ALASKA: On September 16, the UK, US, and Australia announced the formation of a new security initiative, AUKUS. An essential section of the agreement includes plans to construct at least eight nuclear submarines. Furthermore to equip its armed forces with US cruise missiles using American and British technology. The first submarines should be operational within the next fifteen years (2036).

As if Australia didn’t have enough challenges, their new alliance with the United States and the United Kingdom-a trilateral agreement with the acronym AUKUS-has already provoked negative and aggressive responses. Nations including France, Russia, the European Union, and China have publicly criticized the pact.

As the Global Times, a Chinese communist government media outlet, stated:

“No matter how Australia arms itself, it is still a running dog of the US. We advise Canberra not to think that it has the capability to intimidate China if it acquires nuclear-powered submarines and offensive missiles. If Australia dares to provoke China more blatantly because of that, or even find fault militarily, China will certainly punish it with no mercy.”

‘AUKUS’ alliance ‘seriously damages regional peace and stability, intensifies the arms race, and undermines the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.’

The US administration and media argue that this trilateral agreement will “promote security in the Indo Pacific region.” On the contrary, in conjunction with the “QUAD” consultations, this pact is causing a strategic shift. A shift that is confusing and angering several historical allies of all three countries, the UK, the USA, and Australia.

French leaders, the European Union, and New Zealand

There are two points of view regarding the decision by Australia to cancel the contract with the French company, Naval Group.

French shipbuilder Naval Group expressed “disappointment” at the announcement, as it meant Canberra was “abandoning their contract for a dozen diesel-electric submarines.” The Australian press reported the value of that contract at AU$90 billion (US$66 billion).

Australia, however, was “long unhappy with the cost blowouts and missed deadlines of [the] French programme,” argued Australian reporter Trent Murray. “In the eyes of Canberra, Naval Group simply didn’t deliver what was being paid for.”

Australia felt it had to act and did so in concert with consultations with the Biden and Johnson (UK) administrations.

The USA convinced the EU to coordinate sanctions on Chinese officials over Xinjiang last year.

This provoked a negative response from Beijing, China. Thus prompting the EU parliamentarians to freeze the ‘China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment’ (CAI in January 2021) deal in protest.

It seems the EU supposed that the new American administration would be pleased and continue to put European interests and security at the center of their (US) foreign policy.

The “QUAD”

The Biden administration has other plans and focus. Biden is concentrating on “The Quad” –the U.S., India, Japan, and Australia in the Indo-Pacific region. The US State Department recently posted this message about their meetings on its website:

“Senior officials from the United States, Australia, India, and Japan met virtually as part of regular Quad consultations to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific region. This meeting seeks to build on and implement the historic discussions held between President Biden, Prime Minister Morrison, Prime Minister Modi, and Prime Minister Suga during the inaugural Quad Leaders’ Summit on March 12, 2021.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reports that her country, an intelligence-sharing ally of the AUKUS members, was not asked to join the group. However, Ardern also stated, “that was natural as New Zealand opposes nuclear submarines.”

Chen Hong, director of the Australian Studies Center at East China Normal University in Shanghai, said that.

“It’s possible that Australia would provide some supports to China in joining CPTPP in exchange for China to reopen its market to Australian products, especially before the election next year, fixing trade ties with China would be a major political achievement for the ruling party of Australia.”

It is instructive to note China has increased its trade and influence significantly throughout the world in the last two decades (see chart insert). Moreover, it has done this as part of its overall mission for global “influence” escalating since Xi Jinping declared himself “President for Life” in early 2019.

While China may threaten Australia’s security, markets, and supply chains, Australia has serious threats from within.

Australian policymakers are imposing what observers note is “medical tyranny.” Becoming more like the dictatorship of China with every lockdown and draconian edict. One could rightly ask if Australia is in any respect a “free country.” Or has it returned to being a 21st-century penal colony?

As an Australian internet writer named “Ethan” posted on Identity Dixie.com:

“If a country indefinitely forbids its own citizens from leaving its borders, strands tens of thousands of its citizens abroad, puts strict rules on intrastate travel, prohibits citizens from leaving home without an excuse from an official government list, mandates masks even when people are outdoors and socially distanced, deploys the military to enforce those rules, bans protest, and arrests and fines dissenters, is that country still a liberal democracy?”

That’s the reality of Australia today. Protests in Melbourne, Victoria last week brought some of the issues of Australia’s extremely restrictive lockdowns since March 2020, to headlines all over the world.

Two prominent Australian politicians and a health minister even used the words “New World Order” when justifying their draconian rules.

Australian leaders have pushed for government-funded programs and companies to mandate (force) workers to take the vaccine. This includes Qantas Airlines.

“The Transport Workers Union (TWU) slammed Qantas for pushing ahead with the announcement on mandatory vaccination without consulting workers and had not addressed concerns about the vaccine.”

The Australian Ministry of Health targets Aboriginal people under “Health Protection for Indigenous Communities.” Both New South Wales and Queensland are going door to door to “check-in” on Aboriginal families. Thus ensuring ensure they abide by quarantine rules and take the vaccine.

There are now checkpoints run by Australian law enforcement within and between Australian state borders.

The new Australian prison camps are called “Resilience Centres.”

Australian states have accelerated building “quarantine centres” or prison camps, forcibly isolated and detained. The current mandate is forcing Australian citizens into “camps in the Northern Territory.” While charging vast sums of money to the detainees.

“International and interstate travelers to the Northern Territory are required by law to undertake 14 days of quarantine in supervised accommodation under the Public and Environmental Health Act 2011. The accommodation is determined by the Northern Territory Government. *

Individuals entering mandatory supervised quarantine in the Northern Territory will be charged a rate of $2,500 per person or $5,000 for a family of two or more people for 14 days. Any person found breaching quarantine regulations will be liable for fines. There are two mandatory supervised quarantine facilities in the Northern Territory. Centre for National Resilience in Howard Springs, Darwin Alice Springs Quarantine Facility, Alice Springs You are required to quarantine at the facility closest to your entry into the Northern Territory unless otherwise directed by the Chief Health Officer or their delegate.”

Howard Springs Quarantine Centre, Northern Territory Australia 2021

The Australian army is in New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland, enforcing quarantine rules in a show of force.

Additionally, they will impose hefty fines for “dangerous behaviors.”

These include having more than five people at your home, going beyond a five-kilometer radius from your home, going outside maskless, and refusing to be “contact traced”.

“Australia’s two most populous states are trialing facial recognition software that lets police check people are home during COVID-19 quarantine, expanding trials that have sparked controversy to the vast majority of the country’s population. Little-known tech firm Genvis Pty Ltd said on a website for its software that New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, home to Sydney, Melbourne, and more than half of Australia’s 25 million population, were trialing its facial recognition products.”

In 2020 Australian Genvis Pty Ltd, with Western Australian state police, wrote programs to help “enforce pandemic movement restrictions. Genvis Pty Ltd states it hopes to sell its services abroad soon.

Australian Restrictions on Treatments, besides restricting movement, social interaction, and business operations. They are also restricting effective, proven treatments against COVID, SARs, CORONA viruses. This is a strategy employed by the US Democrats against “Red States”. Case in point, Florida is being penalized by the Biden administration dramatically cutting their state’s supply of monoclonal antibody treatments and politicizing medical treatment protocols.

There is no standard protocol for treatment in Australian hospitals and clinics except for the experimental “COVID vaccine.”

Looks like the people of Australia 🇦🇺 are at a breaking point pic.twitter.com/jPgf2lUOV9 — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) September 18, 2021

The Australia medical licensing bureau threatens any doctor or health practitioner who “interferes” with the vaccine program.

In addition, they will be “investigated” and possibly lose their license to practice medicine. Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), has introduced new restrictions on the prescribing of ivermectin for COVID-19 and other “off-label “use.

The Australian government says they will not lift restrictions until the COVID vaccination rate is between 70-80%. This is for those age 16 and over.

As of this week, the Australian government is hinting they may lift restrictions by October 2021. But then again, they may not.

Australia, the only island, continent nation on the planet, is under threat from within and without.

Following their joint AUKUS announcement Biden had to thank “that guy down-under for showing us how it is done”. As one Twitter poster says:

Your next America! — Elizabeth (@Elizabe34983140) September 18, 2021

