August Expose report states 80% of U.K.’s Covid deaths were vaccinated

WASHINGTON: There is a new report out of the United Kingdom that strongly questions the validity of Covid-19 vaccinations. In August 80% of the people who died of Covid-19 had received vaccinations. This offers more proof that the vaccination efforts are a complete and utter failure. That the breakthrough cases designated by Tony Fauci are actually vaccine failures. (‘EXCLUSIVE 80% of Covid-19 deaths in August were people who had been vaccinated according to Public Health data’ – The Expose)

The bombshell report is from the United Kingdom alternative online news site ‘The Expose‘. It was later picked up by other news websites around the world. But not covered by US Main Stream Media.

The conclusion from the report is that the causes of death were not accurate. Furthermore, a comparison of data from last summer without vaccines availability to this summer, when vaccines were given to about 80% of the UK population, is missing..

Excerpts taken from The Expose:

“Therefore, the true number of deaths by vaccination status between the 19th August 2021 and the 26th August 2021 are as follows:

Unvaccinated population 6 deaths

Partly vaccinated population 2 deaths

Fully vaccinated population 34 deaths

If we base these deaths on occurring two weeks after the number of confirmed cases, then we can work out the case-fatality rate.”

“In the week beginning 7th August, there were 3,788 confirmed cases among the unvaccinated population. Therefore based on the unvaccinated death figures of 6 in the week beginning 19th August the case-fatality rate is 0.15%. However, when we carry out the same calculation for the fully vaccinated population hospitalizations (34) and cases (3,490) we can see that the case-hospitalization rate is 1%.

Therefore, this shows that the Covid-19 injections are increasing the risk of death when exposed to Covid-19 by a huge 566% rather than reducing the risk by the 95% claimed by the vaccine manufacturers and authorities.”

“What’s even more concerning about this is that the number of confirmed cases among the fully vaccinated population has risen significantly in the most recent week compared to four weeks prior. Therefore the number of hospitalizations and deaths that could occur in the next few weeks could possibly be enough for the authorities to justify another lockdown.

The data clearly shows the jabs do not prevent infection or transmission, and it clearly shows that they are increasing the risk of hospitalization and death rather than reducing the risk.”

The UK currently offers Pfizer, Moderna, Oxford/AstraZeneca, and the one-shot Janssen vaccines.





The report provided data on testing, quarantining, vaccinations, cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

It gets very interesting as it shows that the majority of confirmed cases are now among the vaccinated. In the week from 28th August to 3rd September, the report shows 20,744 confirmed cases among the unvaccinated. They are more likely to be tested because they have not yet been vaccinated. But it also shows 5,508 confirmed cases among the partly vaccinated population, And 16,810 cases among the fully vaccinated population.

Testing in these two populations are less likely as vaccination rates are higher.

What this means is that between 28th August and 3rd September there were 22,318 cases among the vaccinated population which was almost 2,000 more than the unvaccinated population.”

The Expose concludes:

“Therefore, this shows that the Covid-19 injections are increasing the risk of death when exposed to Covid-19 by a huge 566% rather than reducing the risk by the 95% claimed by the vaccine manufacturers and authorities.”

And wraps with:

“We’re living in strange times, and if you believe the Covid-19 vaccination program is working because the authorities on the television tell you that it is, then you must surely find it extremely strange that the UK is in the middle of a third wave in the middle of summer?”

Also, see ‘The Expose’ article ‘FDA experts reveal the Covid-19 Vaccines are killing at least 2 people for every 1 life they save as they vote 16 2 against the approval of booster shots’ and 161,848 people have died after having a Covid-19 vaccine during the first 6 months of 2021 in England according to official data

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.”

Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

