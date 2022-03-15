WASHINGTON: There are a lot of stories coming out of Ukraine that raise both eyebrows and more questions. One of the hot topics consists of Russia and Vladimir Putin being one of the good guys in this conflict. “Nobody has any idea that the ultra-nationalists (Nazis) started shelling Donbas five days before Putin moved in to protect them,” says one Ukrainian resident of Donbas. (DONBAS – UKRAINE HEAVILY SHELLING DPR AND LPR, INJURING ONE CIVILIAN AND DAMAGING SEVERAL HOMES) So who do you trust? The president, mainstream media, or independent journalists on the ground.

On February 17, 2022, the Ukrainian army heavily shelled the DPR and LPR (Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics) on the eastern side of Ukraine bordering Russia. This is where Putin was amassing his Ukraine invasion forces. It is agreed heavy artillery, mortar shells, rocket launchers, anti-tank missiles, and grenade launchers, fired more than 500 rounds of ammunition into the two Donbas republics. However, who did this is a point of contention.

From the Joint address of Ministers Oleksandr Tkachenko and Dmytro Kuleba to Ukrainian and foreign journalists:

We ask Ukrainian and foreign journalists not to create false agency in the information space for those who don’t have this agency in the real world. The temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts are under the full control of the occupying state, the Russian Federation.

As a democracy, Ukraine defends the standards of media freedom, and we strongly encourage independent journalism. At the same time, as a country that knows from its own experience the harm of Russian propaganda, we urge the Ukrainian and international media not to succumb to it and not to expose it to their readers and viewers.“

Patrick Lancaster, an American Navy veteran and independent journalist, is video reporting on the conflict. In the video below Lancaster is shown in Donetsk, talking to people, finding out why men in their late 60s are standing up to “defend their fatherland” against (their words) “Ukrainian fascists.” These fights claim to be working to put an end to an 8-year war that has received little media coverage in the U.S.(Ukraine calls on international media to not legitimize Russia’s occupation of Donbas)





However, Lancaster has reported the Dombass war since eight years ago.

One mainstream media narrative portrays Putin and the Russians as the bad guys, with Ukrainians as the good guys.

At least, that is the narrative they want us to believe. However, as the pandemic narrative fell apart over time, the Ukraine narrative is unraveling much faster. Millions of people bought the mainstream media narrative, but millions of others who no longer trust Western news media began asking questions such as:

What is the point of this war?

What happened to the pandemic?

Where is Fauci all of a sudden?

Is the Ukrainian president a Jewish Nazi?

Did U.S.tax dollars build a series of bioresearch labs in Ukraine with the help of Senator Barack Obama?

Why is the body count so low after the bombing of apartment buildings?

So the story goes in the DPR that the Ukrainian army fire injured a civilian in Staromikhailovka and damaged two homes on the outskirts of Donetsk.

The attack injured one civilian, damaging several homes and pieces of infrastructure in both republics. Before the war began, these two areas of Ukraine were the areas of “Russian separatists” – those who did not want Ukraine to be away from Russia.

The DPR and LPR people’s militia then responded resulting in casualties among Ukrainian soldiers. Some are now advocating this was an opportunity for Ukraine to mount a poorly conceived false-flag operation, trying to make it appear that the LPR people’s militia had fired on a kindergarten in Novaya Kondachovka, in the Ukrainian-controlled area of Lugansk Oblast.

Typical of any propaganda passed off as real news the huge inconsistencies in the story caused the narrative to unravel.

The RPL People’s Militia showed proof, contrary to what many believed. It was not the western but the eastern side of a school that was hit. This ruled out any possibility that the People’s Militia hit the school in a straight line (as implied by the shape of the hole in the wall).

So, as Patrick Lancaster reports, the DPR and LPR regions of southeastern Ukraine passed a referendum to remove themselves from the new Ukraine and return to Russia. Unfortunately, both. of these areas speak Russian and not Ukrainian. He reported further that the “neo-Nazi government” of Ukraine refused to honor their democratically voted on referendums to separate, forcing them to abandon their native tongue of Russian for Ukrainian.

“I am a totally crowdfunded journalist with a passion for video-journalism and a hunger for sharing the truth. I first began semi-professional video-journalism working as a set designer & photographer for an independent German art studio, Berlin Inside-Out. After my work with Berlin Inside-Out, I began traveling Europe and working on my photography and videography in an amateur capacity. During this period, I traveled and photographed extensively, from the Catacombs under Paris to an excavation of ruins recently discovered in Bosnia. I began engaging in serious free-lance video-journalism in 2013 while in Greece. I was in Athens during several riots, and began compiling footage for a documentary.

I arrived in Ukraine in March of 2014 to record exit polls during the Crimea independence referendums. I have remained in the region since, driven by a desire to record and report the truth. My work in Donbas region has found me conducting exit polls during the May Donbas independence referendums from Donetsk, the May 25 Presidential elections from Mariupol, several military engagements throughout the region, as well as the aftermath of flight MH-17’s downing. My works is regularly aired by Ruptly, the Associated Press, ITN, Skynews, Reuters, SPIEGEL TV, Vezda & RR. No western journalist has spent more time in “Rebel” DPR controlled territory than I have.

I raise money for humanitarian aid. In the last two years, my team, with the help of all who donate, have given out over 70 tons of aid(food, medicine, clothes and much more), helping 1000s in the areas of Donbas who have been hit the hardest by the Ukraine War. Every month we try to do big and small humanitarian aid distributions. We have MANY, MANY, more to do? We have also done several very large humanitarian actions. With all the help of the people that have donated we rebuilt a kindergarten after in was hit by artillery. We bought a $4,300 life saving children’s heart monitor for the Donetsk Children’s Hospital.”

Mindy Robinson did a great job explaining all the Russian-Ukrainian fake news of mainstream media as propaganda in 15 minutes. So the question must be asked; Is this warmongering just an attempt to cover up the crimes of corrupt UU.S.politicians committed in Ukraine and here with the Covid-19 pandemic?

WHAT IS *REALLY* GOING ON IN UKRAINE?

Mindy Robinson describes herself as a “Constitutionalist Activist, Journalist, and Libertarian State Assembly Candidate for AD35 Nevada 2022. We the People will be taking our country back.” Ms. Robinson does an outstanding job of both exposing and mocking the fake fact-checkers who work to protect the mainstream media narrative.

She correctly states what most Americans are thinking,

“Clearly, something is going on in Ukraine and, just like with Covid, the media is falling into the same undeniable lockstep just to push a narrative.”

What is most funny about Mindy Robinson is how she mocks those who threw out Russian vodka they already paid for purely on the basis of fake news reporting. She accuses our UU.S.government of scrubbing the Internet of any website evidence that shows a connection to Ukraine and biological weapons development in bio labs of Ukraine. This is something CDN reported on last week. (Is the U.S.government hiding over 300 bio labs, 26 in Ukraine alone?)

Independent journalists like Patrick Lancaster and Mindy Robinson need your financial support as a friendly reminder.

