Canadian Truckers Freedom Convoy driving home a point

WASHINGTON, D.C.: A convoy of truckers in Canada is driving a trip across Canada to make a point. They are against the January 15 vaccine mandate imposed on their profession without their input or approval. The new mandate requires truckers traveling between America and Canada to be vaccinated for Covid-19. It means Canadian truckers must show proof of vaccination to avoid taking Covid-19 tests before reaching the American border. They will also be required to quarantine upon their return from the United States for a set period of time. American truckers who are unvaccinated will not be allowed to enter.

The Canadian and American public stand behind the truckers as the vaccines increasingly are coming under attack for both not stopping Covid-19 infections and causing vaccine injuries and deaths in others. Many scientists and doctors hold that to date, there is no conclusive proof that the vaccines are good for anything. The vaccines were never put through appropriate testing and peer review.

Hundreds of British Columbia truckers took to the road Sunday kicking off what they have termed a “Freedom Convoy” to Ottawa in. Big rig truckers and many others gathered in a pre-dawn fog in Delta before heading out eastward bound. Along the way, they plan to be joined by groups from Vancouver Island and various other communities as they make their way east. Crowds of onlookers are cheering them along their way.





“Start your engines, the convoy has begun!!” – JustinCredibleTV

A group of Canadian truckers organized the convoy to drive to Ottawa, from as far as British Columbia, to protest a new federal vaccine mandate.

The convoy began on January 14th and is to conclude on January 29th. The first leg of the convoy, called “The Convoy For Freedom 2022”, left British Columbia on Sunday.

“I know a lot of drivers who are impacted by this. It has basically removed them from the workforce,” British Columbia truck driver Colin Valentim told the Vancouver Sun.

Valentim is leading the British Columbia leg of the convoy taking the western route and expects others to join up along the way. Two other convoys will also start to join Valentim: An eastern route will begin on January 27 in Enfield, Nova Scotia. A southern route will leave that same day from Windsor, Ontario.

The decision for Canadian truckers to meet in Ottawa to protest the vaccine mandate comes as the industries struggle with supply-chain and a driver shortage.

The new federal vaccine mandate could result in a loss of up to 32,000 cross-border Canadian and American commercial truck drivers of 160,000 in total, according to the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA). The industry already had a shortage of 23,000 truckers prompting political discussions in America of lowering the licensing age to 18. The CTA spoke out against the convoy of unvaccinated truck drivers protesting the new vaccine mandate. But over 1,000 American truck drivers are in agreement with the convoy protest and are making their way north to Canada to join them in a show of solidarity against medical tyranny. It is not clear if they will be allowed to cross into Canada or will simply serve to block the border.

“The elites belittle the Truckers For Freedom Convoy and Freedom Rallies” – True North

CTA president Stephen Laskowski said in the statement,

“The Government of Canada and the United States have now made being vaccinated a requirement to cross the border. This regulation is not changing so, as an industry, we must adapt and comply with this mandate.”

On Wednesday, a group of Canadian truckers protested the mandate at the US-Manitoba international border, blocking the highway and slowing traffic. On the 24th of January, Twitter users were reporting the first branch of the convoy was over 70 kilometers (50 miles) long!

It has been reported that spectators are meeting the truckers along the way of the convoy to cheer and support them with signs and flags but also to give them handouts of food!

Many Twitter posts of videos are now appearing on that social media platform.

Both Canadians and Americans are fed up with the illegal vaccine mandates of both countries and Canada has even begun talking about forced vaccinations under the leadership of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Many are vowing that will be these globalist elitists’ last mistake!

We support #TruckersForFreedom Rise Up for Freedom and Democracy against growing Tyranny and Dictatorship. Support #Truckers Convoy heading to Ottawa, Canadians United from coast to coast stand on bridges or side of the road and wave in solidarity for their courageous efforts👋 pic.twitter.com/xv4iJTqXbX — Genetic Lunacy Project (@GeneticLunacy) January 21, 2022

And for all the liberals who act as useful idiots to these globalist elitists saying “The truckers should just take the vaccines and get on with their jobs,” after just two days we saw this headline:

“Business groups urge feds to reverse vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers” – Global News Canada

A Go Fund Me crowdfunding account had raised almost 3 million dollars as of Sunday evening, 1-23-2022. Officials at Go Fund Me have threatened to hold up the funds as they, again, appear to be in bed with the global elitists. It is rumored they do not want to be caught funding a Canadian terrorism plot. Last week we did a story on nurses of American Frontline Nurses who had a similar experience and switched over to GiveSendGo.com.

“We are taking our fight to the doorsteps of our Federal Government and demanding that they cease all mandates against its people,” wrote GoFundMe organizer Tamara Lich. “Small businesses are being destroyed, homes are being destroyed, and people are being mistreated and denied fundamental necessities to survive.”

The GoFundMe explanation of the trucker’s convoy on that account reads:

“To our fellow Canadians, the time for political overreach is over. Our current government is implementing rules and mandates that are destroying the foundation of our businesses, industries, and livelihoods. Canadians have been integral to the fabric of humanity in many ways that have shaped the planet.

We are a peaceful country that has helped protect nations across the globe from tyrannical governments who oppressed their people, and now it seems it is happening here. We are taking our fight to the doorsteps of our Federal Government and demanding that they cease all mandates against its people. Small businesses are being destroyed, homes are being destroyed, and people are being mistreated and denied fundamental necessities to survive. It’s our duty as Canadians to put an end to these mandates. It is imperative that this happens because if we don’t our country will no longer be the country we have come to love. We are doing this for our future Generations and to regain our lives back.

We are asking for donations to help with the costs of fuel first and hopefully food and lodgings to help ease the pressures of this arduous task.

It’s a small price to pay for our freedoms. We thank you all for your Donations and know that you are helping reshape this once beautiful country back to the way it was.

In order for your generous donations to flow smoothly, the good people at Go Fund Me will be sending donations directly to our bulk fuel supplier and are working out the details now which means your hard-earned money is going to straight to who it was meant for and need not flow through anyone else. Any leftover donations will be donated to a credible Veterans organization which will be chosen by the donors.

**Money raised will be dispersed to our Truckers to aid them with the cost of the journey**

**Funds will be spent to help cover the cost of fuel for our Truckers first and foremost, will be used to assist with food if needed and contribute to shelter if needed**”

All you have to do to see that North America is under attack from the parties within. Covid-19 has a mortality rate of less than 1 percent while deaths of the fully vaccinated are now rising. People, around the world, are beginning to question Covid mandates, protocols, and vaccines.

Individually we may not have much power to fight and stop tyranny without violence but collectively, citizens hold a lot of power. Those who do not know or understand this need to watch an ant colony some time.

Another thing that is making citizens of both countries absolutely livid is the lack of mainstream news media reporting on this historic spectacle. People in Canada are turning off their televisions to go out and see them for themselves. Well done, our Canadian brothers and sisters.

