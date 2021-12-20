Build Back Better? In Joe Biden’s House there are many Manchins

WASHINGTON — Problems continue to plague Joe Biden’s House. The recent White House meeting with members of the mainstream media designed to “improve” coverage of the Biden administration is failing. Americans ignored the pro-Biden press spin. Instead, they focused on their dwindling bank accounts. But a certain Democratic US senator continued listening to the plight of these forgotten Americans. And that senator, West Virginia’s Joe Manchin appeared on “Fox News Sunday.” There he announced that he didn’t feel all that keen on faux President Joe Biden’s multi-trillion dollar Build Back Better boondoggle.

“The inflation that I was concerned about – it’s not transitory, it’s real. It’s harming every West Virginian. It’s making it almost difficult for them to continue to go to their jobs – the cost of gasoline, the cost of groceries, the cost of utility bills. All of these things are hitting in every aspect of their life… If I can’t go home and explain it to the people of West Virginia, I can’t vote for it.”

And with that statement, Biden’s atrocious Build Back Better spending measure died.

It’s clear Manchin wants to serve a third term as the senator from West Virginia. And he obviously believes his chances of remaining in the US Senate depend on his distancing himself from the senile White House occupant and his party’s deranged socialist agenda. Joe Biden’s House and Joe Biden’s friends guarantee to prove toxic for Democrats in 2022.





Manchin’s decision to block the passage of Build Back Better effectively renders Biden a lame duck president less than a year after Biden assumed office. That’s an impressive feat timid Washington Republicans would never attempt.

It should be dawning on our political class that a new coalition is forming. It’s a union of disaffected moderate Democrats and conservative Republicans. Those who feel they’ve been sold down the river by the two major political parties on the issues of trade policy, illegal immigration, military adventurism, and energy independence.

Call it the Donald J. Trump coalition, or America First alliance.

A recent ANA survey finds 64 percent of West Virginians…

“… believe the [Build Back Better] legislation would make inflation worse… 56 percent of all voters and 59 percent of Independents strongly disagree that their personal financial situations are improving.”

And Gallup’s Well-Being Index finds more than three in five West Virginians…

“… screen positively for depression risk in communities with the greatest financial stress, compared to two in five in communities with the lowest levels of financial worry and insecurity.”

Biden dismisses these fears and its effect on Americans, saying,

“Our experts believe, and the data shows, that most of the price increases we’ve seen were expected and expected to be temporary. There’s nobody suggesting there’s unchecked inflation on the way – no serious economist.”

But a Duke University survey of the nation’s chief financial officers finds a majority believe inflation “will likely be with us for some time. Many firms, especially large firms, are passing on at least some of these cost increases.”

And the Consumer Price Index, which measures the average change in prices we pay for goods and services, spiked by 7 percent in November. That even surpassed unstable Mexico’s ballooning inflation rate.

It’s becoming increasingly more difficult for Joe Biden’s House and the media to convince hurting Americans to stop believing their lying eyes. And better yet, empty their wallets and accept the Biden administration hype that they’ve never had it so good.

Come to think of it, this may explain why Sen. Joe Manchin chose conservative-leaning Fox News as the platform from which to announce his plan to drive a stake through the heart of Biden’s legislative legacy.

Could this mean Joe Manchin will choose Fox to announce he’ll switch party affiliations? Perhaps to a Trump-dominated GOP in time for 2024? Possibly helping the GOP Build Back Better for a change?

