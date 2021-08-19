Breaking the Law: Ilhan Omar’s immigration fraud demands investigation

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Wednesday night Fox News’ Tucker Carlson took on an intriguing guest and story. It is a story that has been going around on the Internet in social media platforms for 4 years. The story alleges that Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar (D) was married to her biological brother, Ahmed Elmi, to allow him to immigrate here illegally.

The rumor of Omar and Elmi being siblings began in 2020 after a Somalian man made the claim. The man later claimed he “feared for his life” after Omar’s friends made threats. The Daily Beast’s reporter Will Sommer wrote back in 2019 that the origin of the conspiracy centered on a single anonymous online post on an obscure Somali forum.

Omar divorced her first husband Ahmed Hirsi for the second time in 2019.

That messy second divorce came as Hirsi allegedly found Omar was cheating on him with her chief political strategist Tim Mynett. (‘Ilhan Omar stole my husband, DC mom claims in divorce papers’ – New York Post)

The timeline of Omar’s many marriages is outlined by Conservative Modern Media:





• In 2002, Omar, then 19, religiously married Ahmed Hirsi, but not legally. Omar and Hirsi had two children, but in 2008, they obtained a religious divorce. The following year, in 2009, Omar married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi both religiously and legally.

Little is known about Elmi, other than that Omar has referred to him as a “British citizen” and that he attended high school in the Minneapolis area and, like Omar, later attended North Dakota State University.

• In 2011, Omar and Elmi divorced religiously, but remained married legally. In 2012, Omar and Hirsi reconciled and had a third child. In 2017, Omar legally divorced Elmi, and the following year, she legally married Hirsi.

• In 2016, as Omar was seeking a state House seat, the conservative website AlphaNewsMN, followed by other ideological sites, posted a screenshot of an Instagram post — since deleted — that was allegedly uploaded by Elmi on June 12, 2012, shortly after Omar gave birth to her third child. The caption of the photograph identified Elmi as holding the baby girl, calling her “nieces.” To some, this suggested a sibling relationship.

• Omar has denied the allegation that Elmi is her brother — she has called the charges “disgusting lies,” the AP reported — but has not provided further documentation to debunk it. She did tell the Star-Tribune in October 2018, before she was elected to Congress, that “it’s really strange, right, to prove a negative. … If someone was asking me, do I have a brother by that name, I don’t.”

• In June 2019 a different problem emerged for Omar: During an investigation of alleged misuse of campaign funds by Omar, a Minnesota campaign finance board determined that Omar had filed joint tax returns with her future husband, Hirsi, at a time when she was legally married to Elmi.

August 2020: Private investigators claim proof that Omar and Elmi are brother and sister

This month the group Big Tent Republicans PAC released a report indicating Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar (D) married her own brother to skirt US immigration laws.

The report identifies the two tested for DNA simply as ‘Sibling 1′ and ‘Sibling 2’ allegedly contain DNA samples of Ilhan Omar and her husband Ahmed Elmi. The report indicates there is 99.999998% that the two individuals are siblings, and it is believed that they are Omar and Elmi. The test is said to have been conducted by Endeavor DNA, based in El Paso, Texas.

Omar is said to be a naturalized American citizen

Omar was born in Mogadishu, Somalia, on October 4, 1982. It is said she spent her early years in Baidoa, Somalia. Omar is the first Somalian American and the first naturalized citizen of African birth in the U.S. Congress.

She is also the first woman of color to represent Minnesota as well as one of the first two Muslim women (along with Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib (D) to serve in Congress.

Omar is not new to controversy and issues with following American laws.

In 2018, Republican state representative Steve Drazkowski accused Omar of campaign finance violations claiming that she used campaign funds illegally. Even though Omar charged Drazkowski with a politically motivated charge, Minnesota campaign finance officials ruled that Omar had to pay back $3,500 that she had spent on out-of-state travel and a tax filing in violation of Minnesota law, plus a $500 fine in 2019. (Ilhan Omar used campaign funds for personal expenses, board says)

Tucker Carlson has been relentlessly pursuing the truth in this matter

Even as the mainstream media claims he is ‘promoting a conspiracy theory without proof’. Despite the proof being obvious. (Ilhan Omar: Hating America, flouting our laws, breaking up marriages)

DNA evidence is proof and this DNA evidence is conclusive proof.

Wednesday night Tucker brought on New York Post columnist and Fox News contributor Miranda Devine as the latest person to make the case.

Devine wrote a column this week that implied the FBI covered up evidence proving that Omar married her brother. She cited a GOP operative who claims he has DNA evidence tying the Minnesota congresswoman to her brother/husband.

‘Tucker reacts to new evidence FBI knew about Ilhan Omar’s marriage to brother’ – Fox News

The Republican strategist is one Anton Lazzaro who was arrested last week on five charges of underage sex trafficking. (FBI dodged Ilhan Omar-‘bro’ wed probe: Devine)

In her column Devine stated,

“Before Lazarro could share the results with the media, he was arrested” on the sex-trafficking charges. She suggested the FBI took him down to shut him up.

Lazarro’s released the DNA test results on his website. He is said to have pursued Omar and her brother/husband for weeks until he finally had a discarded cigarette butt from Omar and a drinking straw from her brother/husband.

Devine reported an FBI agent told a Lazarro associate that they won’t pursue the case because the “statute of limitations” on marriage fraud has run out. However, there is also the question of immigration fraud, which does not have a statute of limitations.

Suspiciously, Lazarro was arrested for child sex trafficking shortly after he broke the Omar DNA story.

This is the same FBI that said they cannot do anything about Ilhan Omar as the statute of limitations has run out on her marriage if she is married to her brother while failing to acknowledge the statute of limitations does not run out on illegal immigration! But there is no statute of limitations on immigration fraud.

Whoever knowingly makes under oath, or as permitted under penalty of perjury under section 1746 of title 28, United States Code, knowingly subscribes as true, any false statement with respect to a material fact in any application, affidavit, or other document required by the immigration laws or regulations prescribed thereunder, or knowingly presents any such application, affidavit, or other document which contains any such false statement or which fails to contain any reasonable basis in law or fact—

Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 25 years (if the offense was committed to facilitate an act of international terrorism (as defined in section 2331 of this title)) – Law Cornell

Tucker said,

“So it’s been known for quite a while that Ilhan Omar apparently married her own brother to help him gain entry illegally into the country, which is a violation of the immigration law.” He then went on to claim, “That actually happened, it turns out! And now we’re learning when the FBI had evidence to confirm it but didn’t do anything about it.”

Tucker introduced his guest Miranda Devine of the New York Post and the two had a good laugh about the liberal left media trying to discredit Devine’s story by claiming Omar doesn’t smoke but her husband does.

Devine provided a picture of Omar smoking and the joke was…

Yeah, that is the story here, Omar was caught smoking! Let’s not talk about her brother/husband!

According to The Daily Mail, which broke the story, Lazzaro uploaded the test and an undated photo of Omar smoking on a website. CDN could not find this page of his website that was linked to Lazzaro’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.

While Daily Mail claimed they found no link available on the Big Tent PAC’s website, CDN found it here .

The Lazzaro website reportedly said,

“This is purely a crime of convenience, by an individual with extremely poor ethics now representing hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans in Congress.”

Many believe President Donald Trump was the first to term four Middle Eastern women of Congress as “The Squad” as they are seemingly so un-American in their objectives and do not seem to be Americans. President Donald Trump once Tweeted, “The ‘Squad’ is a very Racist group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced, and not very smart.”

He was referring to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley. The four are only allowed to serve today after an age-old law was changed back in 1993.

Many Americans do not believe this law should have been repealed and want to know why those who voted for it did so. American’s positions are less about being racist so much as protecting America from Islam which has had leaders stating publicly their goal is to rule the world!

Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar made this public statement yesterday.

STATEMENT FROM ILHAN OMAR

“A number of baseless rumors have been made recently about my personal life and family. I will say it again here: they are absolutely false and ridiculous.

That said, I will offer clarity and share a difficult part of my personal history that I did not consider relevant in the context of a political campaign, so that we can put these rumors to rest and return to what really matters: how we join together to build a more prosperous and equitable district and state.

In 2002, when I was 19 years old, Ahmed Hirsi (whose name before he received citizenship was Ahmed Aden), the father of my children and love of my life, and I, applied for a marriage license, but we never finalized the application and thus were never legally married. In 2008, we decided to end our relationship in our faith tradition after reaching an impasse in our life together.

I entered into a relationship with a British citizen, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, and married him legally in 2009. Our relationship ended in 2011 and we divorced in our faith tradition. After that, he moved home to England. I have yet to legally divorce Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, but am in the process of doing so. Insinuations that Ahmed Nur Said Elmi is my brother are absurd and offensive.

Since 2011, I am happy to say that I have reconciled with Ahmed Hirsi, we have married in our faith tradition and are raising our family together. Like all families, we have had our ups and downs but we are proud to have come through it together.

I appreciate the countless messages of support I have received from the people of 60B and beyond who understand how difficult and deeply personal this has been for my family and especially my children. I remain honored to be a part of a campaign that is uniting the diverse voices of our district – long-term residents, East African immigrants, and students.”

As one grows older, they are less happy with those who seemingly want to avoid answering questions. Who enjoy beating around the bush, obscuring the truth.

The same way Americans should have demanded we see Barack Hussein Obama’s footprint to compare it to his alleged Kenyan birth certificate, we should now be demanding public DNA tests of Omar and her former husband.

Right is right and wrong is wrong. If Omar broke US immigration laws, she needs to be gone!

