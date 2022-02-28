Biden creating MDM Teams to threaten protestors, stop Trucker Convoy

Be advised that on February 6, 2022, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a document with little media attention regarding new criteria for “domestic terrorists.” According to their definitions, the DHS identified “mis, dis and mal information” without input from non-governmental persons. New “MDM teams, strategies, and actions” are in place to identify and target “false narratives” and “domestic terrorists.” All ahead of the

Everyone needs to know not only about this bulletin but about previous documents, including the U.S. Army policy paper on “internment camps” as an option for the U.S. President to use against U.S. citizens at his or her discretion.

On February 19, 2022, an Executive Letter from Joe Biden to Nancy Pelosi speaks to his intention to declare “Emergency Powers” in advance of the U.S. Trucker’s convoy set to reach Washington, D.C. in March 2022.

Does Joe Biden intend to follow Justin Trudeau’s strategy of declaring emergency powers against U.S. protestors and truckers? He is already implying he will.





Canada as a beta test for emergency powers in North America

Canada’s emergency powers enable the Prime Minister to “bypass ordinary democratic processes.” After the recent display of what emergency powers can do in Canada, Prime Minister Trudeau, and his cabinet (placed there after training with Klaus Schwab in his “Young Global Leaders” programs), showed the world the range of totalitarian tactics they do not hesitate to execute.

These included:

Freezing bank accounts and assets of the “protestors” they chose to target.

Arresting and detaining participants on spurious charges or no charges

Jamming cell phone and internet capabilities in targeted areas.

Enlisting military and law enforcement to “break up” a peaceful protest.

Bringing in foreign forces (U.N. planes with soldiers from overseas) to enforce the Prime Minister’s edicts.

Denying licenses or revoking licenses to truckers and trucking companies.

Threatening to forcibly remove protestors’ children.

Threats to anyone who “aided and supported” protestors and/or truckers,

Doxing personal identification details of truckers and protestors

Hacking private funding sources and freezing donations.

Threatening and prosecuting private businesses, including grocery stores, cafes, restaurants, hardware stores, gas stations-who “help truckers.”

Placing citizens on “terrorist watch lists” for participating in the peaceful protest, labeling them as “racist, domestic terrorists” and “foreign-influenced,” even calling them “insurrectionists.”

Imposing fines up to $100,000.

Threatening to remove truckers’ and protestors’ pets and kill them if they did not pay to release them within eight days.

Notice that while Joe Biden and his administration loudly condemn Putin and Russia’s recent actions in Ukraine, they urged Justin Trudeau to use his dictatorial powers and suspend the rule of law in Canada.

“The Biden administration told their Canadian counterparts “To use Federal powers to resolve this situation at our joint border,” White House official said. The Biden administration urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government Thursday to use its powers to end the Canadians protest against “the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.”

A note of interest, Putin has arrested more than 6,000 Russians who are protesting the war against Ukraine. They face up to 20 years of imprisonment.

One tactic the Biden administration has that Trudeau did not utilize in Canada is the designation of who they deem to be a “domestic terrorist.”

National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS)

The NTAS is part of the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS). In 2021, the DHS designated “domestic terrorism” as a “National Priority Area.” They channeled $277 million dollars to grants for “the prevention, identification and targeting of individuals and groups” DHS deemed were threats. DHS acquired tools and equipment for sophisticated surveillance capabilities over the U.S. population. One of the reasons to purchase these additional resources was to be able to identify and target “threats” more efficiently.

In the DHS bulletin dated February 7, 2022, they warned:

“The United States remains in a heightened threat environment fueled by several factors, including an online environment filled with false or misleading narratives and conspiracy theories, and other forms of mis- dis- and mal-information (MDM) introduced and/or amplified by foreign and domestic threat actors.”

This document goes on to assert:

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to decrease nationwide, increased access to commercial and government facilities and the rising number of mass gatherings could provide increased opportunities for individuals looking to commit acts of violence to do so, often with little or no warning. Meanwhile, COVID-19 mitigation measures—particularly COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates—have been used by domestic violent extremists to justify violence since 2020 and could continue to inspire these extremists to target government, healthcare, and academic institutions that they associate with those measures.

DHS lists actions they will implement, including that DHS will:

First, identify and evaluate calls for violence, including online activity associated with the spread of disinformation, conspiracy theories, and false narratives, by known or suspected threat actors and provide updated information as necessary.

Advance authoritative sources of information to debunk and, when possible, preempt false narratives and intentional disinformation, and provide educational materials to promote resilience to the risks associated with interacting with and spreading disinformation, conspiracy theories, and false reports.

Given the loss of credibility and the bias of all mainstream media, who will DHS select as “authoritative sources?”

And who will decide what is a “false narrative,” particularly as most narratives disseminated by the MSM have proven to contain inaccurate reports, outright lies, and manipulated data).

What are actual conspiracies compared to theories of conspiracies? Over the past few years, we have learned that many “conspiracy theories” have become “conspiracy facts.”

“Smart Health Cards” rolling out across the states

Both blue states and red states have quietly enacted legislation to require “Smart Health Cards” which are digital and easily tracked. According to a recent Forbes article:

“More than a dozen states have launched their own SMART Health Card-based portals. At least seven others — including Arizona, Mississippi, and West Virginia — have turned to a third-party, MyIRMobile, to issue SMART Health Cards. Minnesota has chosen Docket, another third-party option. Most right-leaning states offering SMART Health Cards do it quietly, without any fanfare. But big red South Carolina expects to roll out a portal for SMART Health Cards by the end of March 2022.”

If people refusing a forced medical injection are considered in the categories outlined by DHS, they might find themselves subjected to the “corrective punishments” listed above. Remember “internment camps” are already part of the infrastructure approved by the current administration. Therefore, legislation ensuring freedom of medical choice is more important than ever.

U.S. Freedom Convoy

The U.S. trucker “Freedom Convoy” is already on its way and gaining supporters and momentum as it drives toward Washington, D.C. On February 19, the press reported:

“Joe Biden is pronouncing that the Covid “national emergency” should be extended ahead of an expected People’s Convoy heading towards Washington D.C.”

“National emergency” is a broad term that could mean approval to use “emergency powers” against U.S. citizens. Such as done by Canada by Trudeau, seizing bank accounts, trucks, children, pets, and liberty as protestors were jailed.

Meanwhile, President Trump announced his support for the U.S. truckers’ “Freedom Convoy” and the Canadian truckers peaceful protests for freedom. Trump strongly condemned the tyrannical use of emergency powers by Justin Trudeau. He included these points in his rousing speech at CPAC on Saturday, February 26, 2022. (CPAC 2022 Saturday features a calm but forceful Donald Trump)

March will prove to be a pivotal month for the Biden administration’s decision-making. Both in foreign and domestic policy.

About the Author:

Joanne Patti Munisteri lives a ‘different’ life. One that has taken her around the world working as a contractor in education, health, research, analysis, and training. Munisteri is a certified Combat Analyst and Social Scientist. She was part of the Human Terrain System (HTS) with the U.S. Army, training at Ft. Leavenworth. Munisteri earned her Bachelor of Science from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service. Her graduate degree from Massey University in New Zealand. Her Diploma in Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine from the New Zealand School of Acupuncture and TCM in Wellington, New Zealand.

Joanne continues to be rostered on the U.S. Department of State Specialist programs and with USAID. Her technical writing is found in Small Wars Journal, Real Clear Defense, the Journal of Traumatic Stress Disorders and Treatment, Research Gate, and the New Zealand Herald. In addition, Defiance Press published her non-fiction book, “Traveling Off the X” in October 2021. Joanne continues to work in the education and training sector.

Joanne lived and worked in both Russia (2011-2012) and Ukraine (2015) as part of US government programs in medical and technical universities.

Visit her website for a full bio for Joanne (Jo) Patti Munisteri –