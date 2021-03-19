Biden plays hard-to-get with North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong

WASHINGTON. She’s the epitome of modern feminism: arrogant, pushy and completely reliant on an army of men to make good on her threats. Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, issued presidential usurper Joe Biden a warning – albeit in pidgin English. And just in time for America’s celebration of “Women’s History Month.”

According to the Hermit Kingdom princess,

“We take this opportunity to warn the new US administration trying hard to give off the powder smell in our land. If it wants to sleep in peace for coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step.”

While in Japan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters the Biden regime opened “channels [to North Korea], starting in mid-February, including in New York” but received no response. That is, until the grumpy Ms. Jong warned the US not to “stink at the first step.”

Taking her words literally is a mistake. That’s because women speak in code, also called subtext. It’s one of the things that distinguishes the sexes when speaking to or past one another.





Albert Mehrabian, Professor Emeritus of Psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles, notes:

“There is a whole subtext beneath what women say. Once we learn the true meaning behind what’s being communicated, we can start to have more meaningful conversations.”

But is the subtext to Ms. Jong’s words one of peace and love as a Cambridge University study insists?

“Women express more fear of the threat of nuclear attack from a hostile state than men, but are ‘more dovish’ about nuclear weapons testing and weapons exports.”

Obviously, that’s hardly the case for North Korea’s Ms. Jong. The Hermit Kingdom tested nuclear weapons in the recent past. And it continues splashing experimental missiles into the waters surrounding their nervous neighbors. So, this woman is anything but “dovish.”

When reporters asked the Biden regime’s comeback to the disjointed North Korean threat, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said faux-President Joe Biden had no “direct comment or response.”

This meshes nicely with an observation from the website Love to Know, which offers dating tips,

“A guy who’s holding secrets may ignore a woman as a means to avoid accidental slip-ups. If he’s afraid he’ll accidentally out himself, avoidance is a helpful tactic. He could be hiding something big…”

Could it be Biden’s rapidly declining mental capacity is what he hopes to conceal from North Korea and the world? And will Biden’s non response raise tensions between himself and Ms. Jong?

Let’s hope not.

Psychotherapist Mike Fisher of the British Association of Anger Management tells the Belfast Telegraph that “female fury is at epidemic proportions.” He says a survey of 12,000 individuals found that “women are much angrier than men.” He chalks it up to inequities in Western society between the sexes.

But what explains Ms. Jong’s rage? She’s lived a privileged life unknown to the majority of North Koreans. It’s said malnutrition has shaved three inches off the height of North Korea’s population compared to their free cousins south of the demilitarized zone.

The average height for North Korean women, for instance, is 5 feet 1 inch. Ms. Jong towers over them at 5 feet 6 inches. And that’s still an inch taller than the average North Korean male. You go girl!





Proof that maternal socialism is anything but nurturing… or nutritious for that matter. But it gives the privileged at the pinnacle of socialism’s rigged system a chance to tower over those they view as lesser beings. And to achieve this, they deprive their subjects of both spirit and stature.

Writing for the Ethics Centre, Gordon Young, lecturer on professional ethics at Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, says,

“The rise of feminism has seen increased freedom and opportunity for both genders, but while it saw the role of women grow, it also saw this traditionally dominant role for men shrink. Many men have seen this as an opportunity to grow beyond the old restraints of masculinity, but others have found themselves adrift, lacking even the old traditional guidelines to tell them what their purpose is and how they should conduct themselves.”

With that in mind, it certainly explains faux-President Joe Biden’s anemic, incel response to North Korea’s tall and powerful ice princess. It also represents a self-conscious retreat from the perceived toxic masculinity of President Donald Trump and his tough stance against North Korea’s “Rocket Man.”

Many studies show that women clearly prefer men who exhibit traits associated with so-called toxic masculinity to those of the overly sensitive, perfumed and well- coiffured metrosexual American male. The 90-pound weakling so preferred by and heavily represented in our dominant media culture.

And so, it becomes clear the subtext to North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong’s clumsy warning is that she longs for the combative, verbal foreplay of the previous administration.

Like the rest of America, Ms. Jong clearly misses the virile verbal jibes of bad-boy Trump to the silent and squeamish passivity of impotent grandpa Joe.

Top Image: North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un with his sister Kim Yo Jong. NBC News screen capture.