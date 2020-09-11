Anarcho-communist unrest: It’s nothing new to America

WASHINGTON — Unfortunately, the pre-election anarcho-communist unrest unfolding in the US today is nothing new. Turn the page back over 100 years to another election year and what do we see? In 1912, former President Theodore Roosevelt arrived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to deliver a speech. Unhappy with the performance of his successor, President William Howard Taft, he had chosen to run as a third-party candidate for president under the “Bull Moose” party label. After ascending the podium, he removed a 50-page manuscript (his speech) from his breast pocket. It had a .38 caliber bullet hole in it.

“Friends,” Roosevelt began, “I shall ask you to be as quiet as possible. I don’t know whether you fully understand that I have just been shot; but it takes more than that to kill a Bull Moose.”

The audience gasped as TR opened his coat to reveal his blood-soaked shirt before delivering a 90-minute speech.

History repeats

In 1912, similar to today, America found itself under siege. Like today, acts of mindless violence occurred around the country at the hands of a previous anarcho-communist eruption. That periodic, ongoing violent rampage lasted from the day of TR’s attempted assassination to around 1933. That was the year when Italian immigrant Giuseppe Zangara fired five shots from his .32 caliber revolver at TR’s nephew and President-elect, Franklin Delano Roosevelt. He succeeded in wounding four in the attack. But unfortunately, he still managed to kill Chicago Mayor Anton Cermak.





“I have the gun in my hand,” Zangara later confessed. “I kill kings and presidents first and next all capitalists.”

And speaking of capitalists, years earlier in 1920, a horse-drawn wagon stopped across the street from the J.P. Morgan building in New York City’s financial district. Its driver jumped to the street and fled the scene. The the pre-rigged explosion that followed killed 30 and wounded at least 300. Another Marxist slaughter of everyday Americans.

But today, no plaque commemorates this violent anarcho-communist outrage. But pedestrians can still see the artifacts of that explosion on the façade of the building at number 23 Wall Street.

A scholar who won’t be a gentleman

During a Fox News interview, the Hoover Institute’s senior fellow, author and historian Victor Davis Hanson defined the modern version of an old, indefatigable Marxist foe for popular Fox host Tucker Carlson and his audience:

“They’ve redefined traditional Marxism not as class struggle, necessarily, but as identity politics/racial struggle. And that’s a very dangerous idea, because Oprah [Winfrey] can be a victim, [former President Barack] Obama can be a victim, regardless of their privilege.

“… We saw it with Maxine Waters, who said, ‘Get in their face at gas stations and follow them into department stores.’ We saw them when they kicked out [White House Press Secretary] Sarah Sanders from a restaurant.

“We saw it when they swarmed the house of [GOP Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell.

“And no one said anything.

“What they were saying to us was, ‘This isn’t a political revolution. This is a cultural, Maoist revolution.’

More on anarcho-communist tactics from Victor Davis Hanson

“Turn on the TV, you’re going to see LeBron James – he’s going to lecture you.





“You want to get away from that? Here’s a commercial with Colin Kaepernick.

“You don’t like that? Go to the restaurant. See what you find at the restaurant.

“Turn on the Oscars…

“Get on an airplane, look at the logo [Black Lives Matter lapel button] of the [American Airlines] attendant.

“[They are] … everywhere… We didn’t detour it. We didn’t stop it. We didn’t say, ‘No more,’ because we were afraid of being canceled out. We said, ‘I’ll lose my job, I won’t get this contract.’

“… And, so, they’re going to keep doing it until some people say, ‘You know what? You do that again and you’re not going to like it.’”

One effective way to deal with anarcho-communist thugs…

So, the next time some anarcho-communist interrupts your lunch to demand you raise a clenched fist in salute to the entitled, university-educated children leading the neo-Maoist cultural revolution, send that fist right into the smug face of that thug.

Then tell the thug you got your education from fed-up university scholar Victor Davis Hanson.

So passive Americans, unite! You have nothing to lose but your chains!

Top Image: The aftermath of the 1920 Wall Street bombing. History Channel screen capture.