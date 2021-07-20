An act of God? Lightning strikes a false idol as the Floyd mural tumbles

THE GREAT BEYOND: There are times when God presents Himself to us in both miracles and other unworldly events. Toledo, Ohio Police are confirming that a bolt of lightning struck a building at Summit and Lagrange Streets, collapsing a wall. What makes this worthy of notation is that a mural of George Floyd once adorned the wall. It is now a colorful pile of rubble. (Mural of George Floyd struck by lightning, reduced to rubble)

Looking at the crumbled wall, note the blue painted stripe. It surely seems that that lightning strike was center to Floyd’s face.

A witness who saw the collapse told Toledo Fire & Rescue they saw a lightning bolt strike the building. The Fire Department later confirmed the strike to be the cause of the collapse. A Toledo building inspector had said previously that the building was old but passed inspection.

Those who know the science of electrical storms know this was another unexplainable “freak event”.





Lightning is attracted to structures that are good conductors of electricity and well-grounded.

This building fits none of those criteria. On top of that, the building was not destroyed. Only the veneer of bricks containing George Floyd’s likeness.

Floyd, 46, died as Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020 restrained him by kneeling on his neck. Chauvin has since been convicted of murder and sentenced last month to 22 1/2 years in prison. His conviction is being appealed.

Floyd’s death which happened to be caught on cell phone video sparked worldwide protests and calls for change in policing in the defund the police movement. The mural was painted nearly one year to the date of its destruction in July of 2020 by artist David Ross.

The city of Toledo said it is planning to create a new mural and will find a new location for the artwork.

A GoFund Me account has been started to help raise money for a new mural and is doing pretty well. Artist David Ross has plans are in the works to create an even bigger and better one as soon as a location can be found.

Donald Trump Jr. weighed in on social media and actually said out loud what many have been thinking; Was this a targeted strike by God?

Trump wrote,

“This will drive some people nuts but oh well… I mean you have to wonder if someone, like a higher power, is telling us something here?!? Obviously what happened to George Floyd should never happen anywhere!!! That said, objectively speaking, given his history I’m not sure turning him into a deity and a role model for our children is exactly the right idea either. Also please don’t tell me they’re not trying to turn him into a role model/hero there’s statues of him going up all over the country etc. etc. The same lunatics who want to erase our founding fathers want statues of this man all over the place. Again, we can learn from a disastrous situation but the pendulum seems to always correct way too far these days. Discuss!!!”

George Floyd’s death was untimely and unwarranted in most people’s view.

Floyd was a career criminal who really had little to show for his life. On the day of his death, he was being arrested for passing a phony twenty-dollar bill. (George Floyd had ‘violent criminal history’: Minneapolis police union chief)

George Floyd moved to Minneapolis in 2014 after being released from prison in Houston, Texas, following an arrest for aggravated robbery. At that time Floyd had over a decade of unlawful behavior – both misdemeanors and felonies.

But Floyd’s bad behavior includes a 1998 arrest and sentencing for theft. 30-day in the county jail for trespassing (2002). Also in 2002 Floyd was sentenced to 8 months in state prison for cocaine possession. In 2005, Floyd was sentenced to 10 months in state prison for possession of cocaine.

Additional crimes include his role as the ringleader in a violent home invasion in which he pled guilty to entering a woman’s home, pointing a gun at her stomach and searching the home for drugs and money, according to court records.

Floyd’s death led to protests that became riots.

Property damage from burning and looting was much the same as when Dr. Martin Luther King died in 1968. (Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination Sparked Uprisings in Cities Across America)

King’s death was unjust and tragic but King left a legacy and a lifetime of achievements. Floyd left a rap sheet.

Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of murder but many who watched the video and lamented the outcome of that day have felt sorrow for him as well. Most people do not think Chauvin willfully killed Floyd. They felt it was his poor judgment that led to an accidental homicide. And that whether Chauvin appeared that day or not, the number of drugs in Floyd’s tox screen, and underlying health conditions, meant he would have been dead soon either way. (New court docs say George Floyd had “fatal level” of fentanyl in his system)

Where Chauvin screwed up is in not listening to Floyd when he said he could not breathe

Or ignoring bystanders telling Chauvin to get off of Floyd as he was going to kill him. Right-thinking Americans have since lamented the event of that day and felt nothing but sorrow for both men. Police do not become police to get rich or powerful or famous. They do it to serve and to protect. They do what they do out of a deep spiritual calling.

Because criminals do not want to die for passing 20 bucks of funny money either.

Police will often lecture teachers in active shooter drills around the country,

“You and your students will be running away from the noise unless you deem it safer to stay in your classroom locked down. We will be running towards the noise.”

It doesn’t get more selfless than that, folks!

And as far as God goes in all of this…

It is not our place to judge George Floyd and how he got where he got. Who knows what path he traveled to get where he wound up. Most drug abusers are dealing with some pretty deep internal pains they just as soon escape from.

It is our place to fear and love God with all our hearts and all of our minds. Those who know the Bible, our God can be a jealous God. When we put other people and things before Him, well, He can send us reminders we are messing up.

Like lightning striking a brick wall. But only the brick wall.

Consider this just a warning shot. Nobody being hurt or killed. However, it might be best to paint a different mural in Toledo the second time around.

