AOC talks dirty to conservatives from the DeSantis’ sunny Florida

WASHINGTON. Democratic socialist, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), rang in the new year in the warmer climes of Miami, Florida. A photograph surfaced online showing the jet-setting collectivist enjoying a drink and meal at a fashionable sidewalk café. Sitting with her was her pasty white boyfriend in dad’s sandals. As you know, New York State has seen a dramatic rise in cases of the coronavirus Omicron variant. Although this new twist to the pandemic is no more severe than the common cold, Democrats and their allies in the media present it as heralding the end of the world.

A guiding principle of the Democratic Party is to “never let a crisis go to waste.”

And that requires the appearance of working tirelessly to end that crisis while increasing the power of government at the expense of individual freedom.

Last February, Texas Senator Ted Cruz found himself on the receiving end of intense criticism for taking his two daughters on vacation to Cancun, Mexico. This occurred just as severe weather hammered the Lone Star State, which saw millions of people lose power. An estimated 246 Texans died as a result.

According to NBC News,





“The Texas Democratic Party, among others, demanded that Cruz resign from the Senate.

“After hours of the senator’s staff refusing to confirm his whereabouts, Cruz finally copped to being in Cancun, where temperatures were in the mid-80s.”

AOC was among those critical of Cruz,

“Maybe Mexico shouldn’t let you in the next time you try to run away from your job to sip umbrella drinks in Cancún.”

Democrats and the media never explained what Cruz and his daughters could do to warm the Texas weather and restore the state’s over-taxed power grid.

What annoyed them is that Cruz allowed a crisis to go to waste by putting his daughters first. He skipped the political performance art of virtue-signaling and, instead, prioritized his family.

But Cruz is a politician with presidential ambitions, and so he caved to Democrat/media pressure and returned home.

It was obviously a mistake,” a contrite Cruz said of his Mexican sojourn, “and in hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it,” he told a gaggle of reporters upon his Texas return. He then admitted his tragic mistake. “I was trying to be a dad.”

An unforgivable sin for those who see power as the ultimate aphrodisiac.

Getting back to AOC, the photo of her basking in the Florida sunshine ticked off more than a few.

She’s in a state, after all, whose Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, recently signed laws imposing fines on employers who implement faux President Biden’s vaccine mandate. And another that forbids Florida schools from requiring both vaccinations and the wearing of masks.

You see, Florida lifted its mask mandate long ago.

As you can imagine, conservatives quickly took to Twitter and ridiculed AOC’s hypocrisy.

Trump advisor Steve Cortes made a snarky observation about AOC’s pasty white boyfriend, Riley Roberts,

“Her guy is showing his gross pale male feet in public (not at a pool/beach) with hideous sandals.”

Conservative talk-radio host Ben Shapiro noted,

“Imagine the stunning bravery it took for her to enter the hellscape dominated by the iron fist of Deathsantis.”

The Daily Wire added,

“Since December 14, AOC hasn’t been doing her job in person due to ‘ongoing public health emergency,’ but she can hit up Miami?”

And AOC’s response? She insisted her critics are…

“… crazy” because “they can’t date me. They can express their sexual frustration on my boyfriend’s feet.”

Does this mark a change in the Democratic Party’s response to GOP and conservative critics? Their fallback position usually entails labeling detractors “white supremacists” and “homophobes.”

Will other democratic socialists follow AOC’s lead by labeling liberty and free-market capitalism metaphors for sexual lust?

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh encountered similar accusations from unhinged females who sit on the AOC derangement spectrum during his 2018 Senate confirmation hearings.

Calling him a sexual predator was a twisted leftist metaphor for the possibility he may rule to overturn Roe v Wade.

But AOC’s sexualized retort to her conservative critics may be what psychologists call “transference.”

It’s a process the GoodTherapy website describes as…

“… a situation where the feelings, desires, and expectations of one person are redirected and applied to another person.”

Perhaps AOC’s pasty-white, sandal-clad boyfriend isn’t quite living up to her romantic expectations. Could it be his soft, metrosexual, Ken doll feminism is a major turnoff?

With Democrats likely to take a major shellacking in the coming midterm elections, Republican conservatives are looking imposing and rather masculine.

Perhaps what Winston Churchill said of socialism applies to certain pasty-white males in sandals as well,

“Socialism is like a dream. Sooner or later, you wake up to reality.”

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

