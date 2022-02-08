Assessing the history of holding the Olympics in a totalitarian society

As the Olympics proceed in Beijing, there is increased attention being paid to what holding this event in a totalitarian society, where free speech is banned and genocide against the Uyghur Muslim minority is underway, really means.

Rafael Medoff, founding director of the David S. Wyman Institute of Holocaust Studies, and the author of more than 20 books about Jewish history and the Holocaust, has written an article entitled, “The Beijing Olympics Looks a Lot Like Nazi Germany’s.”

It appeared in The Forward, a national Jewish publication.

“For Adolf Hitler in 1936,” writes Medoff, “the Games were a chance to make the Nazi regime seem reasonable and distract from his oppression of German Jews. For Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the Olympics represent an opportunity to turn the world’s attention away from what the U.S. government and human rights groups have said is his genocidal persecution of China’s largely Muslim Uyghur minority. Then, as now, the international community has largely gone along with the deadly charade. No American officials were present at the opening ceremony, in accordance with the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of what critics have dubbed the ‘Genocide games.’”

Only ten other countries joined the U.S. in this limited protest, keeping their diplomats home but letting their athletes participate. Medoff notes that





“No Muslim-majority countries joined the diplomatic boycott despite the genocide of their fellow Muslims nor, sadly, did Israel.”

Many observers and commentators are downplaying the totalitarian nature of the Chinese Communist society, just as in 1936 many downplayed the nature of Hitler’s Nazi regime. Commentator Andy Browne of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, made it sound as if the persecution of the Uyghurs is a matter of dispute. He said three times—-in a matter of a few seconds—-that the foreign descriptions of Chinese persecution are “allegations” which the Chinese government “strongly denies.”

Worse, he said that what they are alleging is that China is committing “a form of cultural genocide.”

In Rafael Medoff’s view,

“There’s nothing ‘Cultural’ about the well-documented crimes against humanity China is committing, including forced sterilization, torture, and internment of Uyghurs.”

When Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Moray offended Beijing by tweeting sympathetically about Hong Kong’s “fight for freedom,”. superstar Lebron James called Morey “misinformed and the NBA pressured Morey to apologize. In 1936, the American media’s generally positive coverage of the Berlin Olympics vindicated Hitler’s hope that he could use the Games to soften Nazi Germany’s image.

The New York Times praised the German government for its “flawless hospitality.”

A Los Angeles Times correspondent wrote that “Zeus, in his Golden days, never witnessed a show as grand as this.”

An editorial in that newspaper even predicted that “the spirit of the Olympiads would “save the world from another purge of blood.”

Even President Franklin Roosevelt told Rabbi Stephen S. Wise how impressed he was to learn from two tourists who attended the Games in Berlin that synagogues are crowded and apparently there is nothing very wrong with the situation of Germany’s Jews at present.

Rafael Medoff asks:

“Will the international community once again enjoy the athletic spectacle and turn away from the human rights crisis unfolding…was the owner of the Golden State Warriors right when he recently said that ‘nobody cares about the Uyghurs?’”

When Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) tried to buy airtime to run an ad featuring Enes Kanter Freedom—-one of the few professional athletes willing to speak out against the Chinese genocidal actions and suppression of freedom, NBC said “No.” The ad Rep. Waltz tried to buy airtime for names and criticizes those American companies who decided to sponsor the Olympics in China, including Coca-Cola, Nike, Procter and Gamble, and Visa.

In the ad, Enes Freedom makes a bold call for Americans to “stand for freedom, defund the dictators,” and said, “When you see ‘made in China’ put it down.”

A spokesman for Rep.Waltz reported that

“NBC will not run the ad unless we remove the corporate logos of companies. It defeats a major purpose of the ad: to highlight U.S. sponsored culpability with China’s human rights abuses.”

The Western refusal to identify Communism’s true nature has a long history. Lenin predicted that Western businessmen, so eager for profit, would sell him the arms necessary to defeat the West. When I worked in the U.S. Senate during the years of the Cold War, I helped organize a series of Senate hearings about religious persecution in the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. I remember receiving a letter from the World Council of Churches denying that religion was being persecuted in Communist countries.

And Many Western intellectuals denied the tyranny Communism had imposed.

Consider the German playwright Bertolt Brecht, who created the modern propaganda play. When he visited the Manhattan apartment of American philosopher Sidney Hook in 1935, Stalin’s purges were just beginning. Hook, raising the cases of Zinoviev and Kamenev, asked Brecht how he could bear to work with the American Communists who were trumpeting their guilt. Brecht replied that the U.S. Communists were no good, nor were the Germans either and that the only body which mattered was the Soviet party, Hook pointed out that they were all part of the same movement, responsible for the arrest and imprisonment of innocent former comrades.

Brecht replied, “As for them, the more innocent they are, the more they deserve to be shot.”

Hook got up, went to the next room, and brought Brecht’s hat and coat.

We could fill pages with such examples. And now, we seem to have learned little from the past. Today, American business is eager to overlook—-or deny— China’s totalitarian nature, and many are prepared to permit Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine with no serious consequences. It was the same with our reaction to Nazism at the time of the 1936 Olympics.

Sadly, we seem to have learned little from history.

