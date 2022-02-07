OTTAWA: A number of tactics have been implemented to discourage the Canadian Freedom Convoy 2022 truckers in Canada’s capital of Ottawa from continuing their protest rally. It is most interesting to observe as it would appear the more the globalist elites lose the narrative, the more the public shows up in greater masses.

The failing Mainstream Media Misinformation Campaign

The first attempt to throw the message of the trucker’s convoy came from the media where they managed to capture a few images and stories of events that would throw a bad light on the truckers. Thus detracting from their message and the reason why they were even there at all.

One man was seen with a Nazi flag and he was so heavily masked, nobody knew who he was, where he came from or his meaning in being there. The truckers did not identify him as one of theirs. Another man was seen with a Confederate flag of the U.S. and a truck over the middle of the flag. He was not as well-disguised and left when questioned by the truckers remaining silent.

Some others were seen relieving themselves on war memorial statues. The truckers responded by cleaning the statues and leaving flowers to honor those war dead.





In yet another story, the media said the Freedom Truckers had stolen food from the homeless.

The news media only opts to show the negatives, even when staged to discredit the protestors

Investigative journalism is apparently dead in the world now as those fake protestors, planted by those on the left, paint a false image. The difference between the positive nature of the convoy versus the hateful legacy media coverage. As compliant US journalists protect Biden, Canadian media is doing Trudeau’s dirty work.

It’s all blowing up in their faces!

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a globalist’s talking head

Trudeau is a coward who “came down” with a sudden case of Covid-19. The PM moved his family to an undisclosed location for security reasons, while he went into supposed quarantine. He has made a number of soundbites that turn out to be outright lies and misdirects. He began by calling the convoy coming to Ottawa nothing more than a “fringe minority” of Canadians.

Now, after a week, his eyes show fear and desperation, his mouth is full of antagonism. He has yet to learn his lesson.

Trudeau has said he “won’t give in” to the so-called “freedom convoy” protesters in downtown Ottawa. He may not have a choice.

Canada isn’t going to take more lockdowns and COVID restrictions. Ottawa today👇🏼pic.twitter.com/48V0ib862O — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) January 30, 2022

The protesters are demanding an end to Trudeau’s public health mandates, vaccine mandates, and are now even calling on Trudeau himself to resign.

“I want to be very clear: we are not intimidated by those who hurl abuse at small business workers and steal food from the homeless,” he said.

“We won’t give in to those who fly racist flags. We won’t cave to those who engage in vandalism, or dishonor the memory of our veterans.”

Trudeau’s mistake, like that of his liberal DC neighbors, is that people know the measure of the truckers. Or the January 6 protestors. Neither of these groups is propelled by hate – Nazism, white supremacy or Jim Crow. They are, unlike liberal agitators such as BLM or Antifa, patriotic. They worked through the pandemic. They do not have long arrest records. They do not burn federal buildings or destroy businesses and neighborhoods.

Nobody dishonors our war dead and veterans more than those who try to propagate the very things they fought against; fascism, tyranny, globalism, Marxism, totalitarianism, socialism, communism, absolutism. Many ignorant people forget Adolf Hitler was a globalist, too. He wanted a one-world order, his order of Nazism with a Master Race.

According to Trudeau, over the weekend, a local Ottawa homeless shelter, the Shepherds of Good Hope, supposedly confirmed some convoy protesters harassed and pressured their workers, for meals for “several hours over the dinner period.”

There was one incident of masked men walking with flags of a swastika and Confederate flag of the United States. Trudeau said,

“To anyone who joined the convoy but is rightly uncomfortable with the symbols of hatred and division on display: join with your fellow Canadians, be courageous, and speak out.”

The convoy protesters did better than that they demanded they expose themselves for cameras and thus ran them off.

There is a stunning disconnect between the media’s fictional version of Canada’s trucker protest and the real event taking place across the country. LifeSite News debunks the liberal presses favorite narratives:

Media Lie No. 10: It was orchestrated by Russia.

Media Lie No. 9: Truckers were irreverent to war memorials.

Media Lie No. 8: Freedom protesters defaced a statue of a national hero.

Media Lie No. 7: Protesters are begging for food from the local homeless shelters.

Media Lie No. 6: The protesters are violent.

Media Lie No. 5: The Freedom Convoy put the city in disarray and disrupted the lives of locals.

Media Lie No. 4: The Freedom Convoy is all anti-vaxxers.

Media Lie No. 3: The Trucker Convoy is led by white supremacist males.

Media Lie No. 2 : It’s a “small fringe minority.”

Media Lie No. 1: The crowds thronging to support the truckers are Canada’s ‘most aggressive citizens,” hate-spewing white misogynists and racists.

The truth is that Canada, like the US, is a country of immigrants. And many are speaking out about Canada’s turn toward communism leading to their support of the convoy and the truckers: “We come from communist country, and we came here because we didn’t want to have oppression. We wanted to live in a free country, and for the last two years we’re living like prisoners,” she said. “We are being told to stay at home. We’re told not to go to the restaurant, not to go to the church!” “During communism times, we were able and free to go to the church. I really can’t take it anymore,” Bernadette said, adding that they’d be coming back to Ottawa every two or three days “until it ends,” God bless them.

Transfering GoFundMe donations from truckers to liberal causes will fail

On Friday, the crowd fundraiser website GoFundMe blocked the nearly $10 million in donations that were meant to go to the Canadian trucker vaccine protest. GoFundMe released a statement where they said $1 million was released earlier last week.

The fundraising organizers said the funds were to be used for the needs of the people traveling to Ottawa to participate in the vaccine mandate protests.

“Given how this situation has evolved, no further funds will be directly distributed to the Freedom Convoy organizers — we will work with organizers to send all remaining funds to credible and established charities chosen by the Freedom Convoy 2022 organizers and verified by GoFundMe,” the GoFundMe platform said.

A public company deciding how donations to an anti-narrative group are communism. It is not freedom of personal choice.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was one of the first to express his outrage at this unlawful form of harassment.

DeSantis will work with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to investigate GoFundMe for “deceptive practices.” Particularly outraged that GoFundMe is going to block funds to the truckers and send remaining funds from the “Freedom Convoy” campaign to charities picked by organizers. And those “hand-picked” charities will be narrative safe – BLM, Antifa

The blowback on social media platforms was immediate. People were outraged at this action and the Canadian Freedom Convoy 2022 set up a second account on another crowdfunding platform known as GiveSendGo where they had over another $65,000 in just the first hour of opening the account.

In less than 24 hours GoFundMe reversed themselves to quell the anger of the donors and Gov. DeSantis due to “donor feedback”:

“To simplify the process for our users, we will be refunding all donations to the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser,” the platform said. “This refund will happen automatically—you do not need to submit a request. Donors can expect to see refunds within 7-10 business days.”

Law Enforcement Threat to Truckers and their Rigs

“This is a city under siege, this is a threat to democracy, this is a nationwide insurrection, this is madness,” Chief Peter Sloly said at a police services’ board meeting. “We have done our very best.”

“We need tow trucks. We need heavy tow trucks. There are not enough in this in the city, not the availability through the private sector. That will be a significant issue should we start to try to challenge the full breadth of what’s going on with horn blowing,” Sloly said.

“Ultimately, we’re going to have to potentially seize and impound vehicles … That’s another significant resource we need very quickly.”

Prime Minister Trudeau has the military on emergency standby to move into Ottawa to force truckers to leave. (Trucker protests: Ottawa police chief announces ‘surge and contain’ strategy – February 4, 2022)

There is no way the police have the ability to arrest all of those participating in the convoy. There is no way the police have the ability to impound all the vehicles involved in this convoy. Chief Slowly knows he is outnumbered.

Counter protestors attempt to impugn the protestors

A number of people who have posted to social media platforms and been captured in the video, both live and recorded, have come off as disinformation liars. Counter-protesters claiming to be residents of the area have said they cannot get out for basic goods or sleep at night because of the convoy. The horns do not blow all night so that is just a bald-faced lie. No truckers do not block or restrict movement around Ottawa and Toronto, the police may but the truckers are not.

There have been claims of widespread people urinating and defecating in people’s snowbanks of their front yards. Again, not true. They have their own onboard facilities in the trucks and there are numerous other people stepping up to assist the truckers in this area of need.

There have been people claiming that truckers are committing criminal acts. Another lie.

The fact of the matter is, many average Canadians without commercial carrier licenses have now joined the original convoy protesters in a show of solidarity. Many Americans have now joined the Canadians.

When asked what the counter-protesters stand for, their argument seems to be the supposed 15% of the truckers who are not vaccinated should just get vaccinated and go along with Trudeau’s new illegal and un-Constitutional mandate. When asked a critical thinking question related to fascism such as, “Well, what if Trudeau wants to put a tax on people who are overweight, or smoke, or drink alcohol, are you going to just blindly go along with that too? Those people add to numbers in our hospitals more than Covid patients.”

Some admitted they would but many more had to pause for a response which wound up as no response and the person walking away.

Presumably, they had not considered the slippery slope of government overreach. In other words, give fascist overseers an inch and they will take a mile.

Those trying to take away individual freedoms are projecting the psychological equivalency of “projected guilt.”

We have seen this so often with American Democrats. To the Democrats, President Trump was guilty of collusion with the Russians when it was proven he had taken nothing from them. Joe Biden is actually guilty of collusion with China, Russian and Ukraine, where it is a known fact the Biden Crime Family has received money via Hunter Biden. (Ex-FBI chief gave $100K to Biden grandkid trust as he sought ‘future work’: Hunter emails; Hunter Biden Associate Confirms Joe Biden Stood To Rake In Millions From Chinese Business Leaders; Biden is BEYOND CORRUPT- He’s BEEN COMPROMISED)

The one thing that is painfully obvious by now is it is about time the mainstream media stop talking about insurrections, terrorism, and occupation and start talking about medical tyranny, invasion of privacy, and loss of bodily sovereignty.

When the media attempts to demonize patriots exercising their rights to free association and free speech, they expose themselves as ministers of propagandists for the globalists who are orchestrating The Great Reset.

Ottawa Police Chief Sloly is working overtime to incite the truckers of the convoy and in so doing makes an ass out of himself. He talks about the truckers as being unlawful, anger, hatred, dangerous, and criminal. Which are all false.

Chief Sloly’s words are not squaring with public perceptions. What he describes as a scary dangerous situation looks more like a public block party. He is not part of the solution, he is part of the problem. He is a liar. Liars like Sloly have the ability to get people killed. The public must not let that happen.

Write to Ottawa Police Chief Sloly at info@ottawapolice.ca and ask him how he can talk out of both sides of his mouth. Here is just one example in one presser:

“I have had the opportunity in the last week in my patrol to speak to those most vulnerable people. I can tell you it’s heartbreaking. He then rambled on with what appeared to be a Joe Biden story, “In the early part of the week two members who live in the YMCA just on the other side of this building came by in their wheelchairs, both of them elderly, both of them clearly struggling with a range of disabilities. Doing their own shopping in sub-zero temperatures they stopped to speak with me. They expressed their frustration and their fear.”

“There is no facilitation of food, water, fuel, logistics, or funding by any member of this police service or any other police service I am aware of. Let me repeat, there is no supply of food, water, fuel, logistics, or anything else that relates to enabling this demonstration by any member of the Ottawa Police service or any other police service that I am aware of.”

How can you remain a police chief while you discriminate basic necessities to everybody on your watch?

