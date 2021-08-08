WASHINGTON — Local traffic officers called it a “sh&*show.” The show in question belonged to former President Barack Hussein Obama. It involved his much-anticipated 60th birthday bash. The Lucifarian gathering held at his swanky $12 million, 29-acre seaside compound at Edgartown on fashionable Martha’s Vineyard.

Hey, that’s not bad for the man who in 2008 famously told Toledo, Ohio’s lowly Joe the Plumber that “spreading the wealth around is good for everybody.”

But when news reports said the guest list for the Barack Hussein Obama birthday bash numbered got as high as 700, many of Joe’s fellow six-packers were outraged. They began calling the pending celebration, held in the time of the Chinese plague, a “super-spreader event.”

And so, a cold panic set in.

That’s because alternative, independent, non-corporate news reports began popping up regarding other maskless events held by Democratic elites. And such cynical spreader soirees like this Lucifarian gathering serve to undercut calls for continued population control through lockdowns, coupled with the obligatory mask compliance indicators – as armbands once served in Germany.





As GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik told the New York Post,

“Typical liberal ‘do as I say, not as I do.’ This is what socialism looks like.”

And so, the Obamas felt obliged to reduce his arguably Lucifarian guest list down to “family and friends.” But political power and wealth buys you a lot of friends. And so, not even the New York Times announced the actual number of party attendees.

Instead, those among the disinvited became the story.

Former political advisor David Axelrod, comedians Conan O’Brien and David Letterman, and interview queen Oprah Winfrey were a few among those tagged party-unworthy.

Poor would-be POTUS Pelosi

Some of the disinvited did not get word they were given the unceremonious heave ho until arriving on the island. Surely that was the case for Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Edgartown residents caught glimpses of the old-school limousine liberal skulking around the quaint hamlet, of which the tiny island Chappaquiddick is a famous part. That’s thanks to the late Senator Ted Kennedy’s wrong turn that drowned a young woman not his wife.

Britain’s Daily Mail reports that while Pelosi and fellow disinvitee Oprah Winfrey had lunch at the exclusive Vineyard Havens Country Club, avid golfer Obama – fresh off the links – approached the pair.

The tabloid’s inside source did not hear screaming or notice the throwing of cutlery and fine China.

The “Reverend” Al “Shameless” Sharpton joins Barack Hussein Obama at this Lucifarian gathering on exclusive Martha’s Vineyard

Meanwhile, race hustler and former MSNBC on-air personality, the Rev. Al Sharpton, was spotted checking in to a Martha’s Vineyard hotel. Clearly, he made Obama’s guest list.

The delighted Sharpton even posted a homily via Instagram during his morning workout.

As he adjusted his Michael Jordan “Jumpman” headband, the right reverend reminded his flock of the New Testament’s telling of Jesus’s tempting by Satan, who showed him…

“… the powers and capitals of the world and all its wealth and grandeur – and said if you bow to me, I’ll give you the kingdoms of the world. And Jesus resisted and stayed the course of righteousness… You and I must always remember that there’s always going to be the test, the temptation to do something other than what we were born and called and chosen to do.”

But in the Rev. Al Sharpton’s case, Satan’s tempting draw, his power and wealth, proved far too enticing. And besides, fellow guests to the nefarious dark mass on Martha’s Vineyard included the likes of actor Tom Hanks and director Stephen Spielberg. And, of course, Barack Hussein Obama.

Deliver us from evil.