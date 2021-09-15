Bob Woodward bombshell revelation: Beijing’s man in the Pentagon

WASHINGTON. It’s unclear if the day’s most widely discussed headline story is true or just another media conspiracy theory. But the Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa claim that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, called his Chinese military counterpart to assure him President Donald Trump would not attack China on Milley’s watch. That Woodward bombshell revelation continues to roar through official Washington Wednesday like a Category 5 political hurricane. Is General Milley actually Beijing’s man in the Pentagon?

The essence of this week’s Woodward bombshell revelation

The two Milley calls, according to Woodward and Costa occurred close to a pair of very important national events. The first call took place on Oct. 30, 2020. That was just four days before the rigged presidential election took place. The second occurred on Jan. 8, 2021, two days after the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot insurrection demonstration.

Did Milley make those calls to assure China that the New World Order, the great achievement of America’s Deep State, would be maintained? Or to assure his counterpart that the populist, America-first antagonist of China’s manufacturing dominance, President Donald J. Trump, no longer threatened America’s meticulously managed decline and transfer of economic power to China? Or that Trump’s carefully Establishment-chosen replacement was indeed a feebleminded, easily manipulated, Sino-centric Democrat whose son had already done billions of dollars in “business” with China’s central bank?

Effecting America’s managed decline? Soros fingerprints, too?

If the term “America’s managed decline” sounds familiar, that’s because leftist billionaire George Soros popularized the phrase. And lavishly invests in its fulfillment.





As Professor Daniel Bessner of the University of Washington’s Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies glowingly wrote, as quoted in the Manchester Guardian, Soros is a…

“… provocative and consistent thinker committed to pushing the world in a cosmopolitan direction in which racism, income inequality, American empire, and the alienations of contemporary capitalism would be things of the past. He is extremely perceptive about the limits of markets and US power in both domestic and international contexts. He is, in short, among the best the meritocracy has produced.”

Later, Bessner gets down to Soros’s worldview,

“Anticipating American decline, Soros started to place his hopes for a global open society on the European Union… it was nevertheless an organization in which nations voluntarily ‘agreed to a limited delegation of sovereignty’ for the common European good.”

That later changed, with Soros’s focus shifting eastward. As he told Britain’s Financial Times,

“You really need to bring China into the creation of a new world order, a financial world order… They have to own it the same way as, let’s say, the United States owns the Washington consensus, the current order, and I think this would be a more stable one where you would have coordinated [economic] policies.”

Many on the right mistake Soros as the man responsible for shaping that New World Order. That, of course, is ridiculous. Soros is simply one man whose tremendous wealth gives him access to those who run the world’s top financial institutions and that formulate government economic policy. This makes Soros the world’s foremost insider trader.

Soros eventually refocused his investment target from the European Union to China because its dominance in manufacturing, coupled with its military might, made it appear a more stable investment nexus. Which might add an exclamation mark to this week’s viral Woodward bombshell, leading, in turn, to a potential “Chinagate” scenario.

Getting back to Gen. Milley’s phone call, President Trump reacted to the Woodward bombshell in an interview with Newsmax.

“If it is actually true, which is hard to believe, that he [Gen. Milley] would have called China and done these things and was willing to advise them of an attack or in advance of an attack, that’s treason.”

Trump seems to miss the point. The Woodward revelation suggests his unexpected election in 2016 upset what was supposed to be a seamless continuation of internationally agreed upon American economic decay.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump made it clear he saw US trade agreements with China as the “greatest thefts in the history of the world.” He also lamented China’s devaluation of its yuan as “currency manipulation” to make its exports more attractive abroad.

When in 2019 Trump placed punitive tariffs on China, her economy faltered. As financial network CNBC reported:

“China’s economic growth slowed to 6.2% in the second quarter, its weakest pace in at least 27 years, as demand at home and abroad faltered in the face of mounting U.S. trade pressure.”

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made no secret of the fact “China would prefer Joe Biden” as US president in an interview with CNN, but quickly added the communist giant wasn’t “really getting involved in the presidential election.” But was Beijing really working through the Pentagon to effectively accomplish this aim?

Forget Russia. The problem is China. And maybe the Pentagon as well

But William Evanina, then-director of the US National Counterintelligence and Security Center, issued a statement contradicting Pelosi,

“China has been expanding its influence efforts ahead of November 2020 to shape the policy environment in the United States, pressure political figures it views as opposed to China’s interests, and deflect and counter criticism of China.”

Oddly, China’s goals meshed perfectly with the Democratic Party and its propaganda organ, the mainstream media. The Deep State, of which the Pentagon is part, also had a vested interest in Trump’s removal as commander-in-chief.

Remember, US Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was the pivotal “whistleblower” responsible for triggering Trump’s first House impeachment and Senate trial.

Trump’s relationship with the Pentagon was anything but smooth. It’s said six months into his new administration, Trump met with the Joint Chiefs for a briefing on US military engagements around the world. When the topic of Afghanistan came up, Trump called it a “loser war” and complained the higher ups in the Pentagon top brass “don’t know how to win anymore.”

Perhaps Gen. Mark Milley’s call to his Chinese counterpart was meant to allay Beijing’s fear of a resurgent US economy, giving assurances it would be America and Mr. Trump who wouldn’t “win anymore.”

And faux President Joe Biden’s disastrous military withdrawal from Afghanistan and America’s steep economic decline tends to bear this out. That, for some on the left, could be the real Woodward bombshell.