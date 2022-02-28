Are Americans in the grip of the Putin effect’s hypnotic sway?

WASHINGTON. Last Friday, the Los Angeles Times repeated a tired US government-approved narrative that all opposition to America’s involvement in Russia’s Ukrainian incursion represents the success of Putin and Russian disinformation.

According to the Times,

“Digital disinformation has long been a favorite tactic of the Kremlin’s — as Americans learned via the proliferation of ‘fake news’ during the 2016 presidential election — and the Ukraine crisis is proving to be no exception. Over the last few days, researchers have warned that President Vladimir Putin’s regime is pushing, and will continue to push, false narratives aimed at justifying its aggression.”

You see, the Times believes reluctance to accept the Biden administration’s view that involving our nation in Ukraine’s troubles is equal to approving of Putin’s war. And the Times further uses the discredited and false narrative of Trump/Russia collusion as a cudgel against those Americans who prefer that our senile, septuagenarian president not trigger a Third World War.

But the Times takes this narrative a step further.





They claim those Americans most susceptible to Russian disinformation, like anti-vaxxers,

“are already skeptical of the US government” and “are now primed to disbelieve the official US government narrative around Ukraine.”

Remember when it was the job of journalists to be skeptical of US government narratives?

Today, the mainstream media isn’t the least bit self-conscious in admitting they are unofficial state shills – in the mold of Vladimir Putin’s suck-up media toadies.

Nicholas Cull, professor of public diplomacy at USC, tells the Times we unthinking American puppets of Russia’s Vladimir Putin desperately need our government to tell us what to think.

“I’m struck by how unready the US government is for an information war with the Russians.”

The implication, of course, is the need for Big Tech companies to step up their censorship campaigns against what these self-appointed arbiters of truth deem disinformation. Whether it concerns vaccine mandates or US involvement in Ukraine.

Your stance on these two issues, apparently, determines your love of or disdain for Vladimir Putin. Call it the Putin Effect.

We Americans seem to be caught between two deep-state disinformation machines: Vladimir Putin’s and our very own.

