Can we keep Australia’s policies of tyranny from crossing America’s shores.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Veteran and Congressional candidate Jarome Bell (R). Bell is on a mission to expose the out-of-control medical tyranny martial law takeover going on around the globe. Globalists who are using COVID to control populations and install a one-world order. We can see how Australia’s big brother is taking over the freedoms and liberties of citizens many Americans viewed as the last of the truly free. (Australian military to help enforce Sydney COVID-19 lockdown as cases rise)

Bell warns Americans it was time to wake up. He warns the globalists when America wakes up, that their ‘woke’ episode in history will be over. (This Is a Globalist Coup, Take Over of the World and Mass Depopulation Agenda – Australian National Review)

Jarome Bell is an America-first, conservative Republican from Virginia Beach. He dedicated much of his life to a career in the U.S. Navy. After he retired as a chief petty officer after 27 years, he turned his attention to again serve the nation by working to help President Donald Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives. Bell has worked for the FBI and started his own small business since his retirement.

Bell holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Embry-Riddle University. His website says,





“I’m running for Congress to defend our republic against the foreign and domestic enemies to our Constitution, to which I swore an oath as a member of our Armed Forces — an oath that does not expire.”

Bell lost his bid to be House Representative of Virginia’s U.S. House District 2 in 2020 but is running again in 2022. -“VETERAN AND CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE JAROME BELL CALLS OUT MEDICAL MARTIAL LAW”

In a recent interview with Stew Peters, Bell hit the nail on the head when he said,

“We have too many complacent people in the United States. What’s going on in Australia right now should be a wake-up call to everyone right now. And thank God we have not given up our right to guns yet because this would definitely be a shooting battle if this is what was going on… If they started to try to do, um, what’s happening in Australia. They are physically taking people’s kids away from them and giving them an experimental deadly vaccine. And there is nothing those people can do about it. That there is the most remarkable thing I have ever seen in my lifetime. I never thought that I would see anything like this in my lifetime, especially here in the United States.”

Bell goes on,

“But when the masks came out I came out against the mask, I said the mask is going to lead to the jab, the jab is going to lead to the vaccine passport. You’re going to have to show your passports to prove whatever, to eat, to buy anything and yeah its coming and it’s here Stew and when I said it a year ago that when you capitulate and when you comply to one thing the government and globalists will not give you your rights back they are going to add onto it and so you see what’s happening. So, Stew, at some point, and I don’t know when it is going to be, but at some point, Americans are going to have to take to the streets. Because they’re not going to get our kids like that… These people are not going to come into our homes and to our neighborhoods to come and get our kids without there being a war. And if they want a war, that’s going to be the red line when you start coming after our children.”

DeAnna Lorraine (R) ran to be a Representative of California’s U.S. House District 12 in 2020.

Running against incumbent Nancy Pelosi, she lost.

Lorriane holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Communications, Public Relations, Journalism, and Psychology. Also a best-selling author, DeAnna Lorraine is speaking out on the measures being taken by police in Australia as the continent is on complete lockdown. Officials are killing rescue dogs due to hysterical fears. (Monsters: Citing Tyrannical Covid Restrictions, Australian Government Officials Shoot and Kill Rescue Dogs That Were Set to Be Picked Up By Animal Shelter.

Reports have shown videos of an officer announcing that children will be taken, WITHOUT PARENTS, to a stadium to be inoculated, approximately 24,000 children.

‘Australia is LOST – Report: Kids Ushered In to Stadium For Jabs, Police Making Arrests’

Lorraine is the author of the book ‘Taking Back America’.

She makes regular media appearances on such channels as CNN, FOX, Newsmax, The Blaze, The Daily Caller, and others. Lorraine is known for her speeches at the Walkaway March, the American Priority Conference, the Eagle’s Council, the #DemandFreeSpeech Rallies, and every other major Conservative event this past year. She is also an avid Men’s & Father’s Rights advocate speaking at many Men’s Rights Conferences, such as the ICMI.

Lorraine starts her interview with Stew Peters by saying,

“Imagine a world where you were locked inside, forced to be locked inside… You can only leave this place for necessities at the most… You couldn’t even go… if you, if you left for a breath of fresh air, or to go work out, or go take a stroll, um, you could be fined and sent to jail. What does that remind you of? That reminds me of a prison. I mean it’s no different than a prison. And that is exactly what is happening in Australia and New Zealand right now.”

She said each of these two countries went into a lockdown for one Covid-19 case and blamed it on an unnamed man whom they said was unvaccinated. Stew responding by saying, “I mean when I think of Australia, when I think of New Zealand, I think of really awesome places to go visit.” Obviously no longer the case. Australia adopted socialist policies to their detriment.

From the article Australians were forcibly disarmed the writer notes:

Even today, with the ferocity of American military arms, the presence of over 100 million guns in this country is an obstacle to the coming New World Order that looms as high as Pikes Peak. This number of guns, and the number of gun owners [estimated at almost 90 million Americans] is overwhelming to the future dictators of the New World Order. Therefore we are witnessing a most intense drive to get Americans pitted against themselves and against each other. Americans that own at least one gun are targeted with propaganda to get them feeling guilty about owning guns. These are the people who turn guns in during an Amnesty campaign. Americans who do not own guns are encouraged to feel badly against those who do own guns. Thus, you have Hollywood Liberals tacking a note to Charleton Heston’s mailbox after a shooting saying, “I hope you are happy”!

The Hypocrisy of Tony Fauci and the CDC is the beginning of our

In 2020 we were told we could dine out in public so long as we wore facemasks until we were seated. In 2021 kids must wear facemasks in their schools and on their buses standing or seated.

Covid-19 is not an intelligent virus that only attacks adults unmasked standing in restaurants and children unmasked standing or seated in their schools or on their buses. Facemasks do not stop Covid-19 the science and math tell us this. Covid-19 is less deadly to children than adults, the science and math tell us this. For both groups, Covid-19 is less deadly than the seasonal flu and many people in medicine and science now believe flu cases have been misreported as Covid-19 cases.

It is time for civil disobedience. It is time to show Tony Fauci and the CDC just how insignificant they have become. They have lost all credibility. Before we adopt Australia’s Big Brother policies, Americans need to stand up for common sense in battling Covid, or any other disease, that crosses our shores.

“There should be no mandates — zero — concerning Covid. That means no mask mandates, regardless of your vaccination status. That means no vaccine mandates. That means no vaccine passports.” – Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)

“It’s time for us to resist. They can’t arrest all of us. They can’t keep all of your kids home from school. They can’t keep every government building closed, although I’ve got a long list of ones they might keep closed, or ought to keep closed.” – Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.” Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

