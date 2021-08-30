WASHINGTON. “It is wrong and immoral to seek to escape the consequences of one’s acts,” said pacifist Mahatma Gandhi. But the sentiment certainly applies to men whose profession is violence. Especially incompetent ones. Like those in the Pentagon that have yet to take responsibility for the cluster@#k of America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The soulless schmucks in ill-fitting uniforms who listened to the incoherent orders of a shriveled, senile and mumbling husk of a man that fancies himself commander-in-chief, saluted and said, “Yes sir.”

Men with many medals but no honor.

And then there’s US Marine Lt. Colonel Stuart Scheller, Battalion Commander for Advanced Infantry Training at Camp LeJeune, N.C.





It’s clear he’s upset with Biden’s Pentagon yes-men. After all, their incompetence and milquetoast deference to rest-home dotage got a friend killed in the Kabul airport suicide bombing of a few days ago.

Taking to Facebook, Lt. Col. Scheller posted a video saying,

“I know through my inside channels that one of those people that was killed was someone I had a personal relationship with. I won’t go into more details because the families are still being notified.”

He explained what he was about to say would put his career in jeopardy,

“What you believe in can only be defined by what you’re willing to risk. So, if I’m willing to risk my current battalion commander seat, my retirement, my family’s stability to say some of the things I want to say, I think it gives me some moral high-ground to demand the same honesty, integrity, accountability from my senior leaders.”

He read a portion of a memo from the Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger, telling service members to seek psychological counseling should they suffer emotional upheaval at seeing their wounds and remembering friends that died in yet another 20-year, no-win war.

But Lt. Col. Scheller clearly saw Gen. Berger’s PTSD narrative as a distraction,

“The reason people are upset… is not because the Marine on the battlefield let someone down. That servicemember has always rose to the occasion and done extraordinary things. People are upset because their senior leaders let them down. And none of them are raising their hands and accepting accountability, or saying, ‘We messed this up.’

“… We have a secretary of defense that testified to Congress in May that the Afghan National Security Force would withstand the Taliban advance. We have Chairmans of Joint Chiefs – who the commandant is a member of that – who are supposed to advise on military policy… Did any of you throw your rank on the table and say, “Hey, it’s a bad idea to evacuate Bagram airfield, a strategic air base, before we evacuate everybody”? Did anyone do that?”

Several times during the video, the anguished Lt. Col. Scheller clutched the officer’s insignia pinned to his right collar. In posting his very public video, he reflected great credit upon himself by upholding the highest traditions of the United States Marine Corps – he threw his rank on the table.

And as expected, US Marine Lt. Colonel Stuart Scheller was relieved of his command.

In a stoic Facebook post, he said his superiors did “exactly what I would do … if I were in their shoes.”

Last Friday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson interviewed the father of another US Marine of distinction, Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui.

Corporal Nikoui was among the 13 US service personnel who died in the suicide blast at the Kabul airport.

In a video posted shortly before his death, Corporal Nikoui is seen talking with a young Afghan girl. “Say hi to the camera,” he tells her. “Are we friends?” he asks playfully, “Are we friends?”

She says yes and shakes his hand.

The dead Marine’s father, Steve Nikoui, told Carlson,

“That video that you saw and his pictures, and how he was handling it, really put us at ease.”

It was short lived.

It’s very doubtful President Biden will fire any of the officers responsible for the bungled pullout from Afghanistan.

They were, after all, following his orders.

And it’s also doubtful the officers who did Biden’s bidding will resign out of contrition.

They are woke careerists who celebrate women’s equality day and engage in snipe hunts to root-out the left’s dreaded night phantom, white supremacy.

Unlike US Marine Lt. Colonel Stuart Scheller, who sacrificed his career to speak on behalf of the late Cpl. Kareem Nikoui. Or the twelve others who gave the last, full measure of devotion, Biden’s Pentagon generals have yet to lend their voice by taking responsibility for the recent chaos and deaths in Afghanistan by admitting failure.

They can’t do this without also admitting the wrinkled and senile geezer in the Oval Office can’t even plan an orderly bugout from an unpopular quagmire.

That’s because, as Marine Lt. Col. Scheller previously observed, there is little “honesty, integrity, accountability” from America’s worthless and dishonorable ruling cabal in Washington.

