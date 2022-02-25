Biden’s irrational Ukraine policy driving American’s deeper into poverty

WASHINGTON. You might have missed a significant economic effect of the Biden administration’s obsession over Russia’s incursion into Ukraine. With America energy-dependent as it was during the bad-old-days of Jimmy Carter’s administration, economic sanctions again Russia will hurt more Americans than Russian oligarchs.

Why?

Because “Russia producers nearly tripled oil shipments to the United States in 2021,” says the website Global Energy.

In 2020, the US imported 76,000 barrels per day from Russia. Since Biden entered the White House, drastically reducing domestic energy production, that number has increased to 209,000 barrels per day. And CNN Business says US energy giant Exxon “pumps about 10% of its oil from the country [Russia].”

That all ends very soon.





But don’t worry, as the price of all goods and services in the US skyrocket above the worse inflation Americans have seen in forty years. Inflation drove higher due to rising energy costs.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told Americans about to descend deeper into poverty that their hungry children can take comfort from the virtue signaling of Washington’s bipartisan Russian war hawks.

“Well, again, I think as you heard the president say last week, standing up for our values is not without cost.”

At least Hunter Biden earned mighty sums for the family in Ukraine before the fall.

The rest of Americans – the little people – can eat cake. That is, while cake remains affordable.

Analysts at JPMorgan estimate that oil price could reach $150 a barrel. That will fan the flames of inflation and likely trigger a global recession, just as most civilized people remove their Covid restrictions to get their economies moving and people back to work.

In America, its senile faux president intentionally drives his nation into poverty over the “territorial integrity” of Ukraine.

All while his policies destroy America’s territorial integrity by encouraging illegal immigrants to flood across our southern border.

Four years ago, Americans were bombarded by the media’s false narrative that President Donald Trump was a tool of Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Today, an illegitimate and unpopular Oval Office occupant helps Putin weaken the US and her people over a European state of no importance to America’s national interests.

So, exactly who is Putin’s tool?

