Biden’s MAGA attack a lot like Smollett’s, without the Subway sandwich

WASHINGTON. The usually sleepy Joe Biden arose from his slumber after Tuesday’s GOP primaries to condemn the threat to his and the Democrat’s political agenda. But, here’s a hint, it wasn’t Texas Sen. Ted Cruz or Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan he attacked. It was Hillary’s MAGA deplorables.

“Let me tell you about this ultra MAGA agenda. It’s extreme as most MAGA things are,” Biden told Washington’s press stenographers. He insisted his soke-the-rich tax plan will kill the MAGA agenda that lets “billionaires and corporations skate by.”

Grim reaper-like Biden wagged a bony finger and said,

“I don’t want to hear Republicans talk about deficits and their ultra MAGA agenda. I want to hear about fairness. I want to hear about decency.”

Not finished, Biden added that the “MAGA crowd” is “the most extreme political organization that’s existed in recent American history.” (Biden Has a ‘Deplorables’ Moment as Attempt to Give Conservatives a Demeaning New Name Backfires)

In doing so, Democrats further endeared themselves to 80 million, non-billionaire, average Americans.

Victims of Biden administration policies now eroding their incomes and driving up consumer prices through the unfair indecency of hyper-inflation.





A befuddled Biden then identified the enemy of corrupt Washington’s bipartisan status quo,

“The mega Republicans, the MAGA Republicans, excuse me, because I don’t want to mispronounce it. The MAGA Republicans.”That certainly holds true for a social/political movement if a man is distinguished by his enemies.

The White House, establishment Republicans, Democrats, the media, and popular culture hates the MAGA movement.

Just like disgraced and convicted hoaxer Jussie Smollett.

You may recall how he staged his own homophobic/racial attack in the wee-small-hours of a wintery, sub-zero Chicago morning. (Jussie Smollett and the brotherhood of the traveling MAGA hat)

“This is MAGA country,” his red-capped, Trump-supporting attackers supposedly yelled before escaping into the freezing night. Smollett somehow managed to keep a firm grip on his Subway sandwich during the early morning melee.

Smollett staged his own attack to drum up public sympathy ahead of a potential firing by Fox series “Empire producers.”

And for a while, it seemed to work. But then, the government/entertainment media complex came to Smollett’s defense, attacking the atmosphere of violence they claimed was at the heart of the MAGA movement.

Smollett’s hoax was revealed, and Fox canceled both Smollett and Empire. MAGA, however, continues.

Last Tuesday’s selection of J.D. Vance as Ohio’s GOP candidate for the US Senate proves MAGA founder, former President Donald J. Trump, is anything but former.

You see, Vance is not alone. Twenty-two candidates endorsed by Trump also won in last Tuesday’s spate of GOP primaries in Ohio and Indiana. (MAGA and America First means winning in November)

Trump’s populist Make-America-Great-Again movement is alive and well. And it threatens the predominant never-Trump leanings of the Republican Party as well as politically vulnerable Democrats reeling under the leadership of the detested and authoritarian Biden administration.

The Big Apple billionaire, real estate tycoon, and former reality show host has tapped into the understandable rage of forgotten Americans over lost manufacturing jobs, illegal immigration, draconian COVID-19 mandates, runaway inflation, high gas prices, and – yes – the massive mail-in voter fraud of the 2020 presidential election.

The Republican Party establishment is only now noticing that their party’s “conservative base” has moved beyond ineffectual conservatism and over to a more virile and relevant populism.

One poised to remake the play-nice-with-Democrats “Party of Lincoln” and Liz Cheney. One ready to take on the party of critical race theory, LGBTQ weirdness, environmental extremism, and abortion-on-demand. Those who call concerned parents “domestic terrorists.” (Even the unborn are entitled to Fourteenth Amendment protections)

And like the hoaxing Jussie Smollett, these MAGA-hating losers will end up canceled and out in the frigid cold, but without a tasty Subway sandwich as a consolation prize.

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a senior political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler

Truth (ap) @CommDigiNews