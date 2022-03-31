Are Covid vaccines the latest medical experiment on American citizens?

WASHINGTON: Karen Kingston, a former Pfizer employee and biotech analyst warns of a dangerous plot against the American people. Karen Kingston is the founder of Varitager an innovative strategy agency for the biotech and pharmaceutical industries.

Kingston first came to be known when she began speaking out about the questionable outcomes of the Covid-19 vaccinations. She has been expressing her opinions of the Covid-19 vaccines rushed to market.

Kingston is widely regarded as a top pharmaceutical analyst but she has been ostracized and attacked by Big Pharma for speaking out about the harm done by the so-called CV19 vaccines. She reports on government documents revealing everything from heart failure, to cancer and even ED as just a few of the side effects of the poser vaccine injections.

Kingston reports,





“They are not vaccines. They are only intended to poison, mutate, cause genetic mutations, and kill adults and children. They contain advanced medical technologies called lipid nanoparticles that are made of hydrogel, which contains graphene oxide (poison to humans). . . . There are strong immunosuppressants, different types of chemotherapies that could suppress your immune system while being injected by something that is going to highjack your immune system . . . . and actually produce this disease-causing genetic material that can cause cancers, inflammatory diseases, genetic disorders, infertility and etc. That’s when I cried, not for myself or my family, but for God’s children basically.”

Kingston is yet another heroic woman of our time standing up for right over wrong.

The CURES act gave the NIH the right to spend billions of dollars on ‘high risk, high reward’ research, without oversight.

Traditionally, high-risk high-reward research is done by DARPA (U.S. Military). It’s for advanced military projects of crucial national security importance. Now, Congress is using it to power up Big Pharma. Thus allowing the institutional review boards at the FDA to waive the right of informed consent. Informed consent is the protection that people have before participating in experimental acts.

The Tuskeegee Syphilis study is one time that we know of where Americans were used as test subjects, without their consent. (Why blacks are saying no to Biden’s Last Great Vax Hype)

If the board claims that providing informed consent would make it difficult to conduct experimental studies Americans are guinea pigs. When that informed consent is denied on a mass scale, such as with the Covid Vaccines, Americans are bound to die. (How many people died after COVID-19 Vaccination?)

Is CURES Act 2.0 coming?

Proposed last November a CURES Act 2.0 would spend several billion more dollars on new, even less-regulated research activities. Forcing the FDA to meet with Big Pharma representatives to be pressured on ways they can have more ‘innovative approaches’. Kingston says this is all bad news and could lead to outcomes far worse than we’ve already seen from Covid and its vaccines. And she says she has the receipts to prove it.

Kingston is showing us the smoke and watching for the fire that may blow up at any moment in time. In this instance, the fire will be the persons and agenda of those who think mass genocide of Americans would be a good idea. What is the motive? What is the end game? The fire will be what happens when the mainstream media is held responsible for not asking what the lipid nanoparticles are doing in our “supposed” Covid-19 vaccines.

If the death rate of vaccinated Americans suddenly shoots up above normal, American patriots will initiate a course correction for the country and the resultant justice it will bring will be swift. The math never lies. The math will trigger vigilante justice since it seems like that is the only option left for any form of Constitutional justice at all.

We hope what Kingston is hypothesizing in 2022 is not true.

However, these experimental theories are not new.

In fact, there is a long history, captured on the Internet, of persons warning of such an attack on humanity. (Mandatory Vaccine Scam of 2015 Special Warning). And children have long been used for these purposes.

Read:

U.S. MEASLES EXPERIMENT FAILED TO DISCLOSE RISK (1996 Washington Post)

1955–1970: Saul Krugman, MD, conducted despicable medical experiments at Willowbrook (2014 ALLIANCE FOR HUMAN RESEARCH PROTECTION)

This is a conspiracy with enormous consequences for both those guilty as well as their victims. The main reason the mainstream media neglects folks like Karen Kingston is she draws attention away from the narrative. It is also difficult for the media as one cannot argue with somebody presenting the truth.

In the blog post Anatomy of the Covid Plandemic International Crime Scene, (Posted on by the writer outlines 13 ways the “covid pandemic” is actually a “plandemic” designed to reduce global population and create a compliant world citizenry. It all sounds too conspiracy theorist to be true until you connect the dotes.

1) First, the Covid perps quite stealthily and strategically launched a series of bioweapons across the planet in major metro areas where the military deployment of 5G had taken place throughout 2019.

2) Then, they purposefully labeled the sophisticated bioweapon — SARS-CoV-19 — in order to mislead governments everywhere as well as to confuse and confound the international healthcare community. It’s not a coronavirus and has never been isolated scientifically; but is more likely a mix of different pathogenic micro-organisms that includes a bacterial, parasitical and/or viral component.

3) Next, they knowingly distributed a highly defective COVID-19 PCR Test Kit that was guaranteed to give numerous false positives as well as false negatives. Those kits were mysteriously stockpiled around the world for rapid dissemination prior to the first release of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China. The long contaminated nasal swabs were also used to either vaccinate the test victim or transmit COVID-19 to them.

4) In the meantime, the top controllers of this extremely complicated bioterrorist operation were determined to prevent any COVID-19 treatment plans, remedies and/or protocols from being approved by any government on Earth. There has never been such a highly coordinated campaign to dismiss proven treatments for a deadly contagion in world history.

5) By quickly and effectively banning the use of successful medications for COVID-19 throughout the world community of nations, they set the stage for fake vaccines to be developed and administered in record time. The various injections, shots and jabs contain gene-altering capability and have multiple detrimental effects on the human bio-organism having nothing to do with the prevention of COVID-19.

6) The various highly experimental Covid injections, each of which has a undisclosed different purpose, were manufactured prior to the manmade pandemic that began in January of 2020. They were then distributed to pre-selected nations to be administered to certain bloodlines in order to produce, as yet, unknown adverse effects.

7) In spite of an extraordinary death toll and rate of vaccine injury caused directly by the Covid shots, the global mainstream media (MSM) was directed not to report that vital data to the general public. Instead, the MSM has been used to trumpet the fake success of the ‘vaccines’ and sell them to every person on the planet like there’s tomorrow.

8) In this way, unaware and uninformed folks were deceitfully coerced and compelled to receive an unapproved ‘vaccine’ that was categorized as “Emergency Use Authorization” ONLY. This universal pattern of deceit — “vaccine by uninformed consent” — was integral to the roll-out of vaccination programs worldwide.

9) Even children are now being jabbed with the exceedingly dangerous and deadly COVID-19 vaccines with many of them experiencing heart inflammation, among other serious symptoms and medical ailments. The often fatal blood clot only becomes more evident by the day as do other serious adverse effects that are occurring after vaccination with increasing frequency. All the while, the MSM reporting on the real risks remains virtually nonexistent.

10) Particularly throughout the early stages of this preplanned pandemic, the standard medical response was not to issue treatment guidelines for COVID-19 prior to hospitalization. This immense institutional failure is complete without precedent in both scope and magnitude. Deliberately withholding vital treatments and appropriate medications was the real linchpin in this plan to commit genocide.

11) Once a hospitalization occurred, the medical protocols which were routinely administered became the primary cause of death, not COVID-19. Physicians around the world complained as never before in history that the medical treatments were a HUGE part of the problem; and certainly not part of the solution. The planned result was a culling of the global population via medicide whereby iatrogenic death (and Covid illness) has occurred in record numbers.

12) Just like the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918, it has clearly been the premeditated medical response that is responsible for the high mortality rate among the elderly and those with multiple comorbidities. Back in 1918, it was the deadly combination of aspirin and morphine that contributed to the deaths of upwards of 100 million people worldwide. Today, both ventilators and heavy sedation have been systematically utilized in hospitals to kill countless COVID-19 victims.

13) Everything points to a similar genocidal playbook being used in 2020 and beyond in the interest of depopulating the planet and bringing the Covid-vaccinated under complete control. The crucial issue here is that only 10% of vaccine deaths and injuries are normally reported, so we know that the COVID-19 mortality rates and Covid injection injuries are actually much, MUCH worse than being reported.

Is Covid 19 a globalist plan to reduce the world population, making those left behind reliant on a government that will enslave them? Hard to tell. Rationally you might thing it could never happen and then you realize it has happened before. Right here in the United States of America. Read up on the history of experimentation on Americans at:

The law can be read in its entirety here:

