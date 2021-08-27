Biden’s weakness kills troops in a sign of a coming world chaos

FLORIDA: Today’s attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, as well as at a nearby hotel where Americans were told to go to stay out of harm’s way, killed twelve American servicemen, and up to 60 civilians. The needless deaths of twelve servicemen were brought about by the incredible weakness that Joe Biden has demonstrated to the world throughout this evacuation disaster. But, it is the sign of worse to come.

His next move will determine the future safety of Americans everywhere. Because weakness brings about more antagonism. And so far Joe has not indicated that he will do anything other than comply with the orders of the Taliban.

The world under Biden sees America as powerless

If Joe Biden simply scampers away from Afghanistan with America’s tail tucked between our legs, we will make ourselves targets for anyone who has an ax to grind against the U.S. America will cease being the leader of the world, and that will cause every dictator around the world to press their personal agendas. The result will be worldwide chaos. With overlords by those who seek to rule a one-world government. (Our World: Soros’s campaign of global chaos)

Our shame at leaving behind those who knowingly risked their lives to help us wage a war against a barbaric foe is nothing compared to what will happen when the world order shifts. Just think about those Americans left behind outside of Kabul, that Biden has already abandoned to their own means. They are at the mercy of those who show no mercy. And many of them are from NGOs that are Christian. Their fate may show exactly what the world order has become due to Biden’s weakness.





Glen Beck has raised $10 million to try to rescue many who were working to better the lives of Afghan citizens in rural areas.

They have been sacrificed to Biden’s cowardice. And Biden has not, so far, made any indication that he intends to help those left behind.

In fact, his policy has been forecast by his media protectors as some mass media outlets are now predicting that those eleven dead Marines and one Navy Corpsman will be the last casualties of our 20-year war in Afghanistan.

Meaning, that Joe Biden intends to run in panic. He knows that the American public has a short memory, especially since the MSM is so fully dedicated to keeping his rule untarnished by his follies. So that after leaving office that he, like Barack Obama, can lie and say that there were no scandals under his administration.

Some will not forget. Especially those enemies of America.

They are already circling ready to pounce on America in any way they can. Watch China move against Taiwan soon. Russia may extend its control of Eastern Ukraine and complete its takeover of Georgia. That will be the beginning of the end of the world order that has been kept in balance by American leadership ever since the end of WWII. And therein lies the key to the unraveling of America’s role in the world; leadership. Because there is none coming out of Washington since January 20th, 2021.

The weakness coming out of the Biden White House today is not only a humiliation to America

It is the death knell of a world order that has lasted almost a century. What follows will be chaos, mayhem, and war. A scary thought as so many of our enemies are in possession of nuclear weapons. Without the fear of American retaliation, so many nuclear-armed dictators have a free hand to try out their nukes on their enemies. Including the United States.

So, it is obvious that more than those twelve American heroes died in the cowardly attack at the Kabul Airport; it has heralded in the death of world order.

All because of one very weak, feeble, and confused man who is not fit to lead America.

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

