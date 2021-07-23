American’s Beware as mass insanity takes over Biden’s Amerika

FLORIDA: Insanity of the masses is nothing new, we’ve seen it throughout recorded history. Look at the Russian Revolution that started out against the ruling classes and quickly degraded into a frenzy of murder and mayhem. Until the last man standing was the most vicious killer among them, Vladimir Lenin. This cycle has repeated itself over and over again in later world history. Today we see it in Joe Biden’s Amerika.

A perfect example of mass insanity would be one that started as an experiment in democracy, but went horribly wrong.

History shows that time and time again, the poor suffer so that those at the top could enjoy the fruits of the labor of the many. So the many revolts. The French Revolution, which went from an honest attempt to throw off tyranny, as the American Revolution had, and turned into a rampage of unconditional murder and a paroxysm of rage in only a matter of months. Why? Because everyone claimed aggrieved status and wanted to exact revenge for wrongs: real or perceived. Does this sound familiar?



Today every rioter, looter, arsonist, murderer, and avenging anarchist in America claim aggrieved status of some type.

Whether being the “victim” of intolerance over a chosen lifestyle, to having to be responsible for their own actions, these America haters claim that their shortcomings are someone else’s fault. Just like the Jacobins of France thought. In France, it led to the Reign of Terror where heads rolled from bodies daily because of their political beliefs. (The USCP and the rise of America’s Secret State Police)

This mass insanity can be seen in Mao’s reign in China.

Two times Mao used the masses to terrorize the population under his control. Once in his takeover of the nation, and a second time during the Cultural Revolution when his power began to fail. Then mob rule, approved by the hierarchy, quickly turned into the lunacy of pandemonium.



Other times mass insanity ruled was Hitler in Germany, Ho in Viet Nam, Pol Pot in Cambodia, Robert Mugabe in Rhodesia, Patrice Lumumba in the Congo, Nelson Mandela in South Africa, Hugo Chávez in Venezuela, Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua and the list goes on.





All revolutions, except the French Revolution and Germany’s Nazi era, had one central tenant, and that was Communism.

Each tyrant using the frenzy of murder and mayhem to impose their beliefs upon the citizens of their nations. And now we have Joe Biden in America. He is just starting, but since he was unlawfully instilled in power, during the outrage of death and destruction brought on by the combined communist armies of Antifa and Black Lives Matter, he is quickly centralizing power into his Marxist policies.



Notice how as soon as Joe snuck in the back door of the White House that all the riots suddenly stopped. It was an orchestrated insurrection to remove the sitting President of the United States in order to subvert the Constitution. And it worked.



But Antifa and BLM are not through with Joe, or you and me. They have a deep-seated agenda and expect that their chosen dupe will follow through with his Marxist promises. So, Joe is just beginning his reign of terror. (BLM mobs rule streets with fear, aim Marxist sights on One party Amerika)

Do you really think that the overt threats to send government stooges door-to-door to check on your vaccine status is some idle speculation?

Teams are being developed to visit Americans, doing door-to-door, to demand vaccine inoculation, and their guns. After all, no dictatorship can function when its citizens have the means to resist their tyranny. So every move they make is to isolate those who might resist their complete takeover of freedom. (A cautionary tale: A history of using medical programs to control a populace)

Like Joe’s calling on big tech to monitor those who counter his mask and vaccine mandates.

It has little to do with vaccines and masks, and everything to do with identifying those who oppose this takeover of power.

Although an open violation of the First Amendment right to free speech, the Constitution is meaningless to the powers in Washington D.C. today.



In fact, in true Marxist fashion, our FBI, under the tutelage of this administration, is encouraging American citizens to rat out their own families and friends by “learning how to spot suspicious behavior.”

Among those suspicious behaviors is anyone who uses the words “patriot,” “liberty,” or “freedom.”

The FBI, under its fearless leader, Joe, states,

“Family members and peers are often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to violence. Help prevent homegrown violent extremism.”

The bureau also outlines what they say constitutes suspicious behaviors that you need to watch out for in a lengthy 32-page document, according to the Republican Party News.

“For example, the FBI views “retweeting or linking to violent extremists” as suspicious behavior,” adding, “Violent extremists = QAnon followers and MAGA grandmas.”

So, your grandma, if she is a patriot or MAGA believer, just became a terrorist according to the FBI. And do not be surprised when teens who attend public schools that teach Marxism in every class, dutifully turn in grandma for wearing a red hat. This will be our new Amerika. And mothers and fathers best beware, too.



Every Marxist dictatorship relies on its frightened citizens to rat out their neighbors, employers, and friends and family in order to keep despotic control over its masses. And it works perfectly. Just look at those willing to turn in their neighbors, friends, and even families after January 6th.

Daughters turned in their mothers and sons their fathers. Brothers turned in brothers and cousins turned in all. Internet sleuths worked tirelessly to turn in those with opposing politics to the FBI.

This is exactly what tyranny in Amerika will look like.

It is exactly what our founders lived through and why they took such care to write a constitution that protects future generations from living under the despotism of an over-powerful government. And we gave it all away.



This mass insanity we see all around us is not some group think nor mass hysteria, rather a well thought out and executed plan to usurp our democratic form of government by a clever foe dressed in Marxism to create an iron-fisted dictatorship.



None of this is by accident, and beware if it is allowed to continue much longer. We are well down that slippery slope of tyranny, and time is quickly running out to change that course from America to Amerika. Like it, or not, each and every one of us must now take a stand.



Do we want freedom and liberty or will we accept tyranny and despotism? The choice is still ours, but the time to fight is quickly running out.

########

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler

Join Joe at Gab and get Joe at Gettr

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe