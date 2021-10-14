Are Deepfake videos more detrimental than Deepfake News?

WASHINGTON. Last weekend, Bill Whitaker of CBS’s “60 Minutes” presented a story about “deepfake” technology. This marvel of artificial intelligence allows computer programmers to superimpose the faces of the famous or infamous actors captured digitally.

The piece showed Chris Ume, a Belgian visual effects expert, create near-perfect deepfake videos by superimposing a digital mask of Tom Cruise over the face of Cruise impersonator Miles Fisher.

The results are nothing short of spectacular.

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS NOT TOM CRUISE NOR DO WE INTEND YOU TO BELIEVE IT IS TOM CRUISE.

Nina Schick’s Website describes her as an expert in “cybersecurity and the geopolitics of technology,” also boasts of having advised “global leaders including Joe Biden.”





She’s considered one of the world’s top experts on deepfakery.

In fact, she’s written a book on the subject.

Schick told Whitaker,

“We really have to think about how do we in-build some kind of security so that we can ensure that there is some degree of trust with all the digital content that we interact with on a day-to-day basis. Because if we don’t, then any idea of a shared reality, or shared objective reality, is absolutely going to disappear… and any content we interact with will become subject to anybody’s perception as to how they want to interpret that piece of content or video or photo.”

“So far,” Whitaker assured his “60 Minutes” audience, “there’s no evidence deepfakes have changed the game in a US election.”

Really? Are distortions of information by legacy media any less dangerous to the nation’s “idea of a shared objective reality”?

The Democrat/Media Industrial Complex (DMIC) insists,

■ President Donald J. Trump was a spy in the employ of Vladimir Putin’s Russia. As proof, they cited the deepfake “Pee Tape,” purporting to show Donald Trump cavorting with Russian prostitutes. They insisted it was the compromising factor in his becoming a reluctant agent of Moscow.

■ The DMIC insists men can become pregnant. And building on this, that the objective reality of binary, male/female biology is a hateful “artificial construct” standing in the way of self-identifying and flighty gender fluidity.

■ That trillions of dollars in government spending will cost taxpayers “zero.”

■ That Hunter Biden emails contained on his laptop computer, which proved that his unscrupulous foreign business deals financially benefited his father Joe, were stolen by cybercriminals, forcing Big Tech to suppress this invasion of Hunter’s precious privacy.

■ That believing COVID-19 emanated from a lab in Wuhan, China, is proof of racism.

■ That the January 6th Stop-The-Steal revolt through the halls of Capitol Hill was worse than the Civil War and the 9/11 attacks combined.

■ That defunding police agencies across the nation has led to a decrease in crime.

■ That thousands of NASCAR fans were chanting “Let’s Go Brandon!” and not “F%&$* Joe Biden!”

■ That thousands of Southwest Airlines flight cancelations were the result of bad weather and not employee walkouts in protest of Biden’s vaccine mandates.

■ That all opposition to the cultural/political aims of the DMIC are white supremacists, racists, anti-LGBTQ, anti-Critical Race Theory terrorists – comprised mostly of concerned parents.

Last January, the Washington Post ran a story claiming President Trump called a Georgia election official demanding they “find the fraud” in the Peach State’s 2020 presidential election. The story claimed Trump said they’d be a “national hero” if they did. The story was an outright lie.

When the Post published a “correction” two months later, describing their dissembling as mere misattributions, Trump responded,

“You will notice that establishment media errors, omissions, mistakes, and outright lies always slant one way – against me and against Republicans. Meanwhile, stories that hurt Democrats or undermine their narratives are buried, ignored, or delayed until they can do the least harm – for example, after an election is over.”

Back in 2018, Michael Schudson, writing in the Columbia Journalism Review, expressed his concern that “around 40 percent of Americans seem to accept almost everything he [Trump] says, even in the face of incontrovertible reporting to the contrary, as a kind of thumb in the eye of the so-called coastal elites.”

He added,

“The problem here transcends the Trump presidency: the old days of ritually objective news reporting (he said/she said) are not gone but have been reduced in importance from the 1970s on, as mainstream outlets have increasingly emphasized analysis in news coverage—not quite so much ‘who, what, when, where as ‘why.’ There has been a profound cultural shift in journalism during this period. The limitations of straitjacketed objectivity came to be understood and journalism began to embrace the necessity of interpretation, as both quantitative studies and journalists’ recollections attest.”

With so-called “analysis” (opinion) having replaced the sacred three Ws of objective reporting, is it any wonder Americans seek alternative analysis more in keeping with their view of reality?

All the above are symptoms pointing to a deeper problem within the DMIC media component: They put themselves first; they think they know the “right” way; they think about themselves most of the time and talk about themselves a lot; they believe they’re special; they refuse to take responsibility; they crave attention and admiration, and they exaggerate their talents and achievements.

WebMD calls these traits symptoms of Narcissistic Personality Disorder.

In Greek mythology, Narcissus, son of Cephissus, did not know love until seeing his own reflection in a pool of water. Needless to say, he died alone.

The death of “ritually objective news reporting” has led to a crisis in confidence in a legacy media unwilling to break its frozen gaze from the fetid pool of self-admiration.

And much to its detriment, their hypnotic trance finds lonely expression in its untrusted and repulsive product – deepfake news.

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. A cigar and bourbon aficionado, Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler

MeWe

74Million Red