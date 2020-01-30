Bolton bombshell fails to ignite. Democrats’ impeachment circus over?

WASHINGTON –Is the Democrat-led Trump impeachment circus nearing its end? Starting late Wednesday evening and continuing Thursday morning, news reports from various sources started to fall in line. The fizzling Bolton bombshell, it seemed, had failed to ignite. So was the Democrats’ impeachment circus coming to an end? Reports dribbled in suggesting that wily Senate Majority Leader “Cocaine” Mitch McConnell had managed to bring enough unruly RINO colleagues in line. The better to conclude the Democrats’ time-wasting impeachment farce by Saturday.

Without witnesses. Or that Bolton bombshell.

Next stop: the Razzie Awards.

Bolton bomshell fizzles

“During a Thursday interview on CNN’s ‘New Day,’ Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) sounded off on the possibility of witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial.

“With Democrats and Republicans at an impasse of wanting to call on witnesses such as former National Security Advisor John Bolton and Hunter Biden, Whitehouse said he doubts any witnesses will be called because Senate Republicans are ‘bound and determined’ to get the impeachment trial behind them.”

Whitehouse, a wealthy, notorious left-winger, seemed to be hinting that the Democrats’ “new witness” parade — instigated by a provocative leak from an upcoming “tell all” book by President Trump’s former National Security Advisor John Bolton — was not going to happen. The Bolton bombshell starts to fizzle. This will be disappointing for CNN.

Forget witnesses. Let’s get this done. —Cocaine Mitch

Once today’s ongoing question-time reality show concludes, McConnell seems ready to go directly to a Friday vote on this issue. This will lead, perhaps, to a Saturday finale for this latest anti-Trump Swamp Romp. That’s something he’d never do unless he’d brought several RINO Senators to heel, as The DC strongly suggested Thursday morning. So bye-bye Bolton bombshell.

“Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly has enough votes among his Republican colleagues in the Senate to block votes for additional witnesses in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump.

“As Democrats have continued to push for additional witnesses in the Senate trial, McConnell reportedly believes his party will stick together and vote against having more witnesses…. The Majority Leader believes he has enough Republican support to defeat any motion brought forward by Democrats regarding additional witnesses in the trial.”

More evidence that the Impeachment Circus is finally drawing to a close

Cited in The DC’s report, an ABC News story viewed this outcome as highly likely and credible in another Thursday story.

“Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated to Republican senators he believes he now has the votes to defeat any Democratic motion that the Senate consider new witnesses when the Senate decides that question on Friday, according to two GOP sources. That would allow him to skip to the final stages of the trial, the sources said.

“Multiple Republicans tell ABC News they hope to move quickly to a vote to acquit the president as early as Saturday, ahead of his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

“…Asked if he has the votes he needs to win the day Friday on witnesses, he responded, ‘We’ll see what tomorrow brings.’ Then, when asked if he felt confident about the vote, he turned his head and with a sly grin and said, ‘I always do.’”





Never misunderestimate the wily Senate Majority Leader

At last, no more Bolton bombshell. (Though it might’ve been nice to have Hunter Biden on the stand as a counterpart.)

You’ve got to watch out for any kind of sly grin flickering across the normally impassive face of Mitch McConnell.

Not for nothing do they call him “Cocaine” Mitch.

Meanwhile, the GOP must always remain on alert. The current flavor of Nancy Polident’s Democrat party is populated by the poorest losers in recorded political history. Look back to the disgusting spectacle of fake surprises that erupted daily during the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings. Democrats always line up countless phony attacks in advance for any elected or nominated Republican they don’t like. (Pretty much all of them.) So one can never know when or where another surprise fake bombshell revelation will detonate. Even after the current Fake Trump Impeachment Caper limps to its inglorious end.

