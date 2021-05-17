America’s crisis point: What happens next determines the world’s future

FLORIDA — Two recent stories have confirmed that America now faces a serious crisis that may determine our national survival. The first story noted that over 120 retired generals believe that our nation is in “deep peril” from a “full-blown assault on our constitutional rights.” The second only confirmed the first. It described the fate of a Space Force officer relieved of command for expressing his opinion on the self-destructive direction our military has chosen to take. Both stories describe a military in transition from Constitutional national defense force to one that is ideologically Marxist. This transition, once completed, will, without doubt, alter the course of world events. We have reached America’s crisis point — arguably the most dangerous crisis point in our nation’s history: A Marxist revolution from within.



America, long a force for good, could become a destructive force evil. All it would take to tip the scales would be a government that in and of itself is Communist, kept in power by a military fully willing to impose the will of that government on the world. Today we have a Biden administration that rules almost exclusive by executive order. In so doing, this administration has clearly chosen to take this nation down the Marxist path, leading to the inevitable ruin of our democratic republic.



Simultaneously, we see our military, the largest and most competent military force the world has ever known, following the Biden lead. The Pentagon leadership itself has now chosen to endorse and enforce a new mission: The Marxist indoctrination of our fighting forces. This is a recipe for international disaster on a scale not seen since the days leading up to World War II.

America’s crisis point: Here are the facts

The Biden administration is not even trying to work with Congress to shepherd through legislation it deems necessary to fulfill its Marxist dreams. Toward this end, several bills have been introduced that would have devastating effects on our Constitution. Bills like HR 1 of 2021, which would destroy the fairness and security of any election in our future. Another, H.R. 127, would create an illegal gun registry, making millions of legal gun owners criminals overnight. Even worse, the Socialist-Democrat controlled Congress has undertaken this legislation on its own.



For its part, the current administration is doing whatever it can to create a totalitarian executive branch, one free and independent from Congressional restraint. Both on its own and in concert with the Socialist Democrats in Congress, these two branches of our Federal government plan to fundamentally transform this nation into a bastion of Communism.



Biden didn’t start this transformation. He lacks the intelligence to carry off such a devious and unconstitutional plot on his own volition. The originator of this “fundamental transformation” was Barack Hussein Obama. Indeed, Obama might just be the puppet-master pulling Biden’s strings. But whoever continues to direct sleepy Joe, the grand plan remains to fundamentally transform the United States into a Communist dictatorship mirroring that of the old Soviet Union.

The Evil Empire

For those who may remember, the Soviet Union actively and continuously attempted to spread its Communist poison around the world by any means necessary. The Soviets did not hesitate to use the country’s armed forces to suppress freedom. The USSR did precisely that in Hungary in 1956 and Czechoslovakia in 1968. It also funded and actively encouraged Communist revolutions around the world, as it did in Africa, South America, the Caribbean, Asia and Europe.

To spread its vils Communist aims, it encouraged wars against western powers. Some of these ended in hot wars like Korea and Viet Nam. The Soviet Union was, without doubt, an Evil Empire, as President Reagan famously announced during one of his speeches.





Today, a Communist America could turn into an even more destructive Evil Empire. Not surprisingly, the Soviet example of Communism in action is what today’s Marxists’ model their thinking upon.

Look out for the Bernie Bros.

If you don’t believe that this is the current plan in progress in Washington, all one needs do is listen to the Bernie Bros. It is they who make up the majority of Antifa and BLM. Evidence: Just listen to them as they boast that once they are in power, they plan to send Republicans, conservatives, libertarians, and even liberals who believe in the Constitution to Soviet-style gulags and re-education camps. Even to the point of “eliminating” them.



These lest-wing extremists are so blatant about their future plans that they openly brag about them. Unfortunately, for whatever reason, not nearly enough Americans believe them. Nor do they listen to and watch what continues to unfold in this country before their very eyes. Yet this relentless subversion of our Constitutional rights by a seditious official Washington is arguably the most existential crisis point in America’s history.

But to carry out this diabolical scheme, these Communist thugs need a secret police to keep US citizens in line. Enter the new FBI. Just look at how they rushed in to suppress —and deliberately mischaracterize — our fundamental freedoms after January 6th.

Creating worldwide havoc

Next, to create worldwide havoc, Antifa and BLM also need the armed forces to bully, intimidate and force other nations to bend to their will. Not surprisingly, and just in the nick of time, our military is in the midst of enforcing a massive internal purge of its own members. On the way out: those soldiers and officers who still believe in the freedoms guaranteed in our Constitution.



America is now in very deep trouble, trouble that’s reached true crisis proportions. Our nation, against its will, is experiencing a hard left ideological turn. It aims to send its citizens into the arms of a Communist dictatorship. That dictatorship will be imposed and enforced with all the might of our politicians, Federal police and intelligence communities. And soon, even our military forces will support it.

With this trifecta complete, we will soon find ourselves in the same nightmare world that Russians encountered after the 1917 Revolution. And that, precisely, is our current Federal government’s plan.

America’s crisis point:2021

America’s crisis point, the 2021 edition, is likely the worst crisis point in our nation’s history. It involves our very survival as a Constitutional republic guaranteeing freedom for all. Our only hope to derail Washington’s Marxists is to support a strong political organization that can stand up for our rights and for the American Constitution. Contrary to the enforced government and media “narrative,” that organization is the Trump-supported, MAGA Republican Party. To secure our children’s future, all patriotic Americans must become active in local Republican Party organizations. And we must work hard to spread the word about the freedoms we are losing daily.



Every day we delay defending America is another day when our institutions fall into the grasp of a Communist dictatorship.

And what happens to America will change the course of the world.

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

