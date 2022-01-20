America’s Front Line Nurses Speak out on Covid-19 and hospital protocols

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Steve Kirsch, an American hero patriot, recently interviewed practicing nurses from America’s Frontline Nurses. (“Steve Kirsch, another patriot stepping up to blow the vaccine narrative”) They offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what happens in a hospital sick with Covid-19. And you are prohibited from being with them.

If you think America’s healthcare system is still a well-run machine with little to no corruption, you had better think twice!

Kirsch offers this open and honest conversation in the following two-hour video.





Kirsch has been working with computers for 50 years.

He understands data. Furthermore, he has programmed in almost two dozen computer languages. He mentions he was grateful for the experience of working with the ‘pioneers of the Internet while I was in junior high school.’ He even once shared an office with Jon Postel at UCLA (the guy who wrote the email protocol used today). Kirsch wrote the email program used by the Internet inventors at UCLA.

Vint Cerf (an American Internet pioneer) recommended Kirsch go to MIT. Today, after a multi-million dollar gift back to MIT’s alma mater, the Kirsch Auditorium bears his name there.

If there is an international plot to commit mass murder by the genocide of much of the world population by the uber elite, this will be one of the guys to both expose and take them down! Steve Kirsch is the executive director of the Vaccine Research Safety Foundation.

The nurses from American Frontline Nurses.

​Nicole Sirotek is known as The Original New York Nurse whistleblower.

Jodi O’Malley is a master’s prepared critical care nurse in a federal hospital of Phoenix Indian Medical Center. O’Malley is a Project Veritas whistleblower put on leave a. She will have a hearing next month before the Arizona Medical Board. She is about to go on the offense against the Federal Government with her attorney in litigation. (“Project Veritas exposes vaccine dangers with HHS Whistleblower video.”

Janet Farris started her career in public relations and marketing and then segued into a feature film and television casting in the L.A. area. Finally, she discovered her passion for nursing and began nursing school. She took time off to be a wife and mother when she met Nicole and offered to come on with her to bring her expertise to American Frontline Nurses in public relations.

Julia McCabe was a practicing nurse. An R.N., her education is from Breckinridge School of Nursing in California. Unfortunately, she became drug injured after taking Levaquin during a hospitalization. She quit her job since she feels what is happening constitutes murder after losing a friend after four doses of Remdesivir.

Kim Larson is the Chief Operations Officer of American Frontline Nurses. She has a Bachelor’sDegree in Health Administration and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration.

None of the women are now working in nursing. Three of them have received death threats.

Here are some of the stunning revelations of this two-hour zoom conversation video:

Kirsch asked the ladies to discuss the most crucial points they wanted listeners to know.

Nicole said to tell everyone to follow American Front Line Nurses.

Make sure to connect with them on their website and social media where they are still allowed. She said hospitals do not want you to know how they are giving kickbacks to doctors to incentivize them to provide drugs such as Remdesivir. Nicole says Remdesivir should never be delivered due to its rate of deaths and injuries.

Jodi says VAERS has confirmed the Covid injection is the most lethal vaccine to date.

Deaths from the Covid vaccine now surpass all the deaths in America from vaccines administered since 1988. Kirsch asked how many of the nurses had been vaccinated after he admitted he got both of the first two shots before realizing the risk of vaccine injuries. Next, the nurses asked Kirsch if he suffered any injuries from the vax. Kirsch, an insulin-dependent diabetic, admitted his glucose did go out of control.

Kirsch spoke with the nurses about how the FBI had harassed several of them. Even after home break-ins and death threats, none of them had been helped by law enforcement. He then asked the ladies to say what they would do to those responsible for this pandemic and related vaccine.

The ladies talked about the Emergency Order (E.O.).

The E.O. is to be reviewed every six months by law and is set to expire in February of this year, but Nancy Pelosi said it will not be looked at again until 2023. This is another example of Democrats breaking the law. In addition, Remdesivir is being prescribed by an E.O. only as it is an experimental drug not fully approved by the FDA.

While these nurses say it does seem to work for some patients, there is a “lack of a box warning” the drug is linked to kidney failure.

Some nurses on the frontline are trying to do the right thing by warning patients’ families about the dangers of Remdesivir.

However, they will be terminated if caught, their nursing license up for review in front of the state nursing board. All four nurses advocate early use of Ivermectin, and one of the nurses interviewed by Kirsch uses it regularly.

They said doctors and nurses are routinely threatened with loss of license if they do not follow the Covid-19 (Fauci) Protocol from Washington, D.C. (CDC, NIH, FDA, HHS). As a result, patients whose doctors have prescribed Ivermectin/Hydroxychloroquine cannot fill the prescriptions. They accuse Tony Fauci and the CDC of downloading the protocol into Epic (hospital care standard software), and every patient must be treated to “the protocol.”

Nurse Jodi said the public could start controlling this situation by simply stopping testing refusing the home testing kits.

People are falsely diagnosed with Covid-19 from faulty testing procedures to perpetuate the pandemic while overblowing its seriousness. If healthy people stop getting tested, that will blow apart the pandemic narrative. It is to be noted that many medical experts around the country have previously called on the mainstream media to stop reporting Covid-19 testing results as news.

They should only report Covid-related hospitalizations and deaths. The tests, which are often faulty, only serve to overhype the pandemic and fear.

Jodi says what is being done leads to the collateral damage of suicides, drug overdoses, and previously recovered alcohols falling off the wagon. The fear leads to a pandemic of depression based on a lack of hope. Much of that fear is being perpetuated by false Covid testing numbers.

All the nurses admit that coercion is being used by threatening people with loss of employment.

Nurse Julia said her husband worked for the Sacramento Fire Department, so he had to test, but she has told him, “So I have a special protocol for my husband. If he gets vaccinated, he gets a new home. He has no home in my home if he gets the vax.” Some medical professionals have concerns that vaccinated people have compromised immune systems. This could lead to more infections entering the homes of the un-vaxxed. There are also concerns about the shedding of spike proteins.

All the nurses said that the only reason early treatment with Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine used with Vitamin D-3 and a Zinc additive is money. So the Covid-19 vaccines are for and about profits for Big Pharma.

Kirsch mentions Wikipedia had presented him a “National Caring Award” that they retracted when he came out against the Covid-19 vaccines.

Kirsch was de-platformed from Twitter for his Covid views. Nurse Sara was also banned from her platforms recently too. Kirsch thinks she got banned because she reported an eight-year-old boy who came down with Myocarditis shortly after being vaccinated. Kirsch mentions how GoFundMe has also censored the nurses against Covid-19 treatments and vaccines, so now they are using GiveSendGo.

Larson mentioned that donation money is needed as many people speaking out are becoming unemployed.

Nicole mentioned that some hospitals are taking legal power of attorney away from spouses.

This requires spouses to go to court to seek an emergency power of attorney. Nicole mentioned that this had happened when hospitals wanted to put patients on ventilators, and the spouse or family member did not want this treatment done. The nurses refer to the Covid-19 protocol downloaded into their Epic software network, “The Fauci Protocol.”

Kirsch asked the nurses about the use of Ivermectin and the availability of the drug. The nurses reported Ivermectin had been banned by Fauci and the FDA across the entire country. When it was available, it was only about a dollar bill. Almost all of the nurses use Ivermectin personally.

Kirsch mentioned the Fareed-Tyson Protocol for Covid-19 treatment. None of the nurses had heard about it. These two doctors have treated over 7,000 patients for Covid-19 without a single death. They are to have a book coming out on Amazon soon.

The most shocking revelation is that never in medical history has a drug that works and is desired by the public been banned by pharmacies.

Everyone in this conversation said what is going on in this calamity led by Tony Fauci is “Insane.” Nurse advocate Julia says, “They are creating this to take out people who are not able to take care of themselves.” Senator Ron Johnson (R) of Wisconsin calls for Dr. Anthony Fauci to resign, saying, “It’s well past time for Fauci to go.”Not only is he right, FFauci’sfailure of this pandemic under two different presidents of two different parties now should demand a Congressional investigation. His proven lies inform Senator and Medical Doctor Rand Paul (R) of Kentucky is all the evidence you need of wrongdoing.

Starting with the denial of gain-of-function research funded by American tax dollars in Wuhan, China.

