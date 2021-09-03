WASHINGTON. During the 2020 presidential election, the mainstream media insisted Joe Biden was just what America needed to unite our terribly fractured nation. And a recent Rasmussen poll has proven them right. 52 percent of Americans say Biden should resign as faux president for his bungled withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan and the abandonment of hundreds of American citizens there.

But those surveyed lament that his replacement, Vice President Kamala Harris, is equally unsuited to serve as the nation’s chief executive.

The Antifa and Black Lives Matter upheavals of recent memory seem to be behind us. Joe Biden has united the nation (against him), subsuming the huffing and puffing of the Democratic Party’s weird and aggrieved constituencies with a loud and well-deserved Bronx cheer from America’s normal majority.

This is a welcomed sign. A pre-Afghan pullout poll by Marketing Research Institute International found 52 percent of Americans planned





“to stockpile, or have already stockpiled, food and other essential goods in anticipation of health or social uncertainty.”

In other words, they were expecting an all-out civil war.

Thanks to Biden and his senility, and the bad governance it spawned, our union of states has pulled back from the brink.

Back in 2017, a Washington Post/ABC poll asked a cross-section of Americans if they thought the Democratic Party stood for something “or just stands against Trump?”

52 percent of respondents said Democrats blindly and illogically opposed Trump.

But removing the competent Trump from office through massive election fraud has forced Democrats to stand for something. Mindless, apocalyptic spending. Combating the cartoon phantom climate change. Using COVID-19 lockdowns and draconian mandates to demolish American freedoms and economic wellbeing. And giving the murderous Taliban billions of dollars in weaponry and hundreds of American hostages to murder in celebration of their recent victory and the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Now, that gives a whole new meaning to Biden and the Democratic Party’s promise to “Build Back Better.” Especially if you consider American failure and decline “Better.”

Just in passing, the folks at the Affinity Numerology website say the number 52 …

“… is a number of introspection and expression of a personal sense of freedom … 52 requires the freedom to express itself. It is how it has experiences from which it learns and is able to reach conclusions.”

And in biblical numerology, 52 is significant for marking the number of days it took to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem when Jews returned to the holy city after 70 years of Persian captivity.

And speaking of captivity, it was 52 Americans that Islamist Iran held hostage for 444 days. A crisis that came to an abrupt end while Ronald Reagan took the oath to serve as the nation’s 40th president.

Oh, and 52 is the average age of Trump’s three US Supreme Court appointees (Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett). Those justices who recently upheld a Texas law restricting abortion. A move being seen by many as a roadmap to reversing the high court’s 1973 ruling in Roe vs. Wade.

In Florida, meanwhile, you know President Donald Trump is ruminating on the significance of that number as well.

He knows Americans – at least 52 percent of them – now see “government is best when it governs least and that our country cannot continue on its current path,” it says on his Save America PAC website.

And speaking of Trump’s PAC, they recently released a very effective truth bomb of a video (some call it an attack ad) …

Much like the Afghan capital Kabul, the Biden administration appears to be in an “imminent threat environment.” And that crowd surrounding the White House gates are members of the magic 52.

Editor Note: Since the writing of this article, Biden’s disapproval rate via Rasmussen has increased to 54%.

