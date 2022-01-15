Boss Tweed Democrats want to steal elections the old fashion way

WASHINGTON. As faux President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris watch helplessly as their poll numbers plunge down a bottomless pit, and analysts predict a loss of 46 Democratic House seats in 2022, the media insists these are signs democracy in America is under threat.

Why, you ask? Because Donald Trump will likely take advantage of the GOP’s electoral momentum in 2022 and seek a second term as US president in 2024. Worse still, Democrats believe he’ll likely win.

“I think that could be the end of our democracy,” a dower Hillary Clinton told NBC News. She stated. “… I want people to understand that this could be a make-or-break point. If he or someone of his ilk were once again to be elected president, especially if he had a Congress that would do his bidding, you will not recognize our country.”

And Yale History Professor Timothy Snyder tells Business Insider the…

“… combination of voter suppression and vote subversion and a candidate [Trump] who’s going to break all the rules in a few years that this — that this combined with Republican victory in both the House and the Senate makes the end of democracy in the US, unfortunately, conceivable.”

In other words, one-party rule – Democratic Party rule – is the only true “democracy.” Just like that practiced in Kim Jong-Un’s Democratic People’s Republic of North Korea.





Last Tuesday, Biden was in Atlanta, Georgia, pushing his party’s pending law to nationalize elections and run them from Washington. Its essential component is the removal of voter ID laws, which Democrats and the media insist are “racist” and a prime example of “voter suppression.”

Unverified mail-in ballots, you surely remember, is how the unpopular Biden and Harris achieved power in 2020. And Democrats seek to use this method to keep and hold it – in perpetuity.

While on Capitol Hill to urge Senate Democrats to end the filibuster, thus assuring passage of the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, Biden told reporters,

It’s “not just whether or not people get to vote, who counts the vote. That’s what this is about.”

When conservative observers noted the similarity between Biden’s remarks and those attributed to ruthless Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, the fact-checking folks at Snopes flew into action. Sadly, for them, plagiarist Biden did indeed borrow Stalin’s turn of phrase.

“Joseph Stalin said some version of ‘It’s not the people who vote that count, it’s the people who count the votes,’”

Snopes also observed French despot Napoleon Bonaparte said,

“I care not who casts the votes of a nation, provided I can count them.”

But this form of Democratic Party corruption is nothing new to America. 19th century New York City was ruled by the Democratic Party’s political machine known as Tammany Hall. Its leader, William “Boss” Tweed, was a frequent target of Republican cartoonist Thomas Nast of Harper’s Weekly. In a cartoon from October of 1871, Nast included the following caption with his depiction of the fat, arrogant and buffoonish Boss Tweed,

“As long as I count the votes, what are you going to do about it?”

As authors John Adler and Draper Hill note in their book “Doomed by Cartoon: How Cartoonist Thomas Nast and The New York Times Brought down Boss Tweed and his Ring of Thieves,”

“The New York Times began a drum roll to Election Day with a sharply worded editorial entitled ‘Are We to Lose Our Last Rights?’ It criticized Police Superintendent John Kelso, a Tammany loyalist, for requiring ‘under all circumstances’ that Mayor Hall’s voting inspectors were to be protected ‘in the undisputed possession of the ballot-boxes.’ To the Times, that placed the police force solidly behind the Tammany Ring and against any protest the reformers might lodge, allowing Hall’s inspectors ‘to do as they please.’”

A Nast cartoon from the period shows Boss Tweet at the reins of a wagon barreling wildly down the street. It’s pulled by a horse with the word “democracy” scrawled across its body.

In 1877, Boss Tweed was thrown into prison for his high crimes. Not for stealing his city’s elections on behalf of Democratic candidates, but for embezzling an estimated $200 million from New York City taxpayers.

Tweed died in prison in 1878, but the corrupt Tammany Hall continued to exist until 1967.

Mr. Biden’s voting law is in actuality the creation of a sea-to-shining-sea version of Boss Tweed’s election-tampering machine. And that is what Democrats, their lackeys in the media, and taxpayer-funded university professors mean by “democracy.”

What the election-stealing Boss Tweed once said is a refrain often repeated by tyrants throughout history,

“The way to have power is to take it.”

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a senior political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

