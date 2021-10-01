Attorney Tom Renz speaking on Clay Clark’s ReAwaken America Tour

COLORADO SPRINGS: “Clay Clark’s ReAwaken America Tour” has been quietly holding a series of sold-out conservative events. With events this weekend in Oklahoma and later in Dallas and Austin Texas, they won’t be ending anytime soon. Joining the tour have been popular conservatives such as Gen. Mike Flynn, Mike Lindell, Sydney Powell, Reverand Artur Pawloski, and Ohio Attorney Thomas Renz. All names are on the linked pages of CDN, but most recently Thomas Renz.

Renz is bringing awareness to the right of all Americans to demand the ability to give informed consent. Before they take or are forced to take, the Covid-19 vaccines.

During a previous appearance, Renz shocked the crowd of thousands in attendance and more watching via live stream saying:

That data from the Medicare Tracking System reveals that 19,400 people less than 80 years old have died within 14 days of receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine.

In addition, 28,065 people have died that are over the age of 80 within 14 days of receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Total number of American Citizens that died within 14 days of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is 48,465 according to hard data revealed in the Medicare Tracking System. The treasonous criminal acts of the CDC. Including the mandate that if you die within 14 days of vaccination, you will be listed as dying from Covid.

In CDN’s July article ‘Covid-19 vaccines and your right to informed consent’, Attorney Renz quotes a Covid misinformation whistleblower.

After being sworn in, under penalty of perjury, she stated that she estimated at least 45K people had died from the Covid-19 Vaccines. (ATTORNEY THOMAS RENZ: 45,000 U.S. DEATHS WITHIN THREE DAYS OF THE JAB 7/18/21 ANAHEIM – VIDEO)





The MSM Fact-Checker response was that ‘USA Today’ Fact Checkers and other fact-checking services like Snopes claimed that Renz and the whistleblower were providing ‘misinformation’. Yet Renz has supporters as well. (Official data shows 8 times as many people have died due to the Covid Vaccines in 6 months than people who have died of Covid-19 in 18 months)

The ‘Trusted News Initiative’ is defined as:

“An industry collaboration of major news and tech organizations will work together to rapidly identify and stop the spread of harmful Coronavirus disinformation.” The Trusted News Initiative (TNI) was set up last year (2020) to protect audiences and users from disinformation, particularly around moments of jeopardy, such as elections.

TNI partners include the BBC, Facebook, Google/YouTube, Twitter, Microsoft, AFP, Reuters, European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), The Hindu, CBC/Radio-Canada, First Draft, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.”

However, in reading between the lines, the TNI sounds more like a Nazi fascist collaboration to keep the truth from seeping out to the general public. (Trusted News Initiative or Corrupted News Initiative? Mission: Systematic censorship of the world’s top public health experts)

The revelations Attorney Renz presented as facts about Covid-19 vaccinations include that the ‘Trusted News Initiative’ is a narrative of lockstep misinformation and propaganda. Attorney Thomas Renz and his whistleblower were correct all along. He has promised litigation to follow as, “I sue everybody.”

“Thomas Renz | Exposing the Fraud of Dr. Fauci and How to Win in the Court of Law and the Court of Public Opinion” – Thrivetime Show: Business School without the BS (30 minutes)

Since July of this summer, after he revealed the first whistleblower, more whistleblowers have come forth.

Attorney Renz is putting more of the pieces of the puzzle together. The goal is to provide the hard data on Covid related and vaccine deaths from CMS Medicare Tracking System. (CMSM)

Renz uses the CMSM tracking system to support whistleblower claims. Then he turns his attention to the number of people who were killed by Fauci protocol for Remdesivir. Remdesivir death data from the Medicare Tracking System reveals that of the 7,960 patients treated with Remdesivir 2,058 died, a mortality rate of 25.9%.

The Remdesivir Treatment data showed 46% of people died within 14 days of the Remdesivir Treatment at the direction of Dr. Anthony Fauci. Attorney Renz also reported serious adverse events were reported in 131 of the 532 patients who received Remdesivir. That is a rate of 24.6%. However, Dr. Trump was cured of Covid, in part, due to treatment with Remdesivir.

Attorney Renz said, “This begs the question; Why is this the protocol in American Hospitals? Does this appear ‘Safe and Effective’ to you?!”

At Clay Clark’s ReAwaken America Tour in Colorado Springs, Renz reveals two of the whistleblower are nurses.

They revealed to him that they have seen a 2 tier system of health care depending on the patients ‘vaccination status.’ Renz said,

“The nurses revealed to me that patients that are vaccinated are getting Ivermectin, which is proven to heal people. But if you are unvaccinated, they put you on Remdesivir in the hopes that you will die.” (CDN is not able to independently verify these statements)

Another finding is when Renz reveals that the FDA is working with CMSM real-time data to gather data on Covid-19 adverse events.

This is while the US population is told repeatedly the vaccines are safe and effective. Attorney Renz stated,

“This information has never been given to the public, and you will see why they have kept it hidden and never published. It’s very damning, and this data reveals that the FDA knew what was coming, let it happen, and thousands and thousands have died or been injured!”

Renz reveals that in New York, the number of people who experienced adverse events after the vaccine shot is in the thousands. Adverse events including cardiovascular events, getting Covid-19, and death. At least 13 side effects are reported in the tracking system, according to Renz.

“Remember, these are ‘side effects that the government, media, and social media continue to tell the public that is not happening. The mantra of ‘safe and effective’ must stop after today’s information.”

A copy of Attorney Renz’s speech along with data from the hidden vaccine tracking system will be posted on his website.

Note: Communities Digital News does not intend the above to be medical advice. The above is only information. Any medical decisions you make should be made with the guidance of your doctor or other health care professional.

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “bringing little known facts to people who want to know the truth.”

Mark is “on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

