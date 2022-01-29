Avalanche of fake IDs from China are an election fraud threat

WASHINGTON, D.C.: For years now multiple background news stories have reported on fake identification cards flooding into the United States of America. The fake news sources and faux-checkers have said, without presenting evidence, that these fraudulent cards are not a threat to our national elections as there is no proof the people taking possession of these cards intend to use them to commit voter fraud. (Thousands of fake IDs from China seized in Cincinnati)

As the kids these days would ask, “Brah, how stupid are you?!”

Conversely, these fake “news sources” and supposed “fact-checkers” have no proof that is not their future intended use. One thing we can all be sure of is if somebody over the legal drinking age is ordering these fake IDs up online, they are not going to be used to obtain alcohol so what else would be their point other than some other nefarious activity be? Crickets from mainstream news sources and fake fact-checkers.

Here is a shortlist of some of the more popular stories to hit the news cycle recently:

“State and federal agents bust fake IDs racket” – Westchester and Fairfield County Business Journal





“CBP Agents Seize Large Shipments Of Fake U.S. Driver’s Licenses From Hong Kong” – Capitol Hill Times

“Fake OSHA Card Reveals Vast Criminal ID Scheme” – The Patch

“Fake vaccine cardmakers, sellers facing federal charges” – WGN TV

“For $200, You Can Trade Crypto With a Fake ID” – Coin Desk

“Fake IDs Have Improved Dramatically. Has Your Screening Process?” – Forbes

“Over 19K Fraudulent IDs Seized by CBP Officers in Chicago” – U.S. Customs and Border Protection

If you are anybody with a platform on the Worldwide Web saying these cards have no relevance to US elections, you are at best terribly naive.

At worst, you are one of those who wishes to see Democrats continue their tyranny through fraudulent elections.

The fact of the matter is you have no business running your mouth about the issue, but I defend your right to be wrong.

However, what you are saying is 100% speculation without fact. What we can safely say is people buy these cards for purposes of committing fraud and engaging in illegal activities. There is no other reason to have them. Well, getting into a bar in Washington, D.C., but that is another story. (DC mayor announces vaccine mandate for restaurants, bars, starting in January.)

On the lighter side, some underage kids will pass for 21 and get served alcohol illegally. On the more serious side, an adult can gain access to a card for some nefarious activity

Given the last political election of November 2020, yes, these fake IDs can even be used to throw an election away from the popular will of “We, the people,” by counting a bunch of bogus votes from people who either do not exist or are not American citizens allowed to vote in our elections.

China increasingly seems to be the biggest source of fake IDs

Another area where the Chinese influx in America is a huge problem that needs to be addressed. The best way to combat this crime seems to be to cut off the supply at the source and yet websites continue to flourish:

Law enforcement officials need to find ways to crack down on the delivery system. Give law enforcement the ability to take down such websites as they are identified in our country. A recent Google web search found the first 25 web addresses to similar in design and purpose.

While laws can vary from state to state, there are always consequences for being caught with a fake ID.

Many do not know those caught using a fake ID to misrepresent their age for the purchase of alcohol can be charged with a third-degree misdemeanor. This can result in a year of jail time and a maximum fine of up to $2,500. Also, being caught with a fake ID for any reason could lead to a six-month driver’s license suspension.

Because our high schools and colleges are not teaching these consequences, this is a good conversation to have with your children before it is too late.

Fake Covid-19 vaccination cards for proof of immunization are becoming very popular.

They allow people to resume their normal lives pre-pandemic without vaccination. These are a must-have for certain activities both for recreational such as dining and work-related relative to keeping a job. (Two New York nurses were arrested after making $1.5 million in fake Covid vaccine card scheme)

And speaking of criminals and nefarious activities, when did Washington, D.C., pass Covid-19 vaccinations cards into law as a legal document? Furthermore, why did our idiots in office not question Tony Fauci about all the blank spaces for future boosters? Why did these elected officials not come back to their respective states to inform their constituents about this change of direction for America? Putting these vaccine mandate provisions before our elected spokespersons – those guys and gals in Congress who are supposed to be protecting our rights and lives?

You would have to be braindead to not ask the obvious in this situation.

We want to know who decided what is an essential business from the non-essential business at the start of this supposed pandemic in 2020? And when.

It is high time Americans demand voter IDs be taken more seriously than Tony Fauci’s Covid-19 vaccine ID that will pass into history as an illegal move of a tyrannical government takeover of America. Possibly with an end goal of genocide. Will there be a future museum with piles of vaccine cards representing those killed by the vaccines? Only time will tell.

It is high time Americans demand answers from our Washington, D.C. elected officials of the things they have done behind our backs related to this pandemic. Also, how much did these elected officials profit due to insider information of what was to come in 2020?

One could reasonably speculate that Joe Biden must have a connection to this problem, given his close ties to China? We spent years listening to Democrats scream about Russian collusion. Maybe it is time to start asking about Biden China Collusion?

