would also highlight a new collection of essays published by Princeton University Press about American Jews in the Gilded Age.

In December, the show was canceled because two of the artists had served in the Confederate Army.

Moses Ezekiel, probably best known for the 32-foot Confederate Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery, was the first Jewish student at the Virginia Military Institute and fought in the Battle of New Market. He fashioned a bronze of Thomas Jefferson for the city of Louisville, which was replicated at the University of Virginia. The other Confederate veteran was Theodore Moise, who attained the rank of major in the Confederate Army.

Jewish scholars are criticizing Princeton’s decision. Noting that the works chosen to be displayed at the exhibit did not relate to the Confederacy. Furthermore that by canceling the show the university was in effect censoring the works. Jonathan Sarna, professor of American Jewish history at Brandeis University, said:





“One approach is that we have faith in the audience. We display in full complexity the material and talk about it. The other approach is that we cancel it. I’m very reluctant to be part of the woke, cancel everything that doesn’t conform to present-day moral standards.”

Dr. Sarna is co-editor of the book of essays tentatively titled “Jews in Gilded Age America,” which inspired the exhibit. The book, co-edited with historian Adam Mendelsohn, is expected to be published this year. The show’s curator, Samantha Raskind, a professor of art history at Cleveland State University said the artist’s views on the Confederacy are offensive. Nonetheless, they must be studied and put in context.

“I’m not romanticizing Ezekiel,” she noted, “but his legacy is important. We still need to talk about the good and the bad. To erase those complications is against everything the academy stands for.”

Raskind, who spent a good deal of time selecting works for the exhibit, said the idea was to showcase the diversity of the contributions of Jewish American artists in the 19th century, “about which very little scholarly work has been published.”

The centerpiece was to be Ezekiel’s “Faith,” a 64-inch marble sculpture of a boy grasping a flaming lamp in one hand, as he raises the other hand to the heavens. “Faith” is a copy of a larger 1876 monument called “Religious Liberty,” commissioned by B’nai B’rith for the nation’s centennial. It stands outside the National Museum of American Jewish History on Independence Mall in Philadelphia in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

In the larger monument, Ezekiel portrayed Liberty as a woman in a toga extending her right arm over the boy Faith, in an allegorical gesture of protection.

The monument, like the work of other Jewish artists of the time, celebrated Jewish American patriotism and pride. The exhibit was also to include an Ezekiel bust of Isaac Mayer Wise, the 19th-century rabbi who was a leader of Reform Judaism in the U.S. As well as Ezekiel’s sculpture of President Abraham Lincoln.

“Ezekiel’s ties to the Confederacy are only one aspect of his multidimensional life as an artist,” said Baskind.

Indeed, Ezekiel, who for many years did his work in a studio in Rome, was knighted by Italy’s King Umberto. He was visited in Rome by Ulysses S. Grant, the former President of the United States and Commander of the Union Army. Sadly, at American universities, free speech and diversity of opinion are under continuous attack.

Writing in The Atlantic, Conor Friedersdorf provides this assessment:

“Free speech on campus is threatened from a dozen directions. It is threatened by police spies, overzealous administrators, and students who are intolerant of dissent. It is threatened by activists agitating for speech codes and sanctions for professors or classmates who disagree with them. It is threatened by people who push to disinvite speakers because of their viewpoints and those who shut down events to prevent people from speaking.”

In Friedersdorf’s view,

“Professors and students see those around them being punished for their viewpoints and decide to hold their tongues rather than speak their minds…Last semester, without looking very hard, I found and spoke to tenured and non-tenured professors and students at Yale who told me that their speech was chilled. They feared that their place at the school would be jeopardized if they opined honestly about campus controversies, or did not want to be targets of intolerant activists like the ones who spat on lecture attendees because the activists disagreed with words spoken in the lecture…The evidence that free speech is threatened on college campuses is overwhelming.”

It was not always like this. While at the College of William and Mary in Virginia I wrote a weekly column in the school paper, “The Flat Hat,” for three years. I frequently wrote columns in support of sit-ins and regularly called for an end to segregation. While many disagreed with my columns, there was never any attempt to censor anything I wrote or anything written by others.

At that time, inter-racial marriage was against the law in Virginia and other Southern states. In law school calling for an end to such laws. I don’t remember any difficulty having it published. Much less hostile responses, even from those who did not share my views.

There was much more freedom of speech on college campuses fifty or sixty ago than there is now.

As we have seen, Princeton will not even permit the display of artworks created by men who are long dead because they fought for the Confederacy when they were young. In the case of Moses Ezekiel, Ulysses Grant, who commanded the Union Army, thought highly enough of Ezekiel to visit him in his studio in Rome.

It was Grant’s great desire that North and South would unite after a bitter war. Princeton, it seems, does not share Grant’s magnanimity.

######

