Biden hopes to weather Afghan debacle with response to Hurricane Ida

WASHINGTON — Presidents of the United States have immense power. In the child-like imagination of a progressive utopian, that power can even control the weather. Without presidential support, they tell us, the Earth will warm, ice caps melt, polar bears drown, and then – total extinction. And, depending on which political party a president belongs, he sometimes proves a magnet for natural disasters. Let’s examine the fallout surrounding Hurricanes Maria, Katrina, and Ida. And let’s see what we can learn. Particularly from the latter two which afflicted New Orleans.

Take President George W. Bush and Hurricane Katrina that devastated New Orleans in 2005.

The media’s fierce criticism of his response to this disaster seemed to suggest that Bush was to blame for the hurricane itself.

And in 2017, the press strongly alleged that President Donald J. Trump was the root cause of Hurricane Maria. That devastating storm notably smashed Puerto Rico.

Both these weathermakers, of course, were Republican presidents. And both disasters struck areas with large minority populations. Journalists were quick to imply that Republicans use weather as yet another tool to destroy people of color.





Fast forward: On the 16th anniversary of Katrina, Category 4 Hurricane Ida slammed into New Orleans.

It’s said that this storm is the worst to ever strike the US. But lucky for Crescent City, there’s a Democrat in the White House. That means minorities are less aggrieved, and the dead less, well, dead. It’s a miracle! Or is it?

With Afghanistan still looming an unmitigated disaster for Biden, Hurricane Ida couldn’t have come at a better time to stir moribund Democrats.

The levees in and around New Orleans held this time. So, thanks to funding significant infrastructure improvements and vigorous oversight under a Republican Congress after Katrina, the city did not experience the same massive flooding this time as in 2005. This even happened despite the predictably massive Democratic Party corruption that leads most projects astray in the Big Easy.

Biden visited New Orleans because, as commander-in-chief, Americans expect their president to stop working and rush to scenes of natural disaster. We need our presidents to emote, preferably with tears. Much like Biden’s previous Democrat sexual predator, President Bill Clinton, who famously bit his lower lip, squeezed out a few tears, and said, “I feel your pain.”

That nicely done piece of political street theater must have been an endless source of laughter between Clinton and fellow sexual deviant Jeffry Epstein as they flew to the latter’s private Caribbean Island aboard the “Lolita Express.”

Getting back to Ida and Biden in New Orleans… Joe didn’t really know where he was … or the names of those around him.

Fox News reports that after landing in the city, reporters noticed there were notes crammed in Biden’s back pocket with the “names of Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.”

Fox political contributor Lisa Boothe noted:

“Its abundantly clear he’s [Biden’s] not operating on full cylinders. He should be in retirement, not leading a country.”

Trailing most presidents is a guy who carries what’s called the atomic football. It’s a briefcase holding the codes needed to launch America’s nuclear arsenal. But Biden seems to have a guy with a contoured polycarbonate case with wheels, telescoping handle, and TSA-approved locks that make airport check-ins a breeze.

It holds Biden’s only grasp on reality – his notes on any given day’s carefully choreographed activities, speeches, and statements. All include instructions on making semi-natural hand gestures and facial expressions.

It’s all very confusing – for Biden.

But the New Orleans / Ida caper ended well in the end. According to the media. Biden, after all, is a Democrat. It doesn’t matter what he happens to think. Or, if he’s capable of thinking at all. That’s because he came to New Orleans with another big case on wheels.

One packed with notes of a different kind.

Federal Reserve notes.

He promised the corrupt city a piece of his trillion-plus dollars infrastructure boondoggle to “build back better” … wink, wink, nudge nudge.

And there’s nothing like Federal dollars to mend broken hearts and sop up anguished tears, right?

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. A cigar and bourbon aficionado, Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist.

