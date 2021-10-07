Beware the face of Covid totalitarianism down under rising up in America

WASHINGTON. Last September, down under in Australia, Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews announced his government’s totalitarianism implementation of a stiff Covid-19 lockdown.

According to the “rules,” there are only six reasons to justify a person’s leaving the confines of their home:

■ Shopping for necessary goods for services (once per day, one person per household).

■ Caregiving or compassionate reasons, including medical care or to get a COVID-19 test.

■ Authorized work (with a permit) or permitted education.

■ Exercise (once a day for up to 4 hours, and that 4 hours includes any time spent outdoors socializing in limited groups).

■ Outdoor social interaction in limited groups (once a day for up to 4 hours, and that 4 hours includes any time spent on exercise).

■ To get a COVID-19 vaccination (provided the distance traveled, and the time taken is no more than is absolutely necessary).

These Covid rules, however, did not list the consequences awaiting those who refuse to obey.

But shocking videos posted online show Victoria police confronting so-called free individuals breaking the new rules, and you’d be forgiven for thinking these Covid scofflaws are bank robbers or murderers. Such severe police violence is more in keeping with measures taken by China’s murderous authorities than the actions of so-called “servants of the people” in the democratic Western World.





And that’s the point.

Government-induced Covid hysteria has afforded authorities leeway to act in ways inconsistent with life in a free society. All justified in the name of “public health.”

Elaine Pearson, director of Australia’s Human Rights Watch, said,

“Rights should be upheld and reinforced during a pandemic, not abandoned. Several recent incidents raise serious concerns that Victoria’s police are taking excessive or disproportionate action against suspected lockdown violators.”

“Should” doesn’t quite have the same weight and power as “law.”

Like Great Britain, Commonwealth partner Australia doesn’t have a Bill of Rights to protect individual liberty against the whims of the democratic majority, the state, or the elevated high priests of science.

But here in America, our Bill of Rights is what makes the US exceptional to all nations, democratic or totalitarian, in the world.

Chief among these safeguards is our right to bear arms.

The Second Amendment has always been a stumbling block to the Democrat’s authoritarian designs on the nation. That’s why they’ve worked so hard to seat progressive justices on the US Supreme Court, hoping they’d use their reinterpretative skills to simply rule the amendment out of existence.

But in 2008, the high court’s slim conservative majority declared the Second Amendment, well, constitutional. As the late Justice Antonine Scalia noted in his majority opinion in District of Columbia v Heller,

“Undoubtedly some think that the Second Amendment is outmoded in a society where our standing army is the pride of our Nation, where well-trained police forces provide personal security, and where gun violence is a serious problem. That is perhaps debatable, but what is not debatable is that it is not the role of this Court to pronounce the Second Amendment extinct.”

And the ruling in Heller is comforting in light of the growing Covid authoritarianism here at home.

Recently the National School Boards Association (NSBA) wrote a letter to faux President Joe Biden asking for federal protection against concerned and angry parents.

Those dastardly parents who noisily attend school board meetings in opposition to critical race theory curricula and Covid mask and vaccine mandates. Parents who want to control what their children learn. And how.

The NSBA letter provided the White House a legal pretext for federal intervention, citing “the PATRIOT Act in regards to domestic terrorism.”

In response, US Attorney General Merrick Garland tasked the FBI with investigating the “disturbing spike” in vigilance by the usually and reliably apathetic – parents.

Meanwhile, when Biden was asked to comment on whether he supports the actions of activists that followed Arizona’s Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema into a bathroom to digitally record and harass her in support of his multi-trillion-dollar Build-it-Back-Better boondoggle, Biden said such tactics are simply “part of the process.”

With the FBI having become Washington’s Gestapo – thanks to the Patriot Act of “compassionate-conservative” President George W. Bush – and leftist brown-shirts following and intimidating political opponents of sleepy Joe’s agenda from bathrooms to front porches, it’s nice to know the Second Amendment is there. Particularly if events in America escalate to Australian levels. (The Australia Gun Control Fallacy)

If the totalitarian impulse becomes too great for American government elites to resist, it’s a comfort knowing guns in private hands outnumber the population of the United States. But beware, the democrats are itching to take your guns.

You might call them jurists in the court of last resort.

