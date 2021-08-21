Biden bungles Afghanistan withdrawal: The fall of elitist dreams

WASHINGTON. Poor Vice President Kamala Harris. Even now, she feverishly thumbs through her copy of “US Presidency for Dummies.” A cold panic sets in, temporarily suspending her trademark giggling jags. Because what unfolded this past week is no laughing matter. Harris, and indeed the entire world, watches in horror and astonishment as Joe Biden bungles America’s ongoing Afghanistan withdrawal disaster. We may be witnessing the final decline and fall of elitist dreams. This entire military, social and political disaster has finally led to to doubts as to what’s really going on with Biden’s faux Presidency. His competency remains seriously in question. And talk of removing him from office via the US Constitution’s 25th Amendment procedure increases daily.

Worse still, as Biden fumbles the Afghanistan withdrawal, he continues to face the scorn of a usually accommodating Washington press corps. Lest we forget, these are folks who told Americans during the last presidential campaign that the clearly feebleminded Biden was preferable to the man they insisted was a neo-Nazi dictator. Namely, President Donald J. Trump.

But the actions and mumbling incoherencies starkly delineating Biden’s second childhood have proved inescapable. That remains an inconvenient truth today, even to the dissembling and discredited members of the Fourth Estate.

“President Joe Biden is struggling against an intensifying examination of his judgment, competence, and even his empathy over the chaotic US exit from Afghanistan. And each attempt the administration makes to quell a furor that’s tarnishing America’s image only provokes more questions about its failure of planning and execution.”





“President Biden will go down in history, fairly or unfairly, as the president who presided over a humiliating final act in the American experiment in Afghanistan.”

Et tu, NPR?

Concerning this latest (and most serious) in a series of Biden bungles, even the largely taxpayer-funded propaganda arm of the Deep State, National Public Radio, noted the following. Albeit in the hushed, Washingtonian nasal twang one hears wafting from its elite political salons.

“If there’s one thing an American president doesn’t want to see, it’s the kind of pictures that have played out on cable news of the chaos in Kabul — crowded runways of people desperate to get out, with some hanging from the outsides of U.S. cargo planes and, for those lucky enough to get in, crammed on the floor.”

But ironically, it was the New York Times that came closest to accurately describe the inherent failure of the American project in Afghanistan, terming it “tragic”:

“Tragic because the American dream of being the ‘indispensable nation’ in shaping a world where the values of civil rights, women’s empowerment and religious tolerance rule proved to be just that: a dream.”

The endgame for elitist dreams

But as for now, Biden bungles through each day of the Afghanistan withdrawal disaster. People from Kabul to Kalamazoo must now live with the consequences imposed on them by America’s cluelessly dreaming elites. As Ronald Reagan correctly observed,

“The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the Government, and I’m here to help.”

America’s downward spiral continues. Whether it involves panicked Afghans falling (fatally) from US Air Force planes. Or the government persecuted Americans suffering under the weight of rising inflation. Not to mention rising fuel prices, rising government debt, draconian COVID-19 restrictions. Or this country diminishing support for freedom of speech and threats to citizens’ gun rights. All these are the result of Washington’s elite dreamers and their phony utopian ideals. They have proved entirely lacking in their ability to connect to or even perceive reality.

In the end, as we watch the endless parade of Biden bungles, we see clearly that America’s current “president” is a stammering, shivering, and thus fitting avatar who ably represents the sheer decrepitude of the American Faux Marxists’ elitist dream. One that continues to prove for Afghans and Americans that it’s nothing more than a recurring nightmare. It’s an ephemeral sandcastle that can’t and won’t withstand the next incoming wave.

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. A cigar and bourbon aficionado, Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist.

