Canadian Convoy Truckers, making demands for freedom over tyranny

OTTAWA: The Canadian Freedom Convoy truckers held a press conference on Sunday, February 6 to clear the air and blow out any misinformation by the mainstream media. Their short presentation was more meaningful than anything we have recently heard from Prime Minister Trudeau or members of the Canadian Parliament and Canadian law enforcement.

Their conference will only serve to further galvanize the public against those pushing against them.





Several interesting speakers were at the presser, including Dr. Paul Alexander and Dr. Roger Hodkinson.

Dr. Paul Alexander served as an Advisor to President Trump’s Health and Human Services (HHS). He did not agree with Dr. Anthony Fauci on many points. Dr. Paul Alexander is a former member of the US Covid Task Force and advisor to the WHO. Since leaving that capacity he has helped complete at least 42 different studies that have concluded there is absolutely no difference in Covid-19 infections now between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Dr. Paul Alexander opened the presentation stating:

“Ok, what we wanted to talk quickly today on to the Canadian public is about this; It is time that we stop and we declare this pandemic emergency over! And the truckers of Canada had a gut feeling and some really good common sense that this has to come to an end. And the problem is that becoming to the population needs to understand we are backed by solid science and that is where people like myself, Dr. Hodkinson, Dr. Paonessa, etcetera, have come forward because we know 100 percent of the science is behind the truckers. The Canadian trucker is backed by solid, solid, science, not the government position. These vaccine mandates have no scientific or medical basis and must be stopped NOW.”

Dr. Roger Hodkinson, claims that COVID-19 is the biggest hoax ever perpetrated on mankind.

Last August Dr. Hodkinson came to the aid of Dr. Peter A. McCullough who was under attack for coming out against the COVID-19 vaccines. Like Dr. McCullough, Dr. Hodkinson warns of potential long-term consequences of the mRNA vaccines, including heart and brain problems, as well as fertility problems for both men and women.

When Dr. Hodkinson talked for the Canadian Freedom Convoy, people listened.

“Every death matters. We are seeing a kill of the population that is utterly inexcusable, it’s unnecessary, it was predicted and it’s happening. There is no time for dithering here. Vaccinations (Covid-19) must STOP for everyone, tomorrow. The mandates must be lifted, tomorrow. The carnage going on out there with our children is indescribable. As Dr. (Paul) Alexander stated the evidence medically is overwhelming. I’m not going to list it at this moment.

All I am saying is, that there is a degree of exasperation that the world must understand listening to this. Canada has been put forward as the epicenter of a major change in how things are run. It’s going to transform the usual institutions of politics, of medicine, of law, and the media in ways we cannot predict. But major changes are coming. And not only that but we are being watched. We are seeing democracy challenged. And the Chinese are watching us. Make no mistake, this is a moment in history with a tremendous amount on the table. Not just vaccination schedules but the very existence we want our children to inherit.”

Where some might think Dr. Hodkinson is a tinfoil hat-wearing doctor of conspiracy theories, this writer feels he makes a very good point.

When he made the comment,

“But major changes are coming. And not only that but we are being watched. We are seeing democracy challenged. And the Chinese are watching us,” he actually may have been referring to some eerie experiences some American vaccinated truckers have had as they went to cross the Canadian border recently.

In several instances, interacting with guards at the border has led to some troubling instances. Such as the report that a Canadian border guard told an American trucker he did not need to show his passport – either the US or COVID. The Canadian border guard said “I don’t need it. I already saw you coming on my computer.” When the trucker asks, “What do you mean?,” the guard responds “I saw you were okay when my computer pinged your cell phone as you approached. I got everything I need from you. Thank you.”

Jeff, a Freedom Convoy trucker, saying:

“I know that the mainstream, sorry, the legacy media, has been putting out all sorts of information, states of emergency, rioters activity, unruly, unlawful gatherings, of people in this city right now. If you are a tune to that it may bring anxiety, it may bring stress, it may heighten fear or concern for loved ones you know who are here supporting this. But we assure you, this entire organization is not just a movement it is an organization of dedicated, focused, individuals, who are standing unwavering. There are no ruffled feathers in this room or amongst this team. We have worked with local law authorities and the government to keep this exactly what we intended it to be. It is a peaceful demonstration. We have complied by opening up access roads by every road that we have accessed or parked on with trucks and support vehicles. That was done to ensure that EMS would be able to respond to the concerns and safety of the citizens of Ottawa and also the safety of any of the people who are here supporting this movement.”

Ottawa Police Chief Sloly began confiscating the trucker’s gasoline and diesel fuel last night in an apparent effort to freeze them out of the city. The trucker’s families are with them, including children in some instances. To be clear, Sloly is not about public safety now.

Canadian Premier Jason Kenney of the Province of Alberta announced on a Facebook Live streaming event several days ago,

“After two years of this, we simply cannot continue to rely on the blunt instrument of damaging restrictions as a primary tool to cope with a disease that will likely be with us for the rest of our lives.”

Canadian Premier Scott Moe of the Province of Saskatchewan announcing provincial vaccine requirement programs will stop at the end of February. Others may follow suit soon.

