WASHINGTON: Many who know Joe Biden knows that he says the quiet parts out loud every once in a while. An example occurred on October 24, 2020, just before the November 3rd General Election, with Biden saying: “We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization.” Now he may have just leaked yet another Deep State Game plan on March 24th of this year as he predicted a global food shortage due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden warned in a Brussels News Conference related to a meeting of NATO members:

“We did talk about food shortages. And it’s going to be real. The price of these sanctions is not just imposed upon Russia, it’s imposed upon an awful lot of countries as well, including European countries and our country as well.”

He tried to make the point that both Russia and Ukraine are global trading partners in wheat providers but then must have realized that lie would come back to bite him in the ass, so he pointed out that the U.S. and Canada are both major wheat producers, too.

The fact of the matter is, according to Statista.com, the top 10 wheat-producing countries are:





1) European Union

2) China

3) India

4) Russia

5) The USA

6) Australia

7) Ukraine

8) Pakistan

9) Canada

10) Argentina

Once again, Joe Biden gets another one wrong, other than maybe his warning of an upcoming food shortage.

Then, one month later, on April 24th, the FBI chimes in on the issue with a new warning.

The FBI’s Cyber Division issued a warning about potential cyberattacks on agricultural cooperatives and food processing plants amid increasing media coverage of recent fires and explosions at food plants across the United States.

“Ransomware actors may be more likely to attack agricultural cooperatives during critical planting and harvest seasons, disrupting operations, causing financial loss, and negatively impacting the food supply chain,” the FBI’s recent notice reads. In their press release, they specifically noted ransomware attacks in 2021 and early 2022 could disrupt the planting season by affecting “the supply of seeds and fertilizer.”

The FBI warns,

“A significant disruption of grain production could impact the entire food chain since grain is not only consumed by humans but also used for animal feed. In addition, a significant disruption of grain and corn production could impact commodities trading and stocks.”

Since last summer, the FBI has been listing separate ransomware incidents by names such as HelloKitty/Five Hands, Lockbit 2.0, Conti, BlackMatter, Suncrypt, Sodinokibi, and BlackByte.

This warning comes as an increasing number of events of fires and explosions have been reported at food processing facilities across the country recently featured during a segment on Fox News’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on April 22.

It is highly doubtful these fires came about due to a cyberattack.

Interestingly, several food processing plants in Illinois had to be closed down to a Covid-19 outbreak after visits by consumer groups from China.

The point to be made here is that disrupting a food-processing plant almost always requires an in-person presence.

Note that Illinois’ Chinese visitors were never thought to have intentionally brought the virus to the plants. They may not have even been carriers. It may have all been a coincidence. However, due to the poor tracking by the CDC, we will never know.

Some blame stateside Russian and Ukrainian “thugs” for this string of fires in American food processing plants. But Russia did not invade Ukraine until March, February 24th, and as the chart above shows, these fires were trending long before then.

Representatives for the FBI and the National Fire Protection Association have yet to respond to requests for comment.

But any thinking person can see this is not normal.

Further to this point, many of them were meat processing plants, not wheat processing plants.

Those who know fire science know that grain dust is known to cause flash fires and explosions more so than raw meat has ever been known to start fires during processing.

One can only hope that the FBI can find the time to spare from investigating Trump while ignoring the Bidens’ they can find out who is behind these attacks on our food supply. If they can’t resolve the causes and sources of these fires, now would be a good time to close our borders until they can find out if we have enemies besides the ones holding office in D.C.

These losses are not measured in millions but rather in billions. You can bet the insurance companies are not happy and will be pressuring law enforcement to determine what is going on in this matter.

#######

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing. He used the byline, “bringing little known facts to people who want to see the truth. Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter, shadow bans from Instagram, and Fox News comments.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parler

LinkedIn

Truth ap @CommDigiNews