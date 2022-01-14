Breaking: DOJ issues Jan 6 seditious conspiracy charges against Rhodes

The Justice Department has unsealed an indictment charging the leader of the Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, along with other members of that group, with seditious conspiracy related to their alleged coordination before the January 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol. The three indictments mark the Justice Department’s first use of the seditious conspiracy charge, which accuses Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and other members of the group of conspiring to “oppose by force the execution of the laws governing the transfer of presidential power” from outgoing President Donald Trump to incoming President Joe Biden.



According to the indictment, the Oath Keepers are an extensive but loosely organized collection of individuals associated with militias. The MSM constantly refers to the Oath Keepers as a militia; however, the truth is far from that statement.

Who are the Oath Keepers?

The Oath Keepers will accept anyone as a member. However, many recruited are current and former military, law enforcement, and first-responder personnel. Because the Oath Keepers consist of patriots, they became the focus of the highly politicized FBI in its attempts to crush patriotism and American values.

Some members of the Oath Keepers entered the Capitol on January 6. As a result, several group members were arrested for trespassing at the Capitol. Three are said to be cooperating with the FBI’s investigation.

Stewart Rhodes’s arrest was in Little Elm, Texas.

A lawyer representing Rhodes told ABC News that the arrest was while preparing for a virtual appearance before the House committee investigating the January 6 incursion into the Capitol. Attorney Jonathon Moseley said he was on the phone with Rhodes discussing the House investigation when the FBI called him to come out of his house with his hands up.





A conviction on the charge of seditious conspiracy carries a maximum sentence of no more than 20 years. Additionally, title 18 U.S. Code § 2384 – Seditious conspiracy, states:

“If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.”

Charging someone or several subjects with this crime of sedition requires less effort than proving that they have committed such a crime. The Kyle Rittenhouse arrest and trial proves that a politically motivated Justice Department can bring charges. However, it doesn’t mean they can prove them, much less convict a person of having committed the crime.

Changing the narrative

Criminal charges against January 6 participants can be as much a public relations stunt as not. Not unlike the Rittenhouse prosecution. Things learned from the Rittenhouse trial – American jurisprudence works.) Those attempting to destroy American are facing upcoming elections in November. With Quinnipiac polls showing the President and Vice President are not well respected nor believed. (Biden approval rating in Quinnipiac poll drops again — to 33 percent)

Biden’s approval is lower than President Trump’s at this point in their presidency. (Biden Approval Rating Matches Trump’s All-Time Low – Post Capital Riot)

These charges were announced before the Democrat National Committee (DNC). Recall the DNC worked with the DOJ and FBI on behalf of Hillary. All to undermine Donald Trump before the 2016 election with the false flag of the Russian conspiracy.

These charges may be nothing more than another false flag to change the narrative.

“The charges against Stewart Rhodes send a strong message about the criminal conspiracy he was engaged in,” Javed Ali, the former senior counterterrorism director at the National Security Council and a former FBI and DHS official, told ABC News.

The PR blitz begins

“While there is no crime of domestic terrorism under U.S. law, the seditious conspiracy charge that Rhodes and others will now face is one of dozens of crimes under the terrorism enhancement statute, which could boost the amount of years he and other defendants face if these cases go to trial and the U.S. government wins.”

Please note that despite arrests, Javed Ali said if those charges go to trial, and if the government wins, it won’t be a slam dunk, but good talking points to change the terrible news coming out of this administration. Like the Supreme Court slapping down the Biden mandates on private businesses having to vaccinate every employee, whether they want it or not. Another notch in Joe Biden’s its been a horrible week. (Supreme Court blocks Biden’s vaccine-or-testing mandate for large employers)

Something needs to be done to nullify this administration’s daily losses. So, an announcement that charges of seditious conspiracy have finally been brought, whether fact or fiction, give the press something to talk about other than Biden’s failures.



CDN will continue to follow this case and keep readers informed as it works through the judicial system.

