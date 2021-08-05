America’s youth and their declining pride in America

WASHINGTON: In a Gallup Poll this June, only 63% of American adults say they are “extremely proud” or “very proud” to be American. This is the lowest level of patriotism ever recorded since Gallup first asked the question in 2001. Among the youngest people surveyed, only 4 out of 10 respondents age 18-34 claim to be extremely or very proud of being American. Thank God for the four still bravely waving the flag. America’s future relies on them.

The teaching of American history has dramatically declined in our schools.

A 2016 report from the American Council of Trustees and Alumni even found that two-thirds of top U.S. colleges do not even require history majors to take a single course in U.S. history. Which begs the question of how many young people know that ours is the longest existing form of government in the world?

No other country in 2021 lives under the same form of government that existed in their countries in 1787.

In the Constitution, the Framers established religious freedom, separation of church and state, freedom of the press, and freedom of speech. None of which was easy to find anyplace else in the world at that time.





The Framers of the Constitution knew that their work was imperfect and would have to be amended.

Unfortunately, they compromised on the question of slavery. Many of the Framers, including Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, and John Jay, wanted to end slavery at the beginning. Still, those who criticize the Framers, seem not to know that in 1787, slavery had not been made illegal anyplace in the world. Slavery, unfortunately, was the way of the world from Ancient Greece and Rome to the 19th century. It was embraced by the Judeo-Christian tradition. In the Bible, slaves are told by Paul to follow the commands of their masters.

This is hardly, as many now tell us, America’s “original sin.”

What younger Americans seem not to have been taught is that ours is not simply another country

Instead, America is the embodiment of an idea—-the idea of individual freedom.

Those who call themselves Americans are the descendants of brave men and women of every race, religion and nationality who left their native homes in search of a place where a person’s station in the world would be based upon his ability, not upon the accident of birth.

More than 300 years ago, such a concept was rare. It is still rare today. Otherwise, America would not remain the magnet for the hopes and dreams of millions throughout the world.

Creating a new nationality made up of all the people of the world is no mean accomplishment. At the very beginning of the new nation, Thomas Paine noted that,

“If there is a country in the world where concord, according to common calculation, would be least expected, it is America. Made up, as it is, of people from different nations, accustomed to different forms and habits of government, speaking different languages, and more different in their modes of worship, it would appear that the Union of such a people was impracticable. But by the simple operation of constructing government on the principles of society and the rights of man, every difficulty retired, and the parts are brought into cordial unison.”

The great mixture of peoples in America, the “melting pot” which was once hailed but is now sometimes denigrated by those with rising “ethnic awareness,” is not new but existed at the very beginning. In “Letters of an American Farmer” written in 1782, Jean De Crevecoeur asks,

“What then is the American, this new man?”

To which he responds:

“He is either a European or the descendant of a European, hence that strange mixture of blood, which you will find in no other country.”

He continues:

“I could point out to you a family whose grandfather was an Englishman, whose wife was Dutch, whose son married a French woman, and whose present four sons have four wives of different nations. He is an American who, leaving behind him all his ancient prejudices and manners, receives new ones from the new mode of life he has embraced….The Americans were once scattered all over Europe; here they are incorporated into one of the finest systems of population which have ever appeared. ..The American ought therefore to love his country much better than wherein he or his forefathers were born. Here the rewards of his industry follow with equal steps the progress of his labor.”

Now, of course, the American story includes not only Europeans but men and women of every race, religion, and nation.

In “Redburn,” written in 1849, Herman Melville declares:

“There is something in the contemplation of the mode in which America has been settled that, in a noble breast, should forever extinguish the prejudices of national dislikes. Settled by the peoples of all nations, all nations may claim her for their own. You can not spill a drop of American blood without spilling the blood of the whole world…we are not a narrow tribe of men…No: our blood is the flood of the Amazon, made up of a thousand Noble currents all pouring into one. We are not a nation, so much as a world.”

At a time when religious freedom was largely unknown in the world, George Washington wrote his now-famous letter to the Jewish congregation in Newport, Rhode Island in 1790:

“The Citizens of the United States of America have a right to applaud themselves for having given to mankind examples of an enlarged and liberal policy: a policy worthy of imitation. All alike possess the liberty of conscience and immunities of citizenship. It is now no more than tolerance is spoken of as if it was by the indulgence of one class of people that another enjoyed the exercise of their inherent natural rights. For happily the Government of the United States, which gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance, requires only that those who live under its protection should demean themselves as good citizens giving it on all occasions their effectual support.”

We are ill serving the younger generation of Americans by not transmitting our history. We are ill serving them as well by making Washington an arena of narrow partisanship, as manifested by the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Is it any wonder that patriotism is in decline?

In his book “History of the Idea of Progress,” Robert Nisbet writes:

“There is by now no single influence greater in negative impact …than our far-flung and relentless jettisoning of the past. The past, let us remember, is sacred ground for any genuine, creative, and free civilization. Readers will not have forgotten how crucial it was for the rulers of Orwell’s society in 1984 to blot out or else remake the past. Without the past as represented by ritual, tradition, and memory, there can be no roots; and without roots, human beings are condemned to a form of isolation in time that easily becomes self-destructive.”

Author Mario Puzo, the son of Italian immigrants, recalls growing up in New York’s Lower East Side:

“What has happened here has never happened in any other country in any other time. The poor who had been poor for centuries…whose children had inherited their poverty, their illiteracy, their hopelessness, achieved…economic dignity and freedom…And some even became artists.”

How sad that we are not transmitting our unique history to the younger generation of Americans.

It is time that we change course, as the latest indication that pride in America is declining makes clear. And our politicians who continue to insult one another and question the loyalty of their adversaries should think before they speak and weigh their words more carefully.

In the past, our politicians found it possible to disagree without being disagreeable.

In the current age of social media and Twitter, people speak before they think and often regret their words. Civility in our political discourse would represent an important ingredient in restoring the pride in America which is now in decline—-along with serious and fair teaching of our history, its great achievements as well its shortcomings. No human enterprise is without fault, but few have the achievements which Americans used to view with pride.

But all hope is not lost. Tamyra Mensah-Stock’s father immigrated to America from Ghana, married and started his family. Unfortunately, he died while Tamyra was still in high school.

But now, the daughter of an immigrant, she has won Olympic Gold. And she is not afraid to say she loves representing her country, America:

Allan Brownfeld is a veteran writer who has spent decades working in and around Washington, D.C. Brownfeld earned his B.A. from the College of William and Mary, J.D. from the Marshall-Wythe School of Law of the College of William and Mary. His M.A. from the University of Maryland. Served as a member of the faculties of St. Stephen’s Episcopal School, Alexandria, Virginia, and the University College of the University of Maryland.

Brownfeld is the recipient of a Wall Street Journal Foundation Award, and he has written for such newspapers as The Houston Press, The Washington Evening Star, The Richmond Times-Dispatch, and The Cincinnati Enquirer. His column appeared for many years in Roll Call, the newspaper of Capitol Hill. His articles have appeared in The Yale Review, The Texas Quarterly, Orbis, Modern Age, The Michigan Quarterly, The Commonwealth, and The Christian Century. Visit his Writers Page to learn more.