When you think of the aggrieved, race-hustling agitators of the left, don’t just think of the Black Lives Matter movement and ridiculous wolfs in sheep’s clothing like the Rev. Al Sharpton. Think of Semmie Lee Williams Jr. He’s the mentally disturbed, Black homeless man who, until recently, lived under a bridge in the comfortable South Florida community of Palm Beach Gardens. On December 2, Williams approached 14-year-old Ryan Rogers who was riding his bike. Williams allegedly pulled a knife, stabbing the boy repeatedly in the neck and head. Young Rogers later died of his wounds. Williams is the face of all the Black rage we are living with.

According to police, the belligerent Williams struggled with arresting officers, calling them “white devils.” Later, while being fingerprinted, Williams was asked if he understood the charges against him,

“Yea,” he replied, “murder, because of what they did to Black people about giving them syphilis.”

Williams was likely referring to the Tuskegee Experiment.

The Tuskegee experiment is the notorious syphilis study by the US Public Health Service and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between 1933 and 1972, an estimated 600 African-American test subjects entered the program. 100 died of the disease, despite readily available treatments. (Why blacks are saying no to Biden’s Last Great Vax Hype)

It’s unclear how the murder of a young boy brings justice for the victims of a program created under the racist Democrat FDR’s New Deal administration. Or how rioting and burning cities, which affects more innocent people than a few bad cops, is justifiable by those with Williams’ violent and deranged mindset.





More importantly, have you noticed no one is asking if all the anti-white rhetoric so fashionable in the mainstream media and among the nation’s woke corporations is fueling the rampaging violence throughout America?

Cancer nurse Emilia Cruz, 70, died in New York City’s Times Square was allegedly assaulted by Jermaine Foster, a Black homeless suspect. As the Washington Examiner reports:

“Tragically, such horrendous crimes have now become commonplace in major urban centers. Notable attacks have occurred in San Francisco, Oakland, Los Angeles, New York, and Seattle. Often, the victims are defenseless, the attacks unprovoked, and the culprits not white.”

Victims just like Dennis Brincks of Atlanta, Georgia. He told Miami’s NBC 6 of his encounter with Semmie Lee Williams Jr. back in 2014. He said Williams randomly attacked and attempted to strangle him. He survived thanks to the intervention of a good Samaritan.

“He’s a killing machine,” Brincks said of Williams, “He gets intense pleasure just brutalizing you.”

A tearful Brincks said the Ryan Rogers murder “shouldn’t have happened” and that “there’s just no accountability” in today’s criminal justice system.

Nor from race hustling organizations like BLM and their corporate enablers in fake news and among companies like Coca-Cola, whose online training program urges employees to “try to be less white.”

Clearly, random, cold-blooded murder can go a long way to accomplishing that twisted end for the race-obsessed and mentally deranged.

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler

MeWe

74Million Red