Arizona’s election fraud “Grand Scam” being revealed day by day

COUNTY, ARIZONA: Things are getting increasingly tense in Maricopa County, Arizona as the date approaches for the November election audit report to be released.

Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward has had it with what she sees as an obstruction in the Maricopa County, Arizona, election audit by the Board of Supervisors. Despite the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and Dominion Voting Systems refusing to provide additional materials requested in subpoenas from Republicans in the Arizona Senate on Monday. (Arizona Senate leaders issue new subpoenas for Maricopa County routers amid ongoing audit)

“There have to be consequences,” she said during an appearance on One America News. “There could be arrests of people who are refusing to comply.”

Dr. Ward’s summary came after the Republican-controlled Board of Supervisors of Maricopa County refused to attend a meeting Tuesday with GOP senators who have demanded the audit. The Board of Supervisors called the audit a ‘sham’ run by ‘grifters’ that cast doubts upon the democratic process.

It’s the latest drama of obstructions that surrounds the audit of the 2.1 million ballots in the state’s largest and most populated county. (Arizona election audit finds discrepancy, Senate president says: ‘Those numbers do not match’)

The drama in Maricopa County continues as GOP-led Arizona Senate served a new subpoena to Maricopa County Board of Supervisors

The GOP Senate in Arizona is seeking routers for its audit of the 2020 presidential election. However, the enforcement of the subpoena of election materials from Maricopa County depends upon achieving a special vote in the chamber. Arizona Republican State Senator Kelly Townsend says that is “unlikely” due to one reported GOP holdout.

Sixteen votes are needed and they only have fifteen to enforce the subpoena. The dissenting vote is Republican Senator Paul Boyer, a Never-Trumper. Without his vote, the chamber can’t serve the subpoena to Maricopa County officials.

RINOs like Boyer need removal from the party and their office for refusing to uphold the will of their electorate.

They are basically guilty of misrepresentation and/or false advertising during their campaigns.

In an interview with The Western Journal, Arizona State Senate President Karen Fann revealed that the audit of the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County uncovered a variety of questionable practices that cannot be ignored without explanation. One of the most shocking revelations Fann reported,

“The ballots, when they showed up, literally, they are in boxes that are literally just stuffed in there. They’re supposed to be organized. There’s supposed to be these pink sheets between that says there are certain numbers there, a certain number of ballots there. There weren’t.”

Fann added,

“So the auditor, literally, in trying to preserve everything the exact way it is, had to, like, very carefully take [the ballots] out to do what we needed to make sure we put them back exactly as we found them, even though it was a mess. They withheld the blue tally sheets. We have not gotten the chain of custody [documentation for ballots]. We have not gotten the routers, the passcodes, the FOBs.”

Democrat poll workers who think this is funny or cute actually broke Federal election laws as the care and preservation of ballots is specifically outlined by law. Fann was so angry she posted a cryptic Tweet that implies arrests may soon come.

Build the case, set the trap, and boom the Maricopa lies will come back to haunt them. https://t.co/fyAdNeTetQ — Karen Fann (@FannKfann) August 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Arizona Judge Michael Kemp ruled Monday the state’s Republican-led Senate must produce records related to its audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, delivering a big win to the left-leaning watchdog group American Oversight.

American Oversight sued Republican State Senate President Karen Fann in May, listing state Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Warren Petersen and the state Senate itself as additional defendants.

They invoked Arizona Public Records Law in search of access to communications and other records between the Senate and its lead audit contractor, Cyber Ninjas. They are also seeking to identify the donors of the 5.5 million dollars in donations to conduct the audit.

The Senate’s attorneys argued in a subsequent motion to dismiss the suit that such documents, which included information about donors who have funded the audit, are not subject to public disclosure rules because they are in the possession of Cyber Ninjas, a private company, and other subcontractors.

Kemp denied the Senate’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit on July 14.

Are Maricopa County Supervisors breaking the law? Seems so.

Not to be outdone, a top Arizona lawmaker (Majority Whip Sonny Borrelli) asked Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich on Tuesday to investigate whether Maricopa County Supervisors is breaking the law by refusing to comply with subpoenas for records related to the 2020 election. Borrelli filed his complaint under Senate Bill 1487. The 5-year-old law allows any lawmaker to demand an investigation of “any ordinance, regulation, order or other official action” taken by a local government that may conflict with state law. AG Brnovich now has 30 days to review the complaint. If he finds a violation, the county could face losses of funding from the state in the millions if the problem is not rectified.

And prior to all of this…

In a document the Biden’s Department of Justice is calling ‘guidance’:

“There are federal or criminal penalties attached,” the Department of Justice asserts. They claim that those who arrange forensic audits of the 2020 election “can face fines of up to $1,000 and imprisonment of up to one year for each violation.” Then, their intimidating document suggests that these audits represent “intimidation”.

Arizona Representative Mark Finchem, who is running for Arizona Secretary of State to replace radical left-wing Katie Hobbs, warned Biden’s DOJ,

“I got news for (AG) Merrick Garland, there’s this little thing called the Constitution,” said Finchem. “Article I, section IV, the time’s places and manner of holding an election for senators and representatives… it is the legislature that has responsibility for nominating and naming the electors for President.”

Finchem added,

“I would advise Merrick Garland and his team of thugs that now occupy the Department of Justice: Tread very lightly. Our attorney general, I spoke with their representative this morning, I’m not going to put him on the hook for anything, but you’re going to walk into a very surprising reception if you try to do anything in this state that interferes with legislative authority in handling our elections. Hard stop.”

A new Rasmussen poll reports a 90 percent of American voters are concerned with election cheating. The same poll found that 74 percent of Americans support voter ID.

The Rasmussen Report said,

“Voters overwhelmingly believe it’s important to prevent cheating in elections and agree that requiring photo identification is a reasonable measure to ensure election integrity.”

Only seven percent (7%) of voters believe it’s not important to prevent election cheating.

Another Rasmussen poll found that most voters agree with President Donald Trump on the need for state election reforms. That poll found that 61 percent of likely voters agree with a statement Trump issued on his website, which read:

“Election Reform must happen in the Swing States like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Arizona where voters have lost confidence in their electoral process.”