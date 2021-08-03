PARKER COUNTY, TEXAS: Army Intelligence Captain Seth Keshel (ret.) went from baseball analytics to military intelligence. Followed by a providential meeting with General Michael Flynn that changed his life forever. By all accounts, he is a 6’-6” numbers genius. He grew up in Mississippi as an Army brat going to Ole Miss. He appears to be one of several who will bring the bogus Biden presidency down.

Seth Keshel is an elections data expert who released his final national report on fraud numbers over the weekend. Keshel served six years as an Army officer in the Middle East in the Military Intelligence completing his service at the rank of Captain.

Capt. Keshel examined the final vote counts in all 50 states

Keshel employing scientific consideration to estimated numbers based on changing state dynamics and trends to come up with his estimated voter fraud in each state.

He published his results on his popular Telegram page. Keshel confirms President Trump won all the states in question – Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, and Minnesota. Keshel believes cyber-flipping may have affected the results in New Mexico, Virginia, New Jersey, and New Hampshire.





Mike Lindell may produce that evidence in his upcoming Cyber Symposium. (Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium Scheduled for August 10, 11, 12 in Sioux Falls)Keshel’s investigation found there were conservatively 8,144,000 excess Joe Biden votes recorded in the 2020 election. More than enough to prove that Donald Trump, not Joe Biden, is the actual winner of the 2020 President Election.

The map above was released by Keshel the morning of August 2nd. Keshel saying,

“Here is a tale of the tape for Excess Biden Votes based on trend analysis in the modern political era, considering population growth/decline, recent voter history, and registration information, including registration by party. My estimates are always lenient and do not account for the cyber flipping of votes.

Trump won: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, and Minnesota .”

Keshel has not received the attention he deserves. He has been on the trail of election fraud going back to last November after the election when he reported to Wisconsin on their election fraud.

“Declaration of Seth Keshel

Pursuant to 28 U.S.C Section 1746, I, Seth Keshel, made the following declaration.

I am over the age of 21 years and I am under no legal disability, which would prevent me from giving this declaration. I am a trained data analyst with experience in multiple fields, including service in the United States Army as a Captain of Military Intelligence, with a one-year combat tour in Afghanistan. My experience includes political involvement requiring a knowledge of election trends and voting behavior. I reside at (redacted). My affidavit highlights substantial deviance from statistical norms and results regarding voting patterns in Wisconsin. All 2020-related voting totals are taken from the Decision Desk HQ unofficial tracker, are not certified, and are subject to change from the time of the creation of this affidavit. Wisconsin has shown a steady decrease for support in Democratic presidential nominees since Barack Obama won the state by 13.91% in 2008. He won Wisconsin again in 2012, but only by a margin of 6.94%, and Republican Donald Trump won the state by 0.77% in 2016. As part of an overall working-class voter shift, Wisconsin has moved in the same manner as Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and Minnesota – decreasing levels of support for Democratic nominees, and by consequence of this shift, increasing levels of support for Republican nominees. This shift is captured in visual form in Exhibit A to this affidavit. The following counties have cast more Democratic presidential votes than cast for Obama in 2008, when he won the state by 13.91%: Ozaukee – 26,515 Biden votes, a 31.5% increase from 2016, and 28.8% more than cast for Obama in 2008. President Trump has increased his vote share by 11.3%, receiving 33,912 votes. Democratic vote shifts were -6.9% in 2012 and +5.3% in 2016. Dane – 260,157 Biden votes, a 19.5% increase from 2016, and 26.3% more than cast for Obama in 2008. President Trump has increased his vote share by 10.5%, receiving 78,789 votes. Democratic vote shifts were +4.9% in 2012 and +0.8% in 2016. Dane County is home to the University of Wisconsin. President Obama had record support, turnout, and enthusiasm among college-age students and did not have to navigate pandemicrelated challenges to turn out these voters, which makes Biden’s total extremely suspicious. Waukesha – 103,867 Biden votes, a 31.1% increase from 2016, and 21.7% more than cast for Obama in 2008. President Trump has increased his vote share by 12.0%, receiving 159,633 votes. Democratic vote shifts were -7.7% in 2012 and +0.6% in 2016. St. Croix – 23,190 Biden votes, a 32.7% increase from 2016, and 9.5% more than cast for Obama in 2008. President Trump has increased his vote share by 22.8%, receiving 32,190 votes. Democratic vote shifts were -6.0% in 2012 and -12.2% in 2016, making such a sharp Democratic turnabout in the face of a strong President Trump vote increase extremely suspect. Washington – 26,647 Biden votes, a 27.8% increase from 2016, and 3.6% more than cast for Obama in 2008. President Trump has increased his vote share by 16.4%, receiving 60,235 votes. Democratic vote shifts were -9.9% in 2012 and -10.0% in 2016. A rebound of 27.8% for Democrats from two consecutive cycles of heavy losses, particularly with President Trump reconsolidating the Republican Party base and lost third-party voters, seems unlikely. Bayfield – 6,155 Biden votes, a 24.3% increase from 2016, and 3.1% more than cast for Obama in 2008. President Trump has increased his vote share by 12.0%, receiving 4,617 votes. Democratic vote shifts were +1.0% in 2012 and -18.9% in 2016. Milwaukee County’s voter rolls shrank from 2016 to 2020, after losing 13.1% of President Obama’s Democratic vote total from 2012; however, this year, Milwaukee County has surged in Democratic votes to nearly equal Obama re-election levels with 317,251 votes, even as President Trump has made an increase of 6.6% in votes. With a declining voter roll, Milwaukee County was likely on track to cast less than 275,000 Democratic ballots this year. Combining these resurgent totals with the transparency issues experienced on the early morning hours of November 4, their current total of 317,251 is strikingly suspect. President Trump has vastly increased his vote share in the entirety of Wisconsin, and also in the rural parts of the state, including the counties he flipped from Democratic to Republican in 2016; however, against the trends of the previous election, the Democrats have increased at greater margins than Trump has, thereby erasing margin gain, and allowing for suspicious vote totals in Milwaukee, Dane, Ozaukee, Waukesha, St. Croix, and other counties with strikingly high Democratic vote totals to overwhelm Trump’s totals. A county classification of Wisconsin is available in

Exhibit B to this affidavit and a full analysis of Wisconsin’s voter irregularities is available in Exhibit C.

Seth Keshel

(Signature of Seth Keshel redacted)

17 Nov. 2020”

Captain Keshel joined Bannon’s War Room to talk about how the 2020 election defies a century of historical election data. The numbers and analytics prove Joe Biden’s November 3rd victory was neither probable or possible.

Keshel’s analysis focuses on population growth and party registration trends to find election data discrepancies throughout the country.

‘Seth Keshel on War Room Exposes Texas Election Fraud’ – The Gateway Pundit

You can watch his interview here for 10 minutes.

A more detailed interview of an hour is here:

‘Captain Seth Keshel: The Numbers Don’t Lie. The Election was STOLEN.’

########

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.” Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

LinkedIn

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parler

Lead image courtesy of: The Definitive Case Proving Donald Trump Won the Election