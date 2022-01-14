Biden’s failures mean we’re winning, despite the left trying to hide it

“Biden closes out Year one on an epic losing streak,” Axios’ Mike Allen and Jim VandeHei wrote Friday in a blistering review of the president’s floundering leadership. As many know, Axios is a left-wing website. However, even they can see just how badly the socialist agenda, promoted by Joe Biden, is losing on all fronts. It is proof that America is defeating the socialist take-over attempt by Democrats. No matter how hard they try to say otherwise.



A quick look at events around America and all should be cheered as we begin 2022, looking forward to the November elections.

Let’s start off with the final shot at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

A trial that affirmed that Americans have the right to possess arms and to use them in self-defense. That was a massive defeat of the radical left-wing narrative. (Post Rittenhouse: Turning a deaf ear to Democrats and a lying media)

Dominick Black is the young man who purchased the rifle used by Kyle Rittenhouse in his self-defense shooting on August 25 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse was charged with illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18.

Because the rifle Rittenhouse carried did not qualify as a dangerous weapon under longstanding Wisconsin law, the judge dismissed that charge. Consequently, Dominick Black could not be found guilty of supplying a dangerous weapon to a person under the age of 18. Black was charged ADA Thomas Binger. Yes, the same Binger who committed so many rouges acts throughout the Rittenhouse trial.





Judge Bruce Schroeder is the judge who presided over both cases.

In negotiations between Black’s attorney and Binger, the ADA worked to salvage something of his reputation. He offered a fine of $2000 for a plea of no contest to a civil charge of “contributing to the delinquency of a child.” The charge does not carry any criminal penalty.



Binger backed the carrot of a relatively minor, non-criminal fine, with the threat of significant lawyers fees during an appeal, if Judge Schroeder simply dismissed the now untenable weapons charges. An appeal by the DA would cost Binger nothing but would cost Black thousands of dollars. In order to stop the harassment by the far-left radical Binger, Black agreed.

It simply demonstrates the ends the far-left will go to continue to punish conservative America. Nonetheless, this is a significant victory against the left, and the final chapter of the harassment in the Rittenhouse case. But the left’s losses don’t end there. In other news, progressives are losing on all fronts.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury of four felonies related to her purchase of a home in Florida. Mosby was among the first law enforcement officials supported by left-wing billionaire George Soros in his quest to remake the criminal justice system in the United States.

Federal prosecutors allege that Mosby lied to falsely obtain a withdrawal of $40,000 from her city retirement account, based on what she said was a financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic. Contrary to that claim, prosecutors said that at that time her salary had increased by $10,000 to $248,000.

She is also accused of lying on a mortgage application for the home purchase. Federal investigators subpoenaed financial records from Mosby and her husband, City Council President Nick Mosby, in March.

Mosby’s attorney, A. Scott Bolden, blamed racism for the charges. Just as the NAACP, and the family of a black man killed by police as he stabbed one officer in the face, claim that was shot “because he was black.”

These absurd false claims of racism have gone so far, that the St. Louis mayor, Tishaura Jones, wants to scrap the search for a new police chief because the only qualified candidates, so far, are white.

“I only had two white male candidates to choose from and St. Louis is more diverse than white males, our police department is more diverse—there were a lot of diverse candidates within the police department who were kicked out of the first round so I want to start over to find the right candidate,” Jones said.

One look at Jones’s appointments when she was named mayor last April pretty much indicates who she is looking for. Her three appointments to key positions in her administration—senior adviser to the director of public safety, interim public safety director, and treasurer—were all black. Jones is also black.

According to sources within the Jones administration, the personnel department was reported to have rejected 30 candidates from a nationwide pool who applied for the position. Only administering a written test to two internal candidates, both of whom were white.

Qualified candidates do not matter to racists, only the color of their skin or their genitalia do.

But this racism will not stand, do not forget that almost eight out of every ten Americans is white.

No matter how Hollywood tries to skewer the appearance by putting at least 40% of all actors on screen as black. This false flag of racism will fall very soon, as the left’s false narratives collapse, one after another.

The downward spiral from the left continues, all the way to the White House

The Supreme Court on Thursday halted the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large businesses – just three days after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s emergency measure went into effect.



Joe Biden announced a sweeping COVID-19 vaccination mandate for large businesses in September; it would have affected more than 80 million Americans. The order required workers at businesses with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated. Or submit a negative COVID-19 test weekly in order to work.

The order also forced unvaccinated workers to wear face masks indoors at work. The order was challenged with lawsuits from 27 states.

By a 6–3 vote, the Supreme Court blocked Biden’s business vaccine mandate. The Supreme Court declared that the Biden administration exceeded its authority by having the Occupational Safety and Health Administration enforce the mandate.

The embarrassment to Biden only gets worse

Buried within the ruling was a retweet from the official account of Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff. In those posts, Klain had retweeted a missive from MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle that described the mandate as a “workaround” for a federal mandate.

This was not the first time that Klain was ridiculed for his untimely tweets. In December he was mocked for tweeting that Joe Biden would use federal power to defeat the pandemic. Months later, Biden conceded that the answer would have to come from the states and local governments.

The attempted take over of democracy is not only in America.

All across Europe democracy failing.

With riots and protests from France to Scandinavia, the European media has been shamed to finally admit that they are wrong. In August, Germany’s top newspaper, Bild, apologized for the outlet’s fear-driven Covid coverage – with a special message to children, “that they were going to murder their grandma.”



Now, a newspaper in Denmark has publicly apologized for reporting government narratives surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic without questioning them. They are coming to grips that blindly following the government’s talking points does not make them true.

“We failed,” reads the article’s headline from tabloid Ekstra Bladet, which goes on to admit that “For ALMOST two years, we – the press and the population – have been almost hypnotically preoccupied with the authorities’ daily coronavirus figures.”



A translated transcript of the article read:

“We have stared at the oscillations of the number pendulum when it came to infected, hospitalized and died with corona. And we have been given the significance of the pendulum’s smallest movements laid out by experts, politicians and authorities, who have constantly warned us about the dormant corona monster under our beds. A monster just waiting for us to fall asleep so it can strike in the gloom and darkness of the night.

“The constant mental alertness has worn out tremendously on all of us. That is why we – the press – must also take stock of our own efforts. And we have failed.

“We have not been vigilant enough at the garden gate when the authorities were required to answer what it actually meant that people are hospitalized with corona and not because of corona. Because it makes a difference. A big difference. Exactly, the official hospitalization numbers have been shown to be 27 percent higher than the actual figure for how many there are in the hospital, simply because they have corona. We only know that now.

“Of course, it is first and foremost the authorities who are responsible for informing the population correctly, accurately and honestly. The figures for how many are sick and died of corona should, for obvious reasons, have been published long ago, so we got the clearest picture of the monster under the bed.”

Meanwhile in America as the media continues to report as fact everything the Democrat party tells them.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has requested any findings from a Department of Defense investigation into the origins of Covid-19, following the recent publication of a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) report obtained by Project Veritas.



According to the leaked report written by a U.S. Marine Corps officer, EcoHealth Alliance sought a contract to use controversial gain-of-function genetic manipulation techniques to study bat coronaviruses. While the proposal was rejected by DARPA, it was subsequently picked up by Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, which funneled money to EcoHealth via a sub-grant.

Fauci has repeatedly claimed NIAID did not fund gain-of-function research into bat coronaviruses.

“It is apparent that Dr. Fauci has not been forthright with the American people regarding his involvement in funding dangerous research,” Sen. Johnson told the Daily Caller.

“According to the Major’s disclosure, EcoHealth Alliance (EcoHealth), in conjunction with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), submitted a proposal in March 2018 to DARPA regarding SARS-CoVs. The proposal included a program, called DEFUSE, that sought to use a novel chimeric SARS-CoV spike protein to inoculate bats against SARS-CoVs,” reads Johnson’s letter.

“Although DARPA rejected the proposal, the disclosure alleges that EcoHealth ultimately carried out the DEFUSE proposal until April 2020 through the National Institutes of Health and National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The disclosure highlights several potential treatments, such as ivermectin, and specifically alleges that the EcoHealth DEFUSE proposal identified chloroquine phosphate (Hydroxychloriquine) and interferon as SARS-CoV inhibitors.”

The leaked documents also suggest that Covid-19 was created at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Johnson asks the DoD to interview the Marine who reportedly authored the report, and undertake an investigation into its claims.



And one last thing

Rep. Massie destroys FBI & DOJ about Jan. 6 ‘cover-up’, says they can both be dissolved by Congress. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) took to Twitter and specifically stated that both the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) could be dissolved if they refuse to submit to congressional oversight and accountability. (Gaetz and Massie: Ignoring immunity ignores Covid science)



Massie Tweeting:





DOJ & FBI are creations of Congress. Congress has the power to dissolve them.

The idea that they can choose which information to give Congress is an illusion perpetrated by them.

AG Garland must answer my question: Did federal assets encourage protestors to enter the Capitol? — Matt Davio (@MissTrade) January 13, 2022



This is a losing streak of epic proportions



America is on the mend. It will still take the efforts of millions of good people to make sure that the turnaround is completed on November 8, 2022. But it is happening more every day. There is good news everywhere.

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

