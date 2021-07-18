Army General Milley failing his oath Constitution, President and America

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Tucker Carlson of FOX News recently called out the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army General Mark Milley, for his failures in holding office. Failures to his oath of office, his Commander in Chief, and America.

“I, Mark A. Milley, do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”

If one looks back to bygone days, election integrity was the responsibility of the FBI, DOJ, and Congress. These days we have new offices created within the last 25 years that claim it is their responsibility. We now have DHS and CISA as well as NSA and CSS.

Regardless, the Constitution holds that the Military can ultimately be called upon to be responsible for election integrity.

Army General Mark Milley as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff did not just fail in his duties; he was derelict in duty because of his hatred for President Donald J. Trump. As such, an officer and a gentleman would have removed himself from office rather than tarnish his good name and disgrace the office he holds and the uniform he wears.





Two Washington Post reporters who wrote a book may have inadvertently exposed Milley as going rouge in a way that should get him relieved of duty right now. In their new book, ‘I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year’, Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker show Milley’s, and possibly their own, ignorance of the Constitution and a country operated for/by/of the people.

Milley is not the only one to disgrace himself and his uniform as a result of serving under President Trump.

Just before last November’s presidential election, two former Army officers (John Nagl and Paul Yingling) wrote an open letter to the Chairman. That letter was published on a left-wing blog called Defense One and thereafter went viral. The authors of the letter had a direct order for Mark Milley,

“If Donald Trump refuses to leave office,” the letter began, “The United States military must remove him by force and you must give that order. You must remove the President by force.”

Sounds like treason and sedition to the Constitution and We the people….

There is a difference between being “politically correct” and “Constitutional legal”

President Trump was elected by the majority of registered legal citizens of America in both 2016 and 2020. We now know Joe Biden’s election totals of 2020 were made up of fraudulent votes of mass-produced counterfeit paper ballots, cyber vote flipping, and fraudulent votes of the dead, unregistered, and not voting. (Number of Votes Certified and Ballots Counted in Maricopa Audit ‘DO NOT MATCH’)

In this new book, Milley exposes himself as a lefty extremist. He describes Donald Trump and the millions of people who support him as the moral equivalent of Adolf Hitler. Milley then went on to describe the Constitutionally protected protesters at the Capitol of January 6th as “brown shirts”. That was a reference to the paramilitary wing of the Nazi Party! On President Trump’s complaints of election fraud, Milley said to his advisers these were actually calls for genocide. “This is a Reichstag moment,” Milley said. “The gospel of the Fuhrer.”

As the old expression goes, Mark Milley, “If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem.”

Make no mistakes, insurrectionists were not first active on January 6th, masquerading as Trump supporters at the Capitol. The insurrection began early in the morning of November 4th by Democrat operatives in at least Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada.

As Tucker Carlson so accurately points out,

“Keep in mind that Mark Milley is a man the media tells us is a deep intellectual, someone who reads books and stuff, not just Wikipedia.”, but then concludes that thought with, “And yet, this well-read man of history is comparing nearly half of our country to Adolf Hitler and that would include by the way the many Hispanics in the Rio Grande Valley who voted for Trump because they agreed with him on immigration.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Make no mistake, Tucker, it was well more than half of the country! The only way the Democrats could push their socialist ideals forward is by stealing a national election in 2020. In 2016 and 2018 they lost bigly. They had no reason to believe they were going to pull this one out of the bag either.

Anybody that really thinks two of the worst candidates of the Democratic party won our two highest offices in government legitimately is seriously delusion.

The computer and mathematical analysts were some of the first to tell us what they were seeing was statistically impossible. That is why all hell began to break loose around 4:00 eastern time on the morning of November 4th when Biden should have been preparing his concession speech but instead was “knowingly” preparing to take office. ( We know Biden stole the Presidential election, the numbers don’t add up2021/01/26 The proof of the 2020 Election fraud is easy to see in the numbers

“The Washington Post” reported, Milley was the reason thousands of American soldiers occupied our Capital ahead of Joe Biden’s Inauguration. Milley said, “We’re going to put a ring of steel around this city and the Nazis aren’t getting in.”

General Mark Milley makes America look like a banana republic.

Keep in mind Milley was verbally admitting to concerns about Trump supporting QAnon Shaman (Jake Angeli) but made no mention of concerns about the Biden family being in bed with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). This is the same General that said, “I do think it’s important actually for those of us in uniform to be open-minded and be widely read.”

Maybe Rudy Giuliani should have given a copy of “Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide”

“To General Milley rather than the Delaware Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) since these two offices are now seemingly inept? You know, Mark Milley, since you took that oath of office and swore to, “…support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic;” and all!?

There was a lot to read on that “Laptop from Hell” for someone with an open mind.

Make no mistake Milley never has had an open mind. People with Trump Derangement Syndrome don’t. Soon after the election in 2016, The Washington Post reported,

“Milley began informally planning with other military leaders, strategizing how they would block Trump’s order to use the military in a way they deemed dangerous or illegal.”

Where is it written the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is the guy empowered in the Constitution to make such plans?

The truth is that these powers do not exist. The Constitution of the United States of America is for/by/of, civilian leadership. Milley serves at the whim of the civilian Commander and Chief, President Donald J. Trump!

Tucker Carlson was, again, dead on when he exposed this episode of Milley’s insubordination.

Chairman Milley stands guilty of undermining an elected President’s authority to choose the Director of the C.I.A.

President Trump reportedly considered firing Gina Haspel who runs the C.I.A. He wanted to replace her with a man called Kash Patel in the closing days of his administration. Milley pressured the President’s Chief of Staff to keep Haspel. “What the hell is going on here?”, Milley asked Trump’s Chief of Staff, “What are you guys doing?”

A Chairman of the Joint Chiefs should not be having those kinds of conversations. What was his motivation? No Chairman of the Joint Chiefs has any say over C.I.A. appointees by the Commander in Chief. No one in the military does. They are to serve apolitically and only get involved in politics when it is apparent our laws and our Constitution are being subverted. You know, like Biden taking unearned mystery money from China and then declaring victory in a rigged election.

Only the liberal socialist Democrat lackeys working in the mainstream media do not find it both comical and insulting that Hunter Biden is now a newfound artist. A new pursuit for the usurper president’s son as he can no longer take foreign payoffs as an “expert” on anything. Except maybe taking pictures of his crotch. (Prosecutors put Hunter probe on hold before election: ‘100 pictures of Hunter’s crotch, Russia did it’)

Milley was guilty of subverting civilian control of the military before the 2020 election even took place.

On February 29th of 2020, the Trump administration reached a deal with the Taliban to end U.S. military involvement in that country after 20 years.

The Pentagon led by Mark Milley conspired to kill the deal. This was yet another violation of our Constitutional republic. According to reporting by the “Grayzone,”:

“With startling swiftness and determination, Pentagon officials and military leadership exploited the open-ended terms of the ceasefire to derail the implementation of the agreement.”

The head of U.S. Central Command, Kenneth McKenzie testified before Congress Trump’s deal would be determined by the quote, “conditions on the ground.” Again, he and Milley did not have the power and authority to usurp the President of the United States as their Commander in Chief. They should both be dishonorably discharged.

Tucker Carlson reported,

“Acting unilaterally, The Pentagon launched more than 30 drone attacks and eight-night raids led by special operators against the Taliban, and within weeks, the peace deal was dead. They killed it.”

Civilian control of the military by President Trump was illegally and un-Constitutionally usurped. Most Americans would consider this a bigger threat and problem to be dealt with than the QAnon Shaman. Who is still sitting in a DC Jail’s solitary confinement more than six months after January 6. For trespassing.

Carlson pointed out something that many of us may have missed… (because we weren’t watching). Apparently, Mark Milley gave a “mission accomplished” smile to Michelle Obama when Joe Biden was inaugurated. (Mark Milley Told Michelle Obama ‘No One Has a Bigger Smile Today Than I Do’ When Biden Was Inaugurated: Book)

Carlson asks,

“So, the question is, why is Mark Milley still in command of the U.S. military? This is not a small question if it is what “The Washington Post’s” reporters are reporting — it’s a question we need to deal with right now.”

Carlson went on to feature a related guest to his breaking story. Kash Patel served as Chief of Staff to the acting U.S. Secretary of Defense under the Trump administration. Carlson asked Patel if he thought he got the story pretty accurate on Milley.

Patel responded,

“I believe the reporting to be very accurate and very unfortunate and tragic that the highest uniformed officer in the country would controvert his responsibility and break — possibly break the law.”

Mark Milley had a chance to come down on the right side of history

Milley could have been a hero instead of rejecting his President Donald Trump. By choosing world peace in favor of the U.S. military industry that wants us in constant wars. He could have been a hero by assuring election integrity over systematic voter fraud in six states during the morning of November 4th.

Mark Milley failed to keep his oath and to protect the Constitution and America. Instead of choosing partisan politics over military duty.

We cannot remain a free country without a civilian government working in concert with a subservient military complex that is of/by/for the people, if they fail to defend and uphold the Constitution.

If our elections are lawlessness as the new normal to the law of the land, American civilians will be forced to make corrections.

General Mark Milley had a golden opportunity and he chose the wrong side of history.

########

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development) who prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.”

Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

LinkedIn

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parler