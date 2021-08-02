Biden negotiates with Iran, but America must stand on right side of history

FRANCE: The new U.S. administration’s strategy is different from what the Obama administration intended. The Biden administration is considering renegotiating with Iran to set new guidelines for resuming nuclear talks because regional conditions have changed dramatically. Iran does not want to adapt to the regional changes shifting the balance of power. Instead, the regime is looking to reinstate the 2015 JCPOA without changes. While the United States is looking for a new version that includes the regime’s regional influence and missile program. (Popular protests, violent crackdown put Biden’s Iran policy to the test)

The Iranian regime cannot survive the current state of the economy and the nightmare of another major uprising created by Iran’s discontented and raging people.

In the meantime, however, the regime intends to prevent the United States from remaining indifferent by attacking Saudi oil facilities, U.S. interests in Iraq, or increasing the degree of its uranium enrichment. In this regard, secret diplomacy between Iran and the United States is underway with the help of the European Union to resolve the issue in some way.

The report entitled “The 22nd Report on the Implementation of the Comprehensive Joint Action Plan” was sent to the Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Monday, May 12. It was sent with a letter from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif. This report is a summary of the nuclear negotiations from the beginning to the most recent developments.





In this report, Zarif tries to publicly magnify the benefits of the agreement for the Iranian regime.

The Iranian people are well aware that the sanctions result from the Iranian regime’s insistence on acquiring nuclear weapons. The United States agreed to lift a significant portion of the sanctions, provided the Iranian regime gave up its nuclear weapon program.

More than eighty percent of the population of Iran live below the poverty line. The Iranian regime is faced with two choices. It has to choose between improving its citizens’ livelihoods or continuing to spend Iran’s capital on its nuclear weapon program. Choosing the latter option, the regime will face another widespread uprising, similar to the 2017 and 2019 social unrests. This outcome is perhaps the most frightening and complex issue facing the regime these days.

The Iranian regime has always considered the possession of nuclear weapons as a means for its survival.

Based on the experiences from the fall of the Iraqi and Libyan governments years ago, Khamenei is convinced that the possession of a nuclear bomb will guarantee its survival. Despite the disastrous living condition of the majority of Iran’s population, government corruption and mismanagement, and international isolation, the regime has opted to strengthen its nuclear capabilities.

As mentioned above, the regime can choose to abandon its nuclear machine and spend all the money it saves on the betterment of the living conditions of the people of Iran. Of course, the Iranian regime is not considering this option. On the contrary, it is trying to intimidate the western countries by getting the most points in its recent negotiations in Vienna. The Iranian regime, history has shown, will never abandon its nuclear program; it is surgically attached to its survival.

According to the Tuesday, July 13, pro-regime Etemad newspaper, the JCPOA did not destroy Iran’s nuclear capability.

It allowed Iran to make significant progress, both qualitatively and quantitatively, in the nuclear industry.

We should not ignore these benefits and progress or be fooled by the rumors and lies that assume Iran’s nuclear industry path is destroyed. The Etamaad newspaper

continues saying:

It is not acceptable for the regime to consider suggestions that have been proven ineffective in the past; instead, the focus should be to look at reasonable options for diplomacy and ways to revive the 2015 JCPOA.

The regime used the 2015 agreement to revitalize and expand its nuclear program. Khamenei will not give up this long-held dream of building and possessing a nuclear bomb to survive its regime. Moving towards this goal, Khamenei has installed the most obedient and brutal president, Ibrahim Raisi.

His job is to counter any social uprising by the outraged and disgruntled Iranian people while expanding Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, regional warfare, and international terrorism, on the other hand.

A look at the recent negotiations in Vienna makes intentions clear. By threatening to enrich uranium to 20 and 60 percent, Iran is trying to muster the most of concessions. Including the lifting of possible sanctions here.

However, it is trying to maintain the nuclear structures in any way possible.

Iran cannot be trusted. As in the past and especially with the 2015 JCPOA, Iran has violated its obligations multiple times. In the last 20 years, Iran’s nuclear sites and activities were kept secret. Most information coming from the Iranian opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran. The Obama-Biden 2015 agreement served the Iranian regime in this regard. And Iran prefers continuing the same JCPOA in 2021, regardless of what it costs the Iranian people.

Suppose the international community, led by the United States, wants to seriously prevent the regime from acquiring a nuclear bomb? In that case, it must not tolerate any uranium enrichment at all costs and shut down all Iran’s nuclear sites.

Iran’s nuclear program is against the interest of the Iranian people, and the international community should stand by the people of Iran and bring this to a complete end. This course of action will guarantee peace and stability for Iran, the region, and beyond.

About the Author:

Hamid Enayat is an Iranian political analyst and freelance writer based in Europe.