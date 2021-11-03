As goes Virginia, so goes the Republic

Nothing is more basic and fundamental than the relationship between parents and their children. Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial race hinged on one basic question.

Is it government-run schools and their staff who hold the unchallenged right to instill moral values in children or is it the exclusive domain of parents?

Virginia’s Democrat Gov. Terry McAuliffe preferred the former. “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” said McAuliffe when challenged on the use of sexually explicit materials in schools.

And US Attorney General Merrick Garland’s threat to have FBI agents label concerned parents ‘domestic terrorists’ for their vocal opposition at school board meetings didn’t help McAuliffe’s cause one bit.

Youngkin’s victory, you see, was a win for parents over the omnipresent state’s drive to mold young minds in its twisted image.

Youngkin also served as an avatar for President Donald J. Trump.





MSNBC hosts criticized the now-governor elect for parroting Trump’s so-called “racism” and for supporting the Jan. 6 “insurrectionists.”

If that is so, Tuesday’s Youngkin victory shows a majority in the Commonwealth of Virginia have joined the Trump resistance against the Deep-State/Democrat/media complex.

Remember the recent gathering of alleged “white supremacists” that huddled near Youngkin’s campaign bus?

It lit up the Twitter mob until it was revealed they were operatives working for the creepy never-Trump organization “The Lincoln Project.”

That means Youngkin’s victory also serves as a thumb in the eye to Democrat-subservient Republicans. Those who would like the GOP to return to its ineffectual roots. Those who become lightheaded and drop to a fainting couch when witnessing Trump’s combative and confrontational brand of politics.

Some Republicans were understandably skeptical that Youngkin could win an election with fraud-prone mail-in voting still in place. But the Republican victory in Virginia signals that a considerable number of Democrats are just as concerned as Republicans with the wrong-headed direction of the country. Furthermore, they’re just as disgusted by the socialist shift of their party under the Joe Biden/Bernie Sanders regime.

While speaking on behalf of Biden’s languishing, pork-filled “human infrastructure bill,” Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said:

“As you’ve heard me say when people ask me, what are the three most important issues facing the Congress, I always say the same thing: our children, our children, our children.”

Gov. McAuliffe showed usually apathetic parents that children are not objects of concern for Democrats and their constituent, education-lobby special interests. Instead, they are human shields in the culture war. Hostages against growing public skepticism in government-defined moral values and their teaching.

The parent’s victory in Virginia tells McAuliffe, Pelosi, and other radical Democrats that when it comes to imparting moral values to a new generation,

“They are OUR children, OUR children, OUR children.”

Oh, and, “Let’s Go, Brandon!”

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. A cigar and bourbon aficionado, Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist.

