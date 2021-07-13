America’s Frontline Doctors Sue Fauci and the Feds

BIRMINGHAM: It seems the curtain may finally be pulled back from the grand wizard Dr. Anthony Fauci and a whole host of others in a lawsuit brought by America’s Frontline Doctors . The suit, Civil Action No. 2:21-cv-00702-CLM, is brought before the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama. The well-researched, tightly written, and persuasively pled complaint condemns the Government’s COVID-19 response was filed June 10th.

It holds Dr. Anthony Fauci and all related Federal agencies (DHHS, CDC, NIH, and FDA) accountable for possible illegal conduct and related damages from this conduct related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who are America’s Frontline Doctors suing?

America’s Frontline Doctors are suing the:

Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Xavier Becerra, both personally and in his official capacity.

The Director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Dr. Anthony Fauci, both personally and in his official capacity.

Acting Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Dr. Janet Woodcock, both personally and in her official capacity, DHHS itself, FDA itself, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institute of Health (NIH), NIAID itself, and,

John and Jane Does I-V.

Some forty-three named and unnamed plaintiffs are named in this suit.





The case holds that the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) granted by the FDA were “the keys that unlocked the profit potential of the COVID-19 crisis,” enabling vaccine manufacturers to “reap billions of dollars in profit by exploiting the fears of the American people.”

The complaint further contends that the vaccines “have the potential to cause substantially greater harm than the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the COVID-19 disease” themselves.

People have now died because of ill effects of the different COVID vaccines.

According to the CNBC article “CDC says roughly 4,100 people have been hospitalized or died with Covid breakthrough infections after vaccination”

4,115 people have been hospitalized or died with Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

The total number of individuals who died after contracting Covid-19 despite vaccination is 750.

76% of hospitalizations and deaths from breakthrough cases occurred in people over the age of 65.

The court filing alleges that the wrongfully granted EUAs allowed various “unapproved, inadequately tested, experimental, and dangerous” COVID-19 vaccines to be administered.

Their sale and use was and is unlawful on multiple grounds and must be terminated immediately. The grounds supporting termination of the EUAs, and by extension, administration of all COVID-19 vaccines are:

First, the Emergency Declaration upon which the EUAs are all based was unjustified.

Second, the DHHS Secretary has failed to satisfy the “criteria for issuance” of the EUAs set forth in Section 546 of the Food, Drugs and Cosmetics Act 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(c).

Third, the DHHS Secretary has failed to satisfy the “conditions of authorization” mandated by § 360bbb-3(e)(1)(A).

If the court finds any of these grounds to be wrongful, the EUAs must, as a matter of law, be terminated which will cease all vaccinations.

Stew Peters July 28th interview with Ali Shultz, Legal Director for America’s Frontline Doctors where she discussed the background and merits of the case filed.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to review whether there was a true “public health emergency” as related to the historic definition.

The definition of “pandemic” was changed as recently as 2008 for reasons that remain unknown. (Tomato vs Tomahto: Dr. David Martin and defining what a pandemic is ) If this “public health emergency” was declared improperly, DHHS did not have the authority to declare such an emergency, which would likewise nullify the EUAs whereby an experimental, untested, vaccine was given to millions of Americans.

The plaintiffs are also asking the court to determine the EUAs and extensions thereof are unlawful based on the grounds above.

They allege the defendants have thus violated customary international law by engaging in non-consensual human medical experimentation. Informed consent was denied to these patients.

To protect children, they are further asking the court to enjoin the enforcement of the overall “public health emergency” declaration and renewals, enforcement of the EUAs, and extension of the EUAs to children under the age of 16.

Finally, the defendants are seeking civil money damages from Secretary Becarra, Dr. Fauci, and Dr. Woodcock personally.

Such legal actions can essentially freeze their assets prohibiting them from doing such things as selling real estate and moving.

America’s Frontline Doctors made world news last year when they went viral with a video led by Dr. Simone Gold and 17 other A.M.A. practicing physicians refuting Dr. Fauci’s leadership and advice in his handling of COVID-19.

YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter immediately banned their video as COVID-19 misinformation. Several of the hot button issues these doctors touched were the uselessness of wearing N95 masks and pushing an untested vaccine over tried and true drugs.

If this United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama follows the law Americans may finally see some sanity and trust return to the medical profession. We will have America’s Frontline Doctors to thank for their patriotism and their efforts at exposing wrongdoing and fraud perpetrated by a love of money above love of humanity.

########

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development) who prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.”

Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

LinkedIn

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe