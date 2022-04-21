BLEXIT Back the Blue campaign aims to make American communities safe

WASHINGTON — During the horrific spring and summer of 2020, BLM and Antifa-backed protesters waged a war against marginalized communities of color and the police that protect them. In April, BLEXIT launched a Back the Blue campaign to Make America’s neighborhoods safe. What this represents for millions of blacks who have had their freedom, safety and security can be groundbreaking as well as life-altering for, mothers, fathers, and innocent children. Black lives and the neighborhood police who walk the blue line for them is a uniquely American story and a national victory. Here is why!

Why BLEXIT Back the Blue campaign matters

Pierre Wilson, National Director for BLEXIT Foundation pointed out that, the April campaign has two key components. First, “Encourage and support responsible policing for the safety of our community, “and secondly, “celebrate law enforcement and the risks they take each and every single day to protect those they serve.”

BLEXIT Backs the Blue in April in many ways, represents a clarion call to awaken the Christian conscience of the church, the business community, and the family to lock arms with the police. This renewed, alignment can be a powerful tool to strengthen, protect, defend, empower and improve the lives of black residents after the mainstream media poisoned the true historically sound alliance that pre-existed..

Ohio BLEXIT State Director, Raymond Wynn agrees that black communities working together with neighborhood police are critical. Wynn said, “Growing up in a small community, the police not only protected the community but also lived and contributed to the community they served; this made me see officers as everyday people but with more responsibilities and sacrifices that come with their job.”





Need is Critical as Black-on-Black Homicide is the #1 killer of young Black Men

With each passing day in 2020, liberal media pundits at alphabet soup networks worked diligently to defund the police. Meanwhile, the true victims of criminal activities found their very lives canceled on neighborhood streets. Black mothers and fathers wept, while BLM/Antifa raked in millions. In fact, murders across the board spiked by nearly 30% in 2020 compared to the year prior, according to FBI data. This marked the largest single-year increase in killings since the agency began tracking crimes.

Among Black Americans, the number of deaths spiked by more than 32% compared to 2019. Each victim belonged to a family. And each family found its lives canceled by Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden who typically hid in his basement. With each death, he said nothing that late spring and summer. But while he did nothing, “mostly peaceful” rioters looted, burned and destroyed homes and businesses. And they spent time to attack the police as well.

What is the measure and worth of a lost black life killed by a black criminal? For BLM the answer is easy. ZERO! Hannah Meyers, director of the policing and public safety initiative at the Manhattan Institute, told Fox News Digital, “The protests and riots mid-2020 after the death of George Floyd followed a pattern of spiking violence that we’ve seen following past viral police incidents, such as the deaths of Michael Brown and Freddie Gray. This pattern has been termed the ‘Ferguson Effect’: police pull back while violent crime spikes precipitously.”

Bottom Line:

The bottom line for black security and safety of young Black men from 2020 on: You are the victim of Defund the Police and your life is not valued by liberals even when the numbers point out this. In fact, the number of Black murders was far higher than White murders in 2020. The FBI data shows there were 7,043 White people murdered that year, meaning 2,898 more Black people were killed compared to Whites. Did Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton, or even the ineffective NAACP, created in 1909, spend a single dime out of their $29 million annual budget to help families of victims of Black-on-Black murder?

Make BLM provide proof that ALL Black Lives Matter!

Proof of what BLM and its supporters ignore. Between the years of 2010 and 2019, there was an average of 5,954 White murders. In effect, this is approximately 16% lower than the 10-year average of Black murders. However, during that same time period, an average of 6,927 Black Americans were murdered each year. Bottom line, Black murders of young men shot up by 43% in 2020 compared to the previous 10-year average. The murder figures are more alarming, because White Americans make up 76% of the population compared to Black Americans representing only 13%, according to Census data.

Coincidentally, this was the same year that neighborhood police protection was canceled by alarmist liberal defunding leaders in congress, the media, and BLM.

BLEXIT backs the April Back the Blue Campaign to help build safe neighborhoods

Ohio BLEXIT Director Wynn, correctly identifies what marginalized canceled communities and families want to do to recapture safety and neighborhood security. “I want to change the narrative in the black community around law enforcement. We know in this political atmosphere. They are attacking the very same people who have to protect black communities for years.”

He continued:

“What was missing from the national conversation during the dismantling and defunding of neighborhood police protection beginning in 2020, were the real voices of the impacted. BLEXIT Foundation leader, Wilson, “Emphasized, “Police officers are often the first responders when those in our community are most in need. This month, not only does BLEXIT want to remember those we’ve lost in the line of duty, we also feel it’s important to appreciate the officers who are still putting their lives on the line for us today. Join us for a month of giving back to those who wear the badge and celebrating the lives of those we lost that protected us.”

More on the BLEXIT Back the Blue campaign

NAACP2021: National Association for the Advancement of Canceled People believes that BLEXIT Backs the Blue campaign belongs to each of us who cherish family safety, security, and freedom. BLEXIT is joining with Parents and kids in a variety of joint neighborhood police activities being planned by Ohio State Director Wynn and other state chapters. Beginning in May, NAACP2021 will launch a “No More Canceled Police – Support Neighborhood Safety” 50-state petition drive to rebuild canceled neighborhoods and their residents’ support.



The bottom line remains clear

BLEXIT cares deeply for America’s forgotten canceled neighborhoods and the law enforcement protectors. In addition, BLEXIT Ohio State Director Wynn offers a special message. “In April, we want to thank all the men and women who serve our communities every day and a special thank you to the families who allow their loved ones to be that protection in black communities around the country. So, we say thank you!”

(Editor’s Note: Kevin Fobbs serves as BLEXIT Ohio Assistant State Director )

