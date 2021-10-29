Biden Border Lottery: Illegals becoming millionaires courtesy of America

WASHINGTON: Like everything else the Biden Administration does, the answer to every crisis is “just throw money at it.” Now we have the Biden Border Lottery. The Wall Street Journal is reporting the White House is talking about allocating $450,000 as reparations for illegals, which means nearly half a million, to every illegal immigrant separated from their families during the Trump Administration.

Taken as written, families separated at the border could become instant millionaires courtesy of the American taxpayer. Each family included in the proposed settlement could receive nearly $1 million.

The payouts are to settle an estimated 940 lawsuits filed by illegal immigrant families. The lawsuits cover the period 2017 and 2018 during President Donald Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy.

Winning the Biden Border Lottery

While you struggle with Biden inflation, mandates taking your job, and school policies that designate parents as terrorists – illegal immigrants from Mexico, South America, and beyond will win the Border Lottery.





The cost to the U.S. taxpayers, homeless veterans, children in poverty in America, and those that live on the streets will be more than $1 billion. Consider for a moment, if you will, how $1 billion could shelter, feed, and educate America’s disadvantaged? Or even to help immigrants already here with education and housing.

Biden wants to pay illegal immigrants $450,000 for their hardship while breaking our laws. For perspective, if a service member is killed in action, their next of kin gets an insurance payment of $400,000. Let that sink in. https://t.co/J3kuhDhyD5 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) October 28, 2021

Nonetheless, Biden will seek out those families legally separated by the Trump administration. Handing them a winning Biden Border Lottery ticket.

“Most of the families that crossed the border illegally from Mexico to seek asylum in the U.S. included one parent and one child,” the Journal reported. “Many families would likely get smaller payouts, depending on their circumstances.”

According to the Journal, during a discussion about the proposed payouts, a DHS lawyer complained that non-citizens who entered the country illegally could be paid more than American victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

“Other people said senior departmental officials were in alignment on the amount and disputed the 9/11 comparison, given that the U.S. government hadn’t been responsible for the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks,” the Journal reported.

The actions of the U.S. Government harmed the 9/11 comparison, alleging illegal immigrants breaking our countries laws. Where the 9/11 attacks were a foreign attacker. Victims of 9/11 received far less than Biden Border Lottery winners.

Republicans are speaking out against reparation plans. Sen. Tom Cotton makes the analogy of giving money to a burglar caught in the act of stealing from your home. But who suffers trauma from his capture.

It’s unthinkable to pay a burglar who broke into your home for the ‘psychological trauma’ they endured during the crime. Yet the Biden admin wants to reward migrants who illegally entered our country with up to $450,000 each for just that reason. Insanity. https://t.co/XNTFs9KkLo — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) October 28, 2021

If Biden thinks that newly wealthy immigrants, or the money, will stay in the U.S. where he can tax it, think again.

In January 2019, the Examiner published Record $120 billion sent home to 3 top nations flooding the US with illegal immigrants.

“Immigrants from the three Central American nations sourcing many illegal border crossers sent a record amount of money home last year, bringing the total this decade to $120 billion.

Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador all said that natives in the United States sent over $17 billion home last year alone.

Since 2009, legal and illegal immigrants from those three nations have shipped $120 billion home, according to an immigration expert citing United Nations and Latin American banking data.

And newly released Central American bank data said that the record-breaking has continued this year.”

ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt says illegal immigrants deserve taxpayer dollars

Gelernt says families separated after illegally crossing into the U.S. are owed “citizenship” and “resources.” The Biden administration is moving forward. They plan to resolve this issue in November. Apparently, without seeking input from the courts or testing any of the suits.

This latest action from the Biden White House is just further proof of their America Last position. And that only in America with its “Rules for thee, but not for me” motto is breaking the law, not a criminal offense – for Democrats.