Communities Digital News began in January of 201o. Long before Donald Trump, fake news, Russian dossiers, and the knowledge of the corruption rampant in the Democrat party. Since those days, as the owner of the site, I have watched how Big Tech – starting with Google Search and Google Ads, Facebook, Twitter, and others- flipped a switch—going from a public square for the good of information dissemination to editors of what is accepted as truth.

585 years of social and political progress halted by Internet censorship

The first dot.com, Symbolic.com, was purchased before the World Wide Web. However, as the world wide web grew, newspapers began moving their publications online, listening to Google’s sales pitch. It made sense at the time, they thought. The price of paper was astronomical. The promise of an unlimited audience – a worldwide audience – was heady. Those papers would give up their subscribers, their printing presses, and let hundreds of employees go as they moved onto the Internet.

Google ranked publications not by their political leanings or false claims of fake news but by their longevity, page views garnered on a free and open platform, and site quality. But that changed in 2013 with the Penguin Update to Google. Now rankings did not matter. Instead, your ability to be found in Google started to navigate how much money you spent on advertising. Eventually, it became determined by whether your narrative aligned with the Democrats.





Pumpkin Pie is not aligned with Google’s Democrat-approved narrative.

Post an article to social media. If it does not align with what “they” deem is the truth, be silenced.

Or your ability to make pennies per thousands of page views with Google Adsense was destroyed. Google’s sway over censoring CommDigiNews extends to a vegan, egg-free pumpkin pie recipe.

Google’s censorship is becoming so overwhelming Google Adsense is no longer a part of our business model. And since Google Adsense pretty much determines all third-party online advertising, losing what little income stream CommDigiNews might enjoy.

Why Hunter Biden’s laptop matters

The Wall Street Journal article Hunter Biden’s Laptop Is Finally News Fit to Print headline says it all. The author writing:

“Talk about burying the lead–for 17 months. Finally, the New York Times has acknowledged that Hunter Biden’s business dealings are legitimate news. Implicit apology accepted.

The Times waddled in this week with a story on the “tax affairs of the President son, including this gem in the 24th paragraph: “Those emails were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop,”

Those emails disclosed that then-Vice President’s son used his political clout in his overseas business dealings. The New York Times stated that” ‘The email and others in the cache were verified by people familiar with them and the investigation.”

However, because of “Big Tech” censorship, the laptop and its contents were widely debunked as fake news. Talking heads on MSNBC, CNN, The View, and others all cried it was a Russian/Trump/Republican disinformation campaign. Despite the evidence, in photos and emails, of the President’s progeny engaging in shady business dealings, profiting in the millions of dollars from being Joe’s son that The Washington Post revealed in October 2020.

But it’s more than Hunter being a tax cheat. Though attempting to avoid further investigation, he paid over a million in back taxes and fines. He used his father’s political positions to benefit himself and the Biden crime family. Even that the images of Hunter barely dressed with allegedly underage girls, snorting cocaine and smoking meth, were at the least distasteful, but also capturing highly illegal activities.

Or that he illegally obtained a gun, posting a felony lie on the application – an action that would put you or me in jail for a very long time.

Hunter and the Big Guy

Or that Hunter Biden emails’ name Joe Biden as “The Big Guy,” who would get 10% share in the deal with a Chinese energy firm.’ Or that in another, Hunter complains about having to be the “breadwinner” for the Biden family.

The big problem for you, me, and millions of Americans is that censorship of the Biden Crime Family, Hunter’s Laptop, proof that the Russian Dossier was a pile of bear crap, or anything else not aligning with the Democrat narrative changed our lives.

And this includes the rigged 2020 election, and like the laptop story being censored, that real story is emerging.

But the big problem is that “Poll: 17% of Biden Voters Would Have Abandoned Him if They Knew About Stories the Media Censored.”

President Trump would have been reelected, January 6th would never have happened, Russia would not have invaded Ukraine, and we would not be in the midst of the largest refugee crisis since World War II.

There would be peace in the Middle East. The soldiers killed and wounded in the botched Afghanistan withdrawal would be alive and whole. The family Biden droned would still be alive, working for an NGO helping the people. The Taliban would still be in their caves. Babies would not be buried in mass graves in Ukraine.

And we would not be staring at the eventuality of, at the least, a recession, but also depression.

The destruction of America began and will end with censorship

Most Americans know the words of Patrick Henry when he cried, “Give me liberty or give me death.” Henry spoke of war with the British in that speech, warning that they would enslave Americans. Today, Henry’s words ring just as valid as we fight against the corruption of the DC Swamp and its minions.

From Obama and Biden to Clinton, Pelosi, Schumer, Soros, and so many more would destroy our freedoms, liberty, and very lives.

They tell us, sir, that we are weak; unable to cope with so formidable an adversary. But when shall we be stronger? Will it be the next week or the next year? Will it be when we are totally disarmed, and when a British guard shall be stationed in every house? Shall we gather strength by irresolution and inaction? Shall we acquire the means of effectual resistance by lying supinely on our backs and hugging the delusive phantom of hope until our enemies shall have bound us hand and foot? Sir, we are not weak if we make proper use of those means which the God of nature hath placed in our power. The millions of people, armed in the holy cause of liberty and in such a country as that which we possess, are invincible by any force which our enemy can send against us. Besides, sir, we shall not fight our battles alone. There is a just God who presides over the destinies of nations and who will raise up friends to fight our battles for us. The battle, sir, is not to the strong alone; it is to the vigilant, the active, the brave. Besides, sir, we have no election. If we were base enough to desire it, it is now too late to retire from the contest. There is no retreat but in submission and slavery! Our chains are forged! Their clanking may be heard on the plains of Boston! The war is inevitable–and let it come! I repeat it, sir, let it come. It is in vain, sir, to extenuate the matter. Gentlemen may cry, Peace, Peace– but there is no peace. The war is actually begun! The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms! Our brethren are already in the field! Why stand we here idle? What is it that gentlemen wish? What would they have? Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery?

Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take, but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!

The cartoon is all Al Goodwyn. Opinions are all Jacquie Kubin’s.